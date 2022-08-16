The Cloud County Sheriff’s Department is seeking to fill 4 corrections officers’ positions. If you are a person who enjoys clear set daily objectives in an ever-changing environment, then come join our highly motivated team with chances for advancement, specialized training; and rewarding personal growth. This exciting career path offers an opportunity that few jobs do, to make a direct impact on people’s lives, that leads to a feeling of belonging and pride in something bigger than one’s self. So, if you’re looking to make a difference in your life, your community and world, make your first step be with the Cloud County Corrections team.

CLOUD COUNTY, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO