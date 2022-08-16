Read full article on original website
K-State Salina launches volunteer efforts at annual Fall Kickoff
Faculty, support staff and administration of Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus recently took part in a volunteering campaign at different Salina organizations with the goal of improving the community. The annual Fall Kickoff is the campus's unofficial start of the new school year before students return. At...
Dickinson County's Asmus graduates from KLETC Friday
Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Game Warden Kalaeb Bratton of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Chief Todd Akerman of the Augusta Department of Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.
Kan. teen finalist in USA Mullet Championship competition
Riley County teen, Mikey Silva from Randolph, is one of the top 11 teens with mullets competing in the USA Teen Mullet Championship. Silva has been growing out his mullet for the last three years, maintaining it by getting it trimmed every eight weeks. You can vote for Mikey in...
Greater Salina Community Foundation announces rebrand
The Greater Salina Community Foundation announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. The Community Foundation has served the Salina community and north-central Kansas for almost 25 years through its mission of helping people invest in a meaningful way to make a difference in the community by building permanent endowment funds and meeting charitable needs.
Tom Holt
Tom Holt Obituary - Visitation & Funeral Information (carlsonfh.net) Tom Holt, 79, of Gypsum, Kansas, passed away Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas, after a nine-year battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma. Tom was born in Salina, Kansas on September 4, 1942, a son...
Cowtown Days celebrates Ellsworth's heritage
ELLSWORTH - Once known as a "wild and wooly place," Ellsworth is celebrating its heritage this week with Cowtown Days 2022. "Established in 1867, Ellsworth's history began as a cattletown with a reputation for a thriving cattle market. Ellsworth dominated the cattle market from 1871-1875, but along with the prosperity came a rich history of wild cowboys, gamblers, outlaws, and unruly women," the Ellsworth Cowtown Days website noted.
Jobless rates rise across central Kansas in July
TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
Driver hospitalized in Salina after truck overturns
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 International Truck driven by Yunet Zerquera-Jimenez, 41, Las Vegas, Nevada, was northbound on Interstate 135 nine miles south of Salina. The truck left the roadway to the...
Kansas man injured after fall from homemade golf cart
HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a homemade golf cart driven by Cale M. Lasiter, 22, Newton was eastbound at 1701 James Court in Newton. The driver fell off the vehicle. The golf car...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 20
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
Fe for a Cure 5K Race/Walk returns; registration open
The Fe for a Cure 5K Race/Walk supporting cancer patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The race will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 17 on Santa Fe Avenue, starting and finishing on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus. Register and find all event details online at feforacure.com.
St. John's Missionary Baptist Church celebrating 143rd anniversary
St. John's Missionary Baptist Church's 143rd anniversary this weekend will include a parade, a mortgage burning ceremony, church picnic, music, and church service. The festivities will begin with a parade from 9-10 a.m. Saturday. According to information on the church's website, the parade is scheduled to begin in the 300 block of N. Ninth Street at the location of the former church site just north of Dairy Queen. Parade participants will then travel to the current church location at 215 S. Chicago Street. Participants are asked to assemble at 8 a.m.
City of Salina announces street microsurfacing work
Monday through Aug. 27, Vance Brothers of Kansas City, Mo., will resurface the following City of Salina streets, weather permitting:. Local roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be provided sufficient notice of closures and special requests will be accommodated. Arterials and collectors will be resurfaced under traffic.
SPONSORED: Cloud County hiring corrections officers
The Cloud County Sheriff’s Department is seeking to fill 4 corrections officers’ positions. If you are a person who enjoys clear set daily objectives in an ever-changing environment, then come join our highly motivated team with chances for advancement, specialized training; and rewarding personal growth. This exciting career path offers an opportunity that few jobs do, to make a direct impact on people’s lives, that leads to a feeling of belonging and pride in something bigger than one’s self. So, if you’re looking to make a difference in your life, your community and world, make your first step be with the Cloud County Corrections team.
No injuries after car backs into school bus in Salina
A school bus was involved in an accident just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy Camaro driven by Gladys L. Gilder, 70, Salina, backed out of the driveway of the residence in the 500 block W. Republic Avenue. The car made contact...
Health department plans lunch roundtable for HR personnel, execs
Are you a human resources representative or executive at your company?. The Saline County Health Department is hosting a Healthy Workplace Roundtable on Thursday for HR representatives and executives. This is an open forum discussion designed to share best practices, policies, ideas, and information surrounding keeping a workplace healthy. The...
UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning canceled
UPDATE 4:32 p.m. Friday: The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property, according to the National Weather Service in Wichita. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
KBI: Salina man jailed for the 2011 murder of his girlfriend
SALINE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested a Salina man Friday connected to a 2011 murder, according to a media release from the agency. In March of 2019, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to further investigate the Feb. 17, 2011, death of 39-year-old Carol S. Williams that occurred in New Cambria, Kan. KBI agents initiated an investigation.
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY — The trailer of a northbound semi collapsed and buckled in half on Interstate 135 in Saline County on Friday morning. A social media report from Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said authorities worked the unique incident just south of Interstate 70. According to officials on...
Campaign to decrease number of impaired drivers begins Saturday
The Saline County Sheriff's Office, Salina Police Department, and the Kansas Highway Patrol are joining law enforcement agencies across the state to help decrease the number of impaired motorists on the state’s roadways. The You Drink. You Drive. You Lose campaign begins Saturday and runs through Sept. 5. According...
