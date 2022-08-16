Sapulpa’s Heart of Route 66 prepares for major expansion

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Heart of Route 66 is getting ready for a major expansion.

Sapulpa’s museum features automobiles and exhibits honoring the history and legacy of Route 66. Right now, the museum features a 12,000 square foot complex.

Heart of Route 66 Renderings Courtesy: Heart of Route 66

The museum is getting ready for a 7,4000 square foot expansion, which will allow more space for events, exhibits, and visibility across Green Country. Lina Holmes is the Executive Director of the program, and she hopes to have the addition completed by Route 66′s centennial in 2026.

“We need more income streams besides the ticket gate and gift shop,” said Holmes. “This addition will give us very large spaces, both inside and out, that we may use to host events.”

The Heart of Route 66 worked with Reed Architecture to plan the expansion.

“The museum now has an L-shaped layout,” said David Reed, founder and principal of Sapulpa-based Reed Architecture. “This expansion will allow visitors to walk a complete loop through the museum and see all of the exhibits without having to backtrack or retrace any steps.”

There will be an outdoor plaza, offering a connection to the iconic Route 66 gas pump. “That outdoor plaza will allow people to interact with the pump in a personal way,” said Holmes. “It will make a great selfie stop.”

Heart of Route 66

