Bronx, NY

norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Miguelina Camilo on Education, Small Business Support & Criminal Justice

The daughter of a small business owner, a lawyer, and a former commissioner at NYC Board of Elections, Miguelina Camilo, initially threw her hat in the ring on Feb. 25, as the Democratic candidate to represent Senate District 34, the district currently represented by State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who announced earlier this year she was running for Congress.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bronx Doctor Wins Gold Award from Society of Abdominal Radiology

Bronx doctor and chair of the department of radiology at Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Judy Yee, MD, FSAR, has been awarded a gold medal from the Society of Abdominal Radiology, the organization’s highest honor. The society named only three gold medalists this year, including Yee.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Rezoning, Development Take Center Stage during Senate District 34 BronxNet Debate

Hosted by BronxNet’s Gary Axelbank, the three candidates in the Democratic primary race who are aiming to fill the seat in redrawn Senate District 34, participated in a debate aired on BronxNet on Aug. 8 to discuss the issues affecting residents in the district, the candidates’ respective policy positions, and if elected, their goals for the district. Zoning and development took center stage.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Inspector General Publishes Investigative Report & Makes Public Letters Sent to Govt. Agencies & Officials

The Offices of the NYS Inspector General published its latest investigative report on Friday, Aug. 19, as well as 21 previously non-public letters arising from investigations undertaken by the office. The letters, which were sent to public officials and agencies regarding allegations of misconduct or wrongdoing, provide information on the ultimate investigative findings by the inspector general.
BRONX, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bronx, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYS Department of Labor Announces Recruitment Drive for 25 Carpenter Apprenticeships

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Carpenters (JATC) of New York City and Vicinity will conduct a recruitment drive from Sept. 14, 2022 through August 9, 2023 for 25 carpenter (piledriver/dockbuilder) apprentices. New York State Department of Labor (DOL) officials made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 17, adding that the apprenticeships include 20 linoleum, resilient tile, and carpet layer apprentices; 10 cabinet maker apprentices; and 10 millwright apprentices.

