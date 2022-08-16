Hosted by BronxNet’s Gary Axelbank, the three candidates in the Democratic primary race who are aiming to fill the seat in redrawn Senate District 34, participated in a debate aired on BronxNet on Aug. 8 to discuss the issues affecting residents in the district, the candidates’ respective policy positions, and if elected, their goals for the district. Zoning and development took center stage.

