It's back-to-school time. And in 2022, that means headaches we wouldn't have even thought about in the past. How worried should you be about your children getting monkeypox at school? And what districts are bringing new funding to bear on increased safety and security measures? Plus, the University of Cincinnati has struggled with a very 2022 problem this back to school season — its own housing shortage. Cincinnati Enquirer Education Reporter Madeline Mitchell will talk about all of those issues.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO