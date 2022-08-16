Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Another post office master key stolen in Greater Cincinnati, leaving residents on edge
COVINGTON, Ky. — Another mailbox key theft has happened in Greater Cincinnati, this time in Covington. Neighbors in that area are now on edge. "I was a little alarmed, because why would somebody want to get in someone's mailbox?" Covington resident Beatrice Hamlin said. That's just one of the...
wvxu.org
Purple People Bridge permanent fix underway
Permanent repairs to the Purple People Bridge started earlier this week, and they should be done soon. Bridge Company President Will Weber says a chunk of sandstone fell from the number one pier in May, 2021, and kept the bridge completely to partially closed until November. “It should be done...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman uses life-changing diagnosis to launch thriving business
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine business owner took her cancer diagnosis to launch a thriving beauty studio while helping others. If you want an appointment at Brow OTR on West Court Street it may take you a month or two to get a spot. Honour Hook, who owns the studio...
WLWT 5
Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key
COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
linknky.com
Covington Mayor offers ‘State of the City’ address to business community
“Words to describe the change in Covington for the past five years fail me. Just walk around the city and feel the change, the vibrancy, the excitement,” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer said during his ‘State of the City’ address. On Thursday, Meyer spoke to a crowd of...
spectrumnews1.com
Citing 'overwhelming' community feedback, Cincinnati suspends long-planned MLK memorial to evaluate 'new approaches' to honor civil rights icon
CINCINNATI — Less than a month after announcing final details of a long-discussed memorial to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the City of Cincinnati has suspended the project while city leaders evaluate alternative approaches for celebrating the legacy of the civil rights icon. What You Need To Know.
linknky.com
Kenton County EMA director receives Pioneer Award
Director of Kenton County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Steve Hensley was recognized as a 2022 Pioneer Award winner at a recent Kenton County Fiscal Court meeting for his contributions to the community. The Pioneer Award is given to residents of Kenton County who provide service to the community and...
wvxu.org
The latest in the Sittenfeld saga, UC's housing shortage and more top stories
It's back-to-school time. And in 2022, that means headaches we wouldn't have even thought about in the past. How worried should you be about your children getting monkeypox at school? And what districts are bringing new funding to bear on increased safety and security measures? Plus, the University of Cincinnati has struggled with a very 2022 problem this back to school season — its own housing shortage. Cincinnati Enquirer Education Reporter Madeline Mitchell will talk about all of those issues.
Why city leaders want to plant hundreds of trees in the hottest neighborhoods
Some city leaders want to plant hundreds of new trees at schools, recreation centers and public housing projects in Cincinnati’s hottest, and often poorest, neighborhoods this fall.
linknky.com
Leadership event for professional women of color coming to Covington
An all-day workshop designed to support professional women of color is coming to Covington next week. Leadership for Professional Women of Color is slated for Wednesday, August 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Metropolitan Club. Tarita Preston Coaching is presenting the event which will bring together more...
Baby Fritz makes his grand debut at the Cincinnati zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati Zoo’s newest member of the hippo family is beginning his adventure to the outside on Friday and is ready to see visitors through the glass. Zookeepers have kept baby hippo Fritz and his mom behind the scenes as they bonded during the first weeks of his life, but now will be letting the two roam free in the Hippo Cove exhibit.
Fox 19
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
Millward promoted to weekday anchor; Buganski to anchor weekend evenings
Millward joined WCPO 9 as a reporter in 2014 and was promoted to anchor in 2017. He will anchor at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
WLWT 5
Sports reporter, anchor Olivia Ray joins Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 team
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday Olivia Ray has joined the WLWT News 5 team as Sports Anchor/Reporter. Viewers can expect to see Ray covering local Cincinnati sports on WLWT effective immediately. Ray is an Emmy Award winning Sports Reporter and Anchor who was most recently at...
Traveling to Cincinnati for Bengals game? 9 top-rated VRBO lodgings near Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Headed to a Cincinnati Bengals football game this season? The city has plenty of VRBO lodging rentals with character and reasonable overnight rates for couples or a group of friends. You can park at your rental, then walk or Uber to area restaurants and nightlife with no worries about drinking and driving or finding parking at city hotspots.
Carew Tower's last office tenant was also one of the first
In its final days as a Carew Tower tenant, the Wood, Herron & Evans law firm roots for the building it called home for 91 years, nine months.
Northern Lights may be visible in the Tri-State Thursday night
Some of you could cross off a bucket list item Thursday! The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, may be visible here in the Tri-State, but it's not a slam dunk.
linknky.com
Want to swim in the Ohio River? Here’s your chance
The only open water swim across the Ohio River returns later this month. The Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim is scheduled for August 28 as a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit connecting city teenagers to nature and each other. Participants take the plunge at the Public...
Fox 19
NKY town could soon vote to restrict where people can smoke
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Dayton City Council is set to vote on an ordinance in September that would ban people from smoking in public places. That ordinance is receiving mixed feedback. The Rose Room is one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. The owner of the business, Patricia Flynn, said a...
Cincinnati Herald
Mayor Pureval, Vice Mayor Kearney, Councilmembers Landsman and Owens announce new Career Pathways Program
Mayor Aftab Pureval, alongside Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Councilmember Greg Landsman, Councilmember Meeka Owens and community leaders, announced the City’s new year-round youth employment program – Career Pathways. This workforce development initiative aims to create a clear path for youth in Cincinnati to join City service and...
