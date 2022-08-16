Read full article on original website
thebaycities.com
The State of Michigan responds to Menominee Area Public Schools upcoming school year adjustments
In a quick response from the State of Michigan to the Menominee Area School District regarding their recent rain event, that leaves the Junior and Senior Highschool unusable because of abatement. They have approved the district’s proposal on how the start of the school year will begin. Menominee Schools Superintendent Richard Saru says, “the good thing is that school will still start on time.”
wearegreenbay.com
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
thebaycities.com
The Town of Peshtigo begin litigation against private companies responsible for PFAS substances
The Town of Peshtigo Board of Supervisors voted yesterday to allow its environmental legal counsel, Grant, and Eisenhofer P.A., to begin litigation on the Town’s behalf against private companies responsible for undermining the public health and contaminating natural resources and drinking water supplies with toxic PFAS substances. As part of this approval, the Board of Supervisors also authorized the termination of the Town’s tolling agreement with Tyco Fire Products and Johnson Controls. The Town expects to begin this litigation in approximately sixty days, and they will make copies of the legal filings available to the public.
wtaq.com
Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
wearegreenbay.com
Start of school year delayed due to construction in Oconto
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Unified School District has delayed the start of the 2022-23 school year by a few days due to ongoing construction. According to a Facebook Post, the construction is coming along nicely, but the district has experienced some issues with labor shortages and supply chains.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?
We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickles told...
wearegreenbay.com
What to know about Hobart’s new ATV/UTV ordinance
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – During a Village of Hobart board meeting on August 16 a new ordinance was passed into law and will go into effect in 2023. On Tuesday, the Hobart Village Board authorized the use of ATVs and UTVs on village roads, but before the ordinance begins in 2023, there are a few rules and regulations that residents should be aware of.
Door County Pulse
Baileys Harbor Business Airs Concerns About Neighbor
The Baileys Harbor Town Board convened a special meeting Aug. 15 to formally hear complaints in an ongoing feud between the neighboring businesses PC Junction and Stone’s Throw Winery, which are located across from each other at the junction of County Highways A and EE, also known as Peninsula Center.
doorcountydailynews.com
City's patience wearing thin on Granary project
Several Sturgeon Bay Council members shared concerns over delays In the Granary project on the City’s westside waterfront. Project Manager Nicole Matson gave a status update on the Tewels & Brandeis Grain Elevator before Tuesday night’s meeting. Worried that the project was not progressing as promised, council members Dan Williams, Spencer Gustafson, and Kirsten Reeths shared their concerns.
wearegreenbay.com
‘An inspirational leader’, NWTC President to retire in 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years of service to higher education across northeast Wisconsin, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, the president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, has announced his retirement. Rafn joined NWTC as president in 1997 and has transformed the 110-year-old institution through his leadership and dedication.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Door County Pulse
YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns
Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes open after crash in Door County on WIS 42
EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County crash is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). All lanes of traffic are now open. Original: NOW: Crash in Door County on WIS 42 closes all lanes. THURSDAY 8/18/2022 3:07 p.m. EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
wearegreenbay.com
Prepping for the holidays: Manitowoc holds event to support 26-foot Christmas tree
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – While summer may still be in full effect, the City of Manitowoc is skipping ahead and already starting to prep for Christmas festivities. On Friday, the Lakeshore Balloon Glow committee held a Balloon Glow event in order to help raise funds to support the City of Manitowoc`s new downtown holiday decorations.
Fox11online.com
Peshtigo's Badger Boardwalk playscape set to re-open
PESHTIGO (WLUK) -- A group of Peshtigo moms is excited to announce that the Badger Boardwalk playscape is set to re-open after a needed remodel. The original playground was built in 1995. Over the decades, the playground had several safety and inclusion concerns that needed to be addressed, according to the Rejuvenate Badger Park Committee.
wearegreenbay.com
Closure of Dousman Street in Green Bay for railroad crossing repair
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a temporary closure of a section of Dousman Street in Green Bay. The closure will shut down the area of Dousman Street between North Broadway and North Washington Street and is due to railroad crossing repair.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
wearegreenbay.com
‘As I always say, the people here are warm’: Lil Jamaica celebrates 3 years in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-of-a-kind food truck and dine-in eatery in Green Bay rang in three years of delicious service in a special way. On Friday night, Wisconsinites gathered at Lil Jamaica, located at 1332 South Broadway Street, to help celebrate the business’s three-year anniversary – which was no easy feat.
wearegreenbay.com
Local Wisconsin family organizes veteran dog walk around Lambeau Field
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Wisconsin family that owns a home near Lambeau Field organized a dog walk and tailgate for veterans. Tom Burnes and his family partnered up with Sierra Delta, an organization that provides companion dogs and training to veterans, to host this dog walk. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Kismet Advocacy LLC owner speaks out after employees leave company over bad checks, former worker responds
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of employees have still not been paid after walking out of the Kismet Advocacy LLC building in Green Bay back in early July after their checks kept bouncing. Now, the owner is saying it’s her fault. It’s a story Action 2 News has...
