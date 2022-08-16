ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Tom Holt

Tom Holt Obituary - Visitation & Funeral Information (carlsonfh.net) Tom Holt, 79, of Gypsum, Kansas, passed away Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas, after a nine-year battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma. Tom was born in Salina, Kansas on September 4, 1942, a son...
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County's Asmus graduates from KLETC Friday

Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Game Warden Kalaeb Bratton of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Chief Todd Akerman of the Augusta Department of Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Wyoming State
City
Manhattan, KS
State
Oklahoma State
Salina Post

Kan. brothers jailed after multiple reports of gunshots

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Search warrant drug bust led to arrest of 3 at Kansas home

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan that led to three arrests and the recovery of a significant amount of meth, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Kan. corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the Riley County police department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Aug. 13-19

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: HORR, JASON SCOTT; 42; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy