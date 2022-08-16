Read full article on original website
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
H-E-B Hosting One-Day Career Fair Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Denton Has Found Its New Police ChiefLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Richardson ISD Scaled Back Student Phone Restrictions After Parents’ Feedback
Right after Richardson ISD approved her new contract as superintendent on August 10, Tabitha Branum immediately got to work. In the same meeting, Branum had a proposal involving an update on the student cellphone policy: locking up phones in special pockets (called Yondr pouches) during school hours. Many parents, however, were not pleased.
How The Salvation Army Helps Those In Need Amid Extreme Texas Temperatures
As previously covered by Local Profile, the sweltering weather brings concerns of heat-related deaths. While the CDC, doctors and first responders issue warnings, the most vulnerable people are those with no shelter to flee the relentless heat. This year has proven to be a challenging one thanks to the combination...
Meet Me In Plano
“At Visit Plano, service is our mantra and our mandate. When it comes to hosting meetings, events and sporting events, think of Visit Plano as your one-stop shop.”. Attending a meeting involves a lot more than arriving in a city, checking into your hotel, and following the day’s itinerary. At Visit Plano, we pride ourselves on providing outstanding events in state-of-the-art meeting spaces and unforgettable local extracurricular experiences, all served up with our unique brand of hospitality.
Fire In Downtown McKinney, Texas [Update]
About 10:30 a.m. this morning, when Local Profile was interviewing Australian artist Guido van Helton about the city’s massive new art project, a black plume of smoke started to billow over downtown, just two blocks away. Bystanders and business owners outside reported a dumpster fire behind the popular dining...
The Women In Business Interview: Tammy Meinershagen
A former professional musician and public school teacher, Tammy Meinershagen is the first Asian American representative on the Frisco City Council. A Frisco resident since 2004, Meinershagen has championed the arts and diversity. She is also the chief innovation officer at Blackshaw Partners, where she oversees business operations and strategy. Meinershagen spoke at the 2019 Women in Business Summit.
The Top 7 Wineries And Vineyards To Try In Collin County
This article was originally published on November 19, 2021. They say home is where the wine is. Fortunately for North Texans, there’s a lot of it around here… and some of the best wineries are right here in Collin County!. Did you know that Texas as a whole...
Richardson Is Asking Residents To Conserve Water
From April to November, the city of Richardson is under its summer water conservation plan that allows residents to water twice per week, on designated watering days. It adds a few restrictions, like no watering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., to prevent losing water from evaporation. The objective of...
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Too bad weekends only have 72 hours. With all the fun activities Collin County has to offer, it’ll be hard to choose what to do first: learn to dance salsa, go to an art exhibit, enjoy rare whiskies or go to a concert. We are here to help you decide.
Student In Plano, Texas Donates Over 40 Handcrafted Beanies To Charity
Vijay Shivnani, a 13-year-old student at Renner Middle School in Plano, donated over 40 handcrafted beanies to charity. The 8th grader picked up knitting during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been working on this project since March. Shivnani decided to start the project to put the skills he’s developed to...
Former Mayor Of Richardson, Texas And Husband Convicted Of Public Corruption
Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and her land developer husband Mark Jordan, 55, were convicted of public corruption in the Eastern District of Texas. Residents of Plano, both were sentenced to six years in federal prison. “Citizens should be able to trust that their elected representatives honestly...
10 Restaurants To Try Before The Summer Ends
Kids are back to school, fall is only a month away and we are as close to Halloween as we are to the last Memorial day, time is of the essence! Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer. Let’s begin with our favorite restaurants. After two...
Richardson And Plano ISDs Focus On Safety Ahead Of New School Year
On Tuesday, August 2, at the Plano Independent School District’s Board of Trustees meeting, Selena Anderson, deputy superintendent over leadership and operations, brought up some critical points for discussion in preparation for the first day of classes. One of the main topics centered around safety and security. Meanwhile, in...
Frisco ISD Desperately Looking To Fill School Bus Drivers Positions
Less than a week away from the start of classes, school districts across North Texas are desperately hiring. Although teaching positions are a top priority, transportation departments are also facing shortages. According to CBSDFW, Frisco ISD needs to fill about 50 positions in this department alone — and not just...
Fast-Fashion Giant Shein Is Opening A Pop-Up Store In Plano Next Weekend
If you use TikTok or Instagram, chances are you’ve seen the Shein haul trend. Now is your chance to see what the fuss is all about. The China-based e-retailer will open a pop-up shop at Plano’s The Shops at Willow Bend Next weekend, August 26 through 28. This...
McKinney’s Massive Art Project Is Turning Out Great
You’ve probably noticed the large orange crane at the McKinney Flour Mill and a man holding a spray gun. The 100-foot mural is slowly taking shape with the expected finish date and ribbon cutting scheduled for August 31. Local Profile caught up with artist Guido van Helton, who. originally...
Republicans And Democrats Eye Collin County For November’s Legislative Races
Collin County’s House District 70, which includes sections of Plano, Allen and Richardson, is one of the three districts both Republicans and Democrats consider a high priority for the legislative races. Both parties are paying close attention to some key areas that could be fundamental to political growth in the long run.
Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas
These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
North Texas Hopes To Become The Next Biotech Hub Thanks To $8.8 Million Grant
Dallas College — in partnership with Collin College, Tarrant County College and University of Texas at Arlington — announced Wednesday, August 3, a groundbreaking $8.8 million grant by the U.S. Economic Development Administration to fund and create a regional career pathway model in biotechnology. According to Dallas Innovates,...
H-E-B Now Looking To Fill 700 Positions In Plano
Last July, H-E-B announced a hiring job fair in preparation for the opening of its upcoming store in Frisco, now it’s time for Plano!. Plano’s new H-E-B store is set to open this fall at Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road with 700 positions available. Last Tuesday the company announced they’ll host a hiring job fair this Saturday, August 13 with the mission of filling the vacant positions.
Home Showings Dropped By 30% In Dallas-Fort Worth
While Dallas is among the US cities to see the biggest home price increases, it also has seen fewer home tours. According to Dallas Business Journal (via WFAA), the number of home showings has declined by 30% year-on-year; in comparison, the national average was an 18.7% year-on-year drop. But DFW...
