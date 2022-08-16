ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

California late start law: Experts, parents weigh pros and cons of late school start time

By Rob McMillan via
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frxAi_0hJaEHXE00

At John W. North High School in Riverside, the final bell now rings at 3:21 p.m., precisely 30 minutes later than it did last year.

It's a similar situation at hundreds of high schools across Southern California, after the implementation of a new state law required high schools to begin classes no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools to begin classes no earlier than 8 a.m.

While the change is controversial among some parents, proponents of later start times say the goal is to allow students to get more sleep.

"The later start times will allow adolescents to get better quality sleep, which is going to improve their hormone balance, allows them to get deeper and better quality of sleep," said Dr. Stephanie Thompson, director of clinical operations at Lightfully Behavioral Health.

Thompson said she believes the later start times make students more alert, more focused and healthier, too.

"If we're able to get better sleep, and (allow the body to) digest better throughout the night, with 8-10 hours (of sleep) we'll see optimal weight management benefits during the day," Thompson said.

The later start times for high schools and middle schools come with the passage of Senate Bill 328, and implementation in most school districts was required by July 1, 2022.

In the Los Angeles Unified School District, almost all high schools are now starting as early as they legally can: 8:30 a.m.

WATCH | ABC7 hosts Back To School Town Hall

ABC7 hosted a town hall with LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, a local teacher and more experts to get the answers for you.

So how much later are these start times than in previous years? It mostly depends on the size of the school. The average start time for high schools statewide was 8:04 a.m. back in 2012. For high schools with more than 1,000 students, the average start time was 7:52 a.m.

Some districts haven't implemented the new start times yet. For example, in the Inland Empire, some rural communities are facing logistical challenges when it comes to bus services.

"I think the implementation is a little harder in rural areas where transportation is so difficult in the high desert and mountains in our county, where it can take an hour to get students to school," said Ted Alejandre, the San Bernardino County superintendent of schools.

But while the change allows students to get more sleep, Dr. Debra Duardo, the Los Angeles County superintendent of schools said it can also present problems for parents.

"It's difficult. Some parents are saying I have to go to work earlier, and I need a place to send my child, or I have my elementary school students that start earlier and this is throwing off my routine," Duardo said.

Duardo also pointed out that with the later start times, after-school sports programs and extra-curricular activities will be starting that much later.

"It's going to be difficult for families to report to work at 8:00 a.m. when they have to also transport children to school at 9:00 a.m. and then be back to pick them up at 3:00 p.m. or 4:00 p.m.," Duardo said.

Even with all things considered, Thompson says she is still in favor of the late start times.

"Honestly, I feel like the pros outweigh the cons," she said.

Comments / 20

Cindy zepeda
4d ago

This is beyond stupid. Now my kid has to wait almost an hour at school before any classes start because I'm her ride and I still have to be at work at 8am.

Reply
20
Katherine Keith Hernandez
4d ago

Nobody thought to ask the kids. My son thinks it’s a joke. Now everything is gonna be later in the day and they’ll just be up later. They want them to sit in a classroom for 2 1/2 hours in one subject. These kids are bored. They really need to bring life back into the schools. Stopping administrator $700,000

Reply(2)
12
Theo
3d ago

the obvious answer would be to have classified staff have study sessions, homework help, etc during that hour before school. it would help students with hard living conditions complete work that's not always possible at home too. When I went to high school the top reason kids ended up in continuation schools was because homework was 70% of their grade, when you have to work to help your family, or your living conditions are questionable or non-existent its very difficult to succeed in a school system designed to make you fail.

Reply(1)
7
Related
NBC Bay Area

California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nypressnews.com

How the nationwide teacher shortage impacts SoCal schools

Between the stress, financial burden and the added responsibilities from COVID-19, Nicole Fefferman was forced to step away as a teacher in Los Angeles. “We do too much with too little and for too little,” she said. “We just don’t have enough support and resources to make things right.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pros And Cons#School Sports#New Start#State Law#Education#Senate#Back To School Town Hall
CBS LA

Parents call for changes to school playgrounds amid scorching temperatures

With little shade and asphalt reaching 150 degrees, parents are urging the Los Angeles Unified School District to make changes to schoolyards and ensure they don't turn into "heat islands.""We are starting in August now. It's the hottest time of the year and our playground is asphalt," said LAUSD mom Cecile Michaelis.The hot playgrounds and campuses are forcing students to be indoors to avoid suffering from heat illnesses. The mere potential of their children getting sick from playing in the heat concerns parents like Connor Clayton."The kids come home from school completely beat red, dehydrated, hot and sweaty," Clayton, whose...
MONTEBELLO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling

LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
LOS ANGELES, CA
precinctreporter.com

Financial Aid: Free Student Cash is Available

Megabucks are rolling down to start off the new academic year for students at colleges and universities, but the elders know better and are sounding the alarm to not spend it all in one place, or the wrong place. Anthony Roberson said that some students may be struggling with all...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

50,000 LAUSD students reported absent on 1st day of school

As many as 50,000 students, or 11% of the Los Angeles Unified School District population, were reported absent on the first day back at school Monday. Multiple factors may be to blame for low attendance rates at the nation’s second-largest school district, officials said. Parents could still be worried about coronavirus as students started the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside University Health System looks to fill nursing positions

Riverside University Health System will host a virtual hiring event Aug. 24 to fill nursing positions throughout Riverside County. The free online event will be open from noon to 4 p.m., with candidates asked to register for at https://bit.ly/RUHSNurses, according to a statement on Riverside County’s website. All applications...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Parents outraged at homeless problem after vehicle explodes outside Hollywood preschool

A Hollywood preschool may be forced to shut down after a van exploded several yards from its front door. "I just hear like boom, boom," said the owner of Sunset Montessori Preschool Liliya Kordon. "I just look and I see a big fire."Kordon said she had to rush her kids to safety when the van exploded right across the street."We just went into the backyard as far as possible from this lot," she said.Students' parents said that the explosion is the latest from a string of concerns surrounding a growing homeless problem in the area. "It's just," said parent Alina Barrass. "It's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

California to Add Diversity Rules to State Film and TV Credit

California is poised to add a diversity requirement to its $330 million tax incentive for film and TV production, as lawmakers seek to use their leverage to make the industry better reflect the state’s demographics. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign a bill, SB 485, that will extend...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
132K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy