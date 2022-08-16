Read full article on original website
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
Ready to work | Search and rescue K-9 Callie helps Kentucky Air National Guard when disaster strikes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the western Kentucky tornadoes, to the eastern Kentucky floods, the Kentucky Air National Guard has been deployed to disasters across the commonwealth. The Guard gets sent out at the drop of a hat when disaster strikes, but there's one four-legged member of the team that...
Raffle for VIP tickets to Bourbon & Beyond going toward eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is partnering with Kentucky 4-H Foundation and others to raise money for victims of eastern Kentucky flooding. The state fair, Danny Wimmer Presents, country star T. Graham Brown and the 4-H foundation are giving away a pair of Bourbon and Beyond VIP passes with a raffle contest. To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
Zoneton Fire District donates fire truck to eastern Kentucky fire department
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Zoneton Fire District donated a fire truck to a department in eastern Kentucky. The truck went to the Wolf Coal Fire Department in Breathitt County, which was devastated by recent flooding, losing most of its equipment. At least eight deaths have been confirmed in Breathitt County from the floods.
Kentucky boy scout troop creates entertainment for senior citizens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky boy scout troop helped residents in a senior living community stay sharp. Curtis Relich, a member of Boy Scouts Troop 73 in Madison County, wanted to help the senior community. Relich created busy boards for residents at Dominion Senior Living in Richmond. "I knew...
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife looking to hire conservation officers in multiple counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is looking for new employees. The department wants to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties. The application period opens Sept. 1, and applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver's license. Selected...
Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
Sweet job! Meet the man who helps pick the food vendors at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone loves splurging on a funnel cake or corn dog at the Kentucky State Fair, but many people don't know the man responsible for picking the food vendors that get to showcase their menus. Marty Flannery is a sales coordinator for the Kentucky Exposition Center. He's...
Kentuckians to receive more than $25 million for housing, education
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is receiving more than $25 million for housing, food and education. The AmeriCorps federal grants, along with private and public matching funds, will help organizations across the state. In addition to housing and food, the funding will provide tutoring and education services for students in all grades.
Update on Sunday Storms
Storms moved through our area Saturday evening bringing thunder and lightning, heavy rain, strong wind and hail. Below are just a couple of the dozens of photos you all have sent in showing us what those storms did in your neighborhood. Now that we've seen what storms are capable of tonight, let's talk about what they will do tomorrow.
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair can keep you entertained for 11 straight days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair 2022, August 18-28, showcases the best in Kentucky and provides hours of entertainment. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the Kentucky State Fair in search fun and food. The Kentucky Exposition Center has something for everyone this time of year from the farm animal...
Saturday Storms Possible, More Sunday
This weekend is the first weekend of the Kentucky State Fair this year! As many of you are heading out to the Fairgrounds and the Kentucky Expo Center today, you may have to dodge a few showers and storms heading into the afternoon. First of all, it's going to be...
2022 World's Championship Horse Show kicks off Aug. 20 at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The finest saddlebreds are headed to the 2022 World's Championship Horse Show at the Kentucky State Fair. The prestigious competition runs Aug. 20-27 inside Freedom Hall. The arena hosts 2,000 equestrians from around the globe competing for more than $1 million in awards. Horses and their...
Kentuckiana sees home prices continue to increase, sales decrease
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You might have heard that the housing market has started to cool off, but experts say Kentuckiana is not quite there. Both southern Indiana and the Louisville area have seen sales decrease, but prices increased, according to each area's most recent reports compared to the previous month.
AM Prep-Kickers
POLICE: MAN WHO BROKE INTO WISCONSIN HOME WANTED A BATH. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) - A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean. He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived. Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man was filling up the tub when Chippewa Falls police, who answered the call of a stranger in the home, ordered him to come out of the bathroom. He did, wearing only a T-shirt and underwear that was inside-out. Authorities say his pants were on the bathroom floor. Police say the unbathed suspect had an odor of alcohol. He’s facing charges of burglary to a dwelling and criminal trespass.
How much does it cost to spend 1 day at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is in full swing — but how much will a day of food and fun cost you?. First, getting in the gate: Tickets online are cheaper, at $10 a person. That price includes parking, and kids under the age of 5 get in for free.
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 1. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
Indiana gasoline taxes to drop 5 cents a gallon in September
The amount of one of the gas taxes is set to fall next month. A total of 57 cents per gallon in state taxes will be charged during September under rate changes released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Revenue.
3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
Cash Ball lottery ticket worth $225,000 sold in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $225,000 Cash Ball ticket from Wednesday night's drawing was sold in south Louisville. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the ticket matched all four numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game's top prize. The winning numbers from the Wednesday, August 17th drawing were: 4 – 12 – 18 – 26 Cash Ball 7.
