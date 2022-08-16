ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wdrb.com

Raffle for VIP tickets to Bourbon & Beyond going toward eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is partnering with Kentucky 4-H Foundation and others to raise money for victims of eastern Kentucky flooding. The state fair, Danny Wimmer Presents, country star T. Graham Brown and the 4-H foundation are giving away a pair of Bourbon and Beyond VIP passes with a raffle contest. To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
wdrb.com

Kentuckians to receive more than $25 million for housing, education

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is receiving more than $25 million for housing, food and education. The AmeriCorps federal grants, along with private and public matching funds, will help organizations across the state. In addition to housing and food, the funding will provide tutoring and education services for students in all grades.
wdrb.com

Update on Sunday Storms

Storms moved through our area Saturday evening bringing thunder and lightning, heavy rain, strong wind and hail. Below are just a couple of the dozens of photos you all have sent in showing us what those storms did in your neighborhood. Now that we've seen what storms are capable of tonight, let's talk about what they will do tomorrow.
wdrb.com

Saturday Storms Possible, More Sunday

This weekend is the first weekend of the Kentucky State Fair this year! As many of you are heading out to the Fairgrounds and the Kentucky Expo Center today, you may have to dodge a few showers and storms heading into the afternoon. First of all, it's going to be...
wdrb.com

Kentuckiana sees home prices continue to increase, sales decrease

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You might have heard that the housing market has started to cool off, but experts say Kentuckiana is not quite there. Both southern Indiana and the Louisville area have seen sales decrease, but prices increased, according to each area's most recent reports compared to the previous month.
wdrb.com

AM Prep-Kickers

POLICE: MAN WHO BROKE INTO WISCONSIN HOME WANTED A BATH. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) - A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean. He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived. Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man was filling up the tub when Chippewa Falls police, who answered the call of a stranger in the home, ordered him to come out of the bathroom. He did, wearing only a T-shirt and underwear that was inside-out. Authorities say his pants were on the bathroom floor. Police say the unbathed suspect had an odor of alcohol. He’s facing charges of burglary to a dwelling and criminal trespass.
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 1. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
wdrb.com

3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
wdrb.com

Cash Ball lottery ticket worth $225,000 sold in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $225,000 Cash Ball ticket from Wednesday night's drawing was sold in south Louisville. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the ticket matched all four numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game's top prize. The winning numbers from the Wednesday, August 17th drawing were: 4 – 12 – 18 – 26 Cash Ball 7.
