numberfire.com
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 308 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .259 batting average with a .759 OPS, 12 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
numberfire.com
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk batting cleanup for Rockies on Friday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting in Friday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Grichuk will man right field after Charlie Blackmon was held on the bench with a hamstring injury. In a matchup versus left-hander Alex Wood, our models project Grichuk to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Brent Rooker not in Royals' Saturday lineup
Kansas City Royals outfielder Brent Rooker is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rooker is being replaced at designated hitter by Salvador Perez versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. In 22 plate appearances this season, Rooker has a .105 batting average with a .385 OPS, 1...
numberfire.com
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Mets' Tyler Naquin batting seventh on Friday
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Naquin will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Mark Canha moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Naquin for 10.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Aristides Aquino sitting for Reds on Friday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Aquino will move to the bench on Friday with TJ Friedl starting in left field. Friedl will bat seventh versus right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Friedl for 7.8...
numberfire.com
Albert Almora Jr. left on Cincinnati's bench on Saturday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Albert Almora Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Almora Jr. will take a break after Nick Senzel was shifted to center field and Donovan Solano was announced as Cincinnati's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 169 batted balls this season, Almora Jr....
numberfire.com
Brad Miller handling designated hitting duties for Rangers on Friday night
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Miller will bat in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Mark Mathias was benched on Friday night. numberFire's models project Miller to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Max Muncy hitting sixth in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting in Saturday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Muncy will operate second base after Gavin Lux was left on the bench against Marlins' lefty Braxton Garrett. numberFire's models project Muncy to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
numberfire.com
Josh Bell starting for San Diego Saturday night
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. Our models project Bell for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Vimael Machin operating third base on Saturday
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Machin will take over the hot corner after Sheldon Neuse was benched versus their division rivals. In a matchup against Seattle's right-hander Logan Gilbert, our models project Machin to score 5.4 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Evan Longoria receives Saturday off
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Longoria will rest on Saturday night after J.D. Davis was picked as San Francisco's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Longoria has recorded a 12.8% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Tony Kemp leading off for Oakland on Saturday
Oakland Athletics utility-man Tony Kemp is starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Kemp will take over second base after Jonah Bride was rested versus their division competitors. In a matchup against Logan Gilbert, our models project Kemp to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Saturday lineup
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting second in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Blackmon for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Luke Maile catching for Guardians on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested at home versus Chicago's right-hander Johnny Cueto. numberFire's models project Maile to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
