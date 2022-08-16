Read full article on original website
LINCOLN, Neb.— The Kansas City Monarchs (53-31) got a grand slam home run in the top of the fourth inning from Kevin Santa and a quality start from Matt Hartman to take Game 1 of the three-game series from the Lincoln Saltdogs (39-46), Friday night at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Neb.
LAWRENCE — The Kansas Jayhawks women’s soccer team begins its 28th season in program history on Thursday when it hosts the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7 p.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park. The first 250 fans in attendance on Thursday will receive a schedule magnet. The Jayhawks return...
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The quickest way to the quarterback for a defensive end is usually the most direct route, and that may be why Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis is so adept at bulldozing his way through an unsuspecting offensive tackle and into the backfield. Then again, perhaps it's...
TOPEKA — Rep. Gail Finney’s colleagues mourned her death Saturday and remembered the Wichita Democrat as a fierce advocate for child welfare, a warrior for justice, a champion for her community, and a shining example of a public servant. Finney’s death was announced by fellow Democrats on social...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes led two similar touchdown drives and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 24-14 in a preseason game on Saturday. The first one was a 12-play, 87-yard drive in 5:28, capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jody Fortson. The second was...
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Kansas City Monarchs (51-31) went fishing in Canada, and came home with plenty, sending the Goldeyes (46-36) home with another loss at their own pond, 7-3 the final score. Game 2 of the series with the Goldeyes started rather slowly. With Alex Hart on the bump...
KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas City Current forward Claire Lavogez was voted the Budweiser National Women’s Soccer League Player of the Week, as announced by the league Wednesday. Signed by the Current on July 20, this is Lavogez’s first Player of the Week award. Lavogez started the...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Michael Massey's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning lifted Kansas City to a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, ending the Royals' four-game skid. Massey drove in automatic runner Michael A. Taylor, who had moved up to third on a groundball.
The Kansas City Chiefs officially concluded training camp for 2022 in St. Joseph Thursday with a fairly short, half-padded practice. The Chiefs held a 10-10-10 practice - 10 plays for the first-team offense, 10 for the first-team defense and then 10 minutes of special teams plays. They cycled through that order three times on a clear, cool morning with temperatures in the low 70s Thursday.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Luis Patiño pitched strongly into the sixth inning, Yandy Díaz drove in three runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Thursday night. Tampa Bay, which is tied with Toronto for the second AL wild card, has won...
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 11a.m. August 15, a deputy stopped a southbound Nissan passenger vehicle near 110th and U.S. Highway 75 after the driver of the vehicle was identified as having outstanding warrants, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double homicide in Kansas City. Just after 5p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Haskell Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, officers found two men dead from...
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
