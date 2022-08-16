ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Monarchs take Game 1 from Lincoln Saltdogs

LINCOLN, Neb.— The Kansas City Monarchs (53-31) got a grand slam home run in the top of the fourth inning from Kevin Santa and a quality start from Matt Hartman to take Game 1 of the three-game series from the Lincoln Saltdogs (39-46), Friday night at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Neb.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
City
Lawrence, KS
State
Nebraska State
Salina Post

Monarchs defeat Goldeyes, 7-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Kansas City Monarchs (51-31) went fishing in Canada, and came home with plenty, sending the Goldeyes (46-36) home with another loss at their own pond, 7-3 the final score. Game 2 of the series with the Goldeyes started rather slowly. With Alex Hart on the bump...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

KC Current's Lavogez named player of the week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas City Current forward Claire Lavogez was voted the Budweiser National Women’s Soccer League Player of the Week, as announced by the league Wednesday. Signed by the Current on July 20, this is Lavogez’s first Player of the Week award. Lavogez started the...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Avca#Ku Athletics Lawrence#The Avca Preseason Poll#Jayhawks#All American#Exh
Salina Post

Chiefs end training camp in St. Joseph Thursday with short practice

The Kansas City Chiefs officially concluded training camp for 2022 in St. Joseph Thursday with a fairly short, half-padded practice. The Chiefs held a 10-10-10 practice - 10 plays for the first-team offense, 10 for the first-team defense and then 10 minutes of special teams plays. They cycled through that order three times on a clear, cool morning with temperatures in the low 70s Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Sheriff: Suspect wanted in 2 states captured in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 11a.m. August 15, a deputy stopped a southbound Nissan passenger vehicle near 110th and U.S. Highway 75 after the driver of the vehicle was identified as having outstanding warrants, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Homicide: 2 found dead outside Kansas home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double homicide in Kansas City. Just after 5p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Haskell Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, officers found two men dead from...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Salina Post

Kan. brothers jailed after multiple reports of gunshots

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy