Nick Saban takes pride in his defense. Prior to Alabama’s explosion in the passing game over the last three or four years, the Crimson Tide were a dynasty because of their defense. Last year, the Tide weren’t quite up to their typical standard as a unit on defense. That will change in 2022. And one place where Alabama is always strong and looks to be again this fall is defensive line.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO