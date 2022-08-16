ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Former Alabama 5-Star Reportedly Transferring To Big Ten

Former Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma is transferring to Michigan. Following multiple reports noticing his inclusion on the team's directory, Michigan spokesperson Dave Ablauf confirmed to The Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis that the former five-star recruit has enrolled and will join the Wolverines as a graduate transfer. Anoma committed to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Crowder
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Devonta Smith
Bleacher Report

Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa Throws 'Most Accurate, Catchable Ball I've Ever Seen'

The Miami Dolphins have no shortage of offensive weapons with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and others, and the biggest question mark surrounding the team may be whether quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can maximize that talent. Head coach Mike McDaniel seems to think he can. "It's the most accurate, catchable ball I've...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Has 'No Definitive Date' to Return to Buccaneers, Todd Bowles Says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been away from the team while dealing with a personal matter, and it appears that his return is far from imminent. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters he expects Brady to be back at some point after the team's second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, but he wouldn't commit to an official date.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Alabama Crimson Tide#Ohio State
On3.com

Nick Saban updates Jaheim Oatis, defensive line group's progress

Nick Saban takes pride in his defense. Prior to Alabama’s explosion in the passing game over the last three or four years, the Crimson Tide were a dynasty because of their defense. Last year, the Tide weren’t quite up to their typical standard as a unit on defense. That will change in 2022. And one place where Alabama is always strong and looks to be again this fall is defensive line.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud: Players Should Get Share of Big Ten's $7B Broadcast Contract

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud said players should receive a portion of the Big Ten's new media rights agreements. "I definitely think it should be shared, but if not, at the end of the day, we have the NIL space," Stroud said, per Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch. "We can do it that way. The new college world is turning around, and I'm here for it."
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Last 7 PFWA NFL Rookies of the Year

The height of the individual's performance varies, but the NFL Rookie of the Year consistently hits an elite level. During the 2021 campaign, for example, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was a first-team All-Pro selection. He's the latest rookie to immediately stand out as one of the best—and/or most productive—players in the league.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Bleacher Report

Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: Romeo Doubs Continues Preseason Brilliance

In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, pay attention to who's on the sideline in addition to the players who make the most of their opportunities on the field. Sometimes, a team's decision to sit contenders in a position battle indicates that someone has already won the job. The Carolina...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Panthers' Matt Corral Likely Out for Season After Suffering Lisfranc Injury

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral will likely miss the 2022 season with a Lisfranc injury, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday. Corral suffered the injury in Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots, limping off the field after two series in the fourth quarter before being replaced by PJ Walker.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy