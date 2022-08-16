Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Former Alabama 5-Star Reportedly Transferring To Big Ten
Former Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma is transferring to Michigan. Following multiple reports noticing his inclusion on the team's directory, Michigan spokesperson Dave Ablauf confirmed to The Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis that the former five-star recruit has enrolled and will join the Wolverines as a graduate transfer. Anoma committed to...
Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
No, the University of Alabama's famous #RushTok hasn't been shut down
The sorority rush TikToks that went mega-viral last summer haven't been banned. There's a simpler reason why you're seeing fewer #BamaRush videos right now.
‘Distasteful’: Amid Cowboys Rumors, Bears' Roquan Smith Makes Trade Decision
Let me put it this way: These might be good ideas. But they are not the Cowboys’ ideas.
Bleacher Report
Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa Throws 'Most Accurate, Catchable Ball I've Ever Seen'
The Miami Dolphins have no shortage of offensive weapons with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and others, and the biggest question mark surrounding the team may be whether quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can maximize that talent. Head coach Mike McDaniel seems to think he can. "It's the most accurate, catchable ball I've...
Former Alabama State players connecting with current team
"Planting a tree today, would provide shade to the future generation." The post Former Alabama State players connecting with current team appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Todd Bowles Knows 'Exactly' When Tom Brady Will Return Despite Past Comments
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles apparently does know when Tom Brady's mysterious absence from the team will end. Speaking to reporters Friday, Bowles said, "I know exactly when Tom is coming back, and I’ve consistently said it would be sometime after the Titans game [Saturday]." Bowles' comments...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Has 'No Definitive Date' to Return to Buccaneers, Todd Bowles Says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been away from the team while dealing with a personal matter, and it appears that his return is far from imminent. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters he expects Brady to be back at some point after the team's second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, but he wouldn't commit to an official date.
Nick Saban updates Jaheim Oatis, defensive line group's progress
Nick Saban takes pride in his defense. Prior to Alabama’s explosion in the passing game over the last three or four years, the Crimson Tide were a dynasty because of their defense. Last year, the Tide weren’t quite up to their typical standard as a unit on defense. That will change in 2022. And one place where Alabama is always strong and looks to be again this fall is defensive line.
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Reportedly Expected to Be Named Panthers Starting QB Over Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield will have a chance to defeat his former team in Week 1. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Mayfield is expected to be named the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers over Sam Darnold. That means he will be under center when the Panthers host the Cleveland Browns for their season opener.
Bleacher Report
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud: Players Should Get Share of Big Ten's $7B Broadcast Contract
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud said players should receive a portion of the Big Ten's new media rights agreements. "I definitely think it should be shared, but if not, at the end of the day, we have the NIL space," Stroud said, per Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch. "We can do it that way. The new college world is turning around, and I'm here for it."
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Last 7 PFWA NFL Rookies of the Year
The height of the individual's performance varies, but the NFL Rookie of the Year consistently hits an elite level. During the 2021 campaign, for example, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was a first-team All-Pro selection. He's the latest rookie to immediately stand out as one of the best—and/or most productive—players in the league.
Bleacher Report
Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: Romeo Doubs Continues Preseason Brilliance
In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, pay attention to who's on the sideline in addition to the players who make the most of their opportunities on the field. Sometimes, a team's decision to sit contenders in a position battle indicates that someone has already won the job. The Carolina...
Bleacher Report
Panthers' Matt Corral Likely Out for Season After Suffering Lisfranc Injury
Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral will likely miss the 2022 season with a Lisfranc injury, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday. Corral suffered the injury in Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots, limping off the field after two series in the fourth quarter before being replaced by PJ Walker.
Bleacher Report
Antonio Gibson's Fantasy Stock Plummets Among Analysts, Brian Robinson Shines as RB1
If it weren't already apparent before Saturday's preseason game, Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson essentially solidified his place on the do-not-draft list for fantasy football in 2022. Gibson was on special teams to field the opening kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie Brian Robinson was on the field...
