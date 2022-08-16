ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

Off-duty resource officers save man from drowning after medical emergency

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37r8SN_0hJaDvMj00

A group of homeless resource officers with the South Salt Lake Police Department are being praised for their quick actions that saved a man from drowning at Jordanelle Reservoir.

The department shared that a group of the officers were wakeboarding at the reservoir when they saw a capsized fishing kayak with a person trying to swim to the shore.

When investigating further the officers figured out the person was a male who was having a hard time staying above the water and appeared confused.

A life preserver was thrown to try and help but because of his confusion and exhaustion, officers "had to retrieve the occupant and pull him to safety," officials wrote in a social media post.

After an evaluation, the officers figured out the man was having a diabetic problem. They flipped over his capsized kayak and got a first aid kit that contained emergency diabetic supplies.

South Salt Lake Police Department said that due to the officers' quick thinking, they saved the man from drowning.

"We are extremely proud of our officers for the exceptional service they provide to the community while on and off-duty," the department wrote.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Fire destroys Ogden apartment construction site; dramatic blaze caught on video

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters responded to the scene of an early morning fire at an Ogden construction site. Crews were first dispatched to 34th Street and Washington Boulevard at 12:38 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they reported a fully-engulfed three story apartment structure with heavy...
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Salt Lake, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
South Salt Lake, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Medical Emergency#Kayaks
ksl.com

Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee

MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
MILLCREEK, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSLTV

Mother shot and killed in Tooele, husband arrested for her murder

TOOELE, Utah — A Utah woman is dead from a gunshot wound to her head, apparently inflicted by her husband, who called police to report the killing after they were already at the crime scene. Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, was arrested on the suspicion of murder of his wife....
TOOELE, UT
ksl.com

Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say

DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
DRAPER, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy