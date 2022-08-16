Off-duty resource officers save man from drowning after medical emergency

A group of homeless resource officers with the South Salt Lake Police Department are being praised for their quick actions that saved a man from drowning at Jordanelle Reservoir.

The department shared that a group of the officers were wakeboarding at the reservoir when they saw a capsized fishing kayak with a person trying to swim to the shore.

When investigating further the officers figured out the person was a male who was having a hard time staying above the water and appeared confused.

A life preserver was thrown to try and help but because of his confusion and exhaustion, officers "had to retrieve the occupant and pull him to safety," officials wrote in a social media post.

After an evaluation, the officers figured out the man was having a diabetic problem. They flipped over his capsized kayak and got a first aid kit that contained emergency diabetic supplies.

South Salt Lake Police Department said that due to the officers' quick thinking, they saved the man from drowning.

"We are extremely proud of our officers for the exceptional service they provide to the community while on and off-duty," the department wrote.