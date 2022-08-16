Read full article on original website
One dead after shooting in Lancaster County, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Lancaster on Friday night, according to Lancaster County officials. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the shooting happened on North Willow Lake Road. The victim, Jason Shannon, 43, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene.
‘Video says it all’: NC trooper won’t face charges in deadly shooting, DA says
The May 30 shooting left 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz dead, troopers said.
Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park
MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
NCHP: 1-year-old hit by car, killed in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A one-year-old has died after troopers said the child was hit by a car in Robeson County. Troopers were called to the accident around 6:45 p.m. Thursday along East White Pond Road near Fairmont. First Sgt. S.B. Lewis said the child darted into the...
2 charged with using drone to drop escape tools into Marlboro County prison
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two men have been charged with flying a drone to drop contraband into a Marlboro County prison, according to an announcement Friday morning. Jammal Raheim Mclellan, 27, of Dillon, and 28-year-old Seneca Vaquint Brown, of Marion, were found hiding in an agricultural field behind the Evans Correctional Institution, according to […]
Rockingham, Aberdeen police seek suspected shoe store looters
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for help identifying the individuals they say are responsible for stealing from a local retailer. The Rockingham Police Department on Wednesday posted cellphone video of men appearing to load a car with stolen merchandise. Investigators say the items were taken from Hibbett Sports in...
NC man charged with killing mother of his children, sheriff says
More than a year after the death of a 35-year-old mother, the man suspected to be responsible for pulling the trigger has been charged with murder—and he is no stranger.
Man arrested, facing drug charges, seized gun, counterfeit money in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Drugs, body armor, fake money and a gun was found inside a man's home in Asheboro Friday. Randolph County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Division, along with the Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant on Third Street in Asheboro, where they searched Johnathan Eugene Hobdy's home.
North Carolina sting finds large amounts of drugs, leads to 68 charges
Since August 4, police said 34 arrests have been been made, totaling 68 charges.
3 arrested after 17-year-old shot in Robeson County taken into custody
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people, including a juvenile, who were wanted after a 17-year-old was shot in Robeson County last week have been taken into custody, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jacoby McGirt, 19, and Corey McNeil, 19, both of Lumberton, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with […]
County Crime Report: August 19
ROCKINGHAM — At 12:00 p.m., police responded to the Christian Closet on US 74 HWY following a report of a stolen motion sensor, valued at $100. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 2:48 a.m., police responded to Perdue Farms on South Long Drive following a report of a stolen pocket book, valued at $50, from a vehicle. The case is active.
Lexington police officer resigns, charged with felony obstruction of justice
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer has resigned and been charged with a felony in Lexington. According to a release from Lexington Police Department, Felicia Biddix, 31, of Davidson County, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for felony obstruction of justice for “actions she was involved in as a Lexington Police Officer.” Davidson County Sheriff’s […]
Sheriff: 26 arrested on drug charges after undercover operations in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, S.C. — More than two dozen people are facing drug charges after undercover operations, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, the undercover investigations took place over the last few months across the county, and they were conducted by LCSO’s narcotics task force.
Cumberland County residents: If you get a call from someone saying you are being arrested for not showing up to jury duty, it's a scam
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County officials are warning of a scam where someone impersonates a judge and threatens residents with arrest because they didn't show up for jury duty. During the scam call, the caller says that the Cumberland County resident has failed to respond to a jury summons...
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
Over 2 dozen suspects charged in monthslong drug operation
LANCASTER, S.C. — More than two dozen people were arrested on drug charges after a lengthy undercover operation in Lancaster County, deputies said. Lancaster County investigators have been working on the operation for several months, resulting in the arrest of 26 people on 89 warrants, Sheriff Barry Faile announced. The drugs involved include cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and various controlled substances in pill form. Related charges some suspects are facing include resisting arrest, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and drug trafficking.
One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County
One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
2-year-old hit, killed on NC highway; troopers asking for public’s help to find suspect
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A 2-year-old was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene on Friday night in Cabarrus County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 11 p.m. the young child ran into the eastbound lanes of NC Highway 73 at...
RCSO: Pot found in pocket of man driving without license, open container
HOFFMAN — A man wanted for failure to appear in court is facing several new charges following a traffic stop this week. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling the Hoffman area around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 when he noticed a truck on U.S. 1 with no operating tail lights.
