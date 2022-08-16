ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

WCNC

Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park

MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
MONROE, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

NCHP: 1-year-old hit by car, killed in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A one-year-old has died after troopers said the child was hit by a car in Robeson County. Troopers were called to the accident around 6:45 p.m. Thursday along East White Pond Road near Fairmont. First Sgt. S.B. Lewis said the child darted into the...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

Rockingham, Aberdeen police seek suspected shoe store looters

ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for help identifying the individuals they say are responsible for stealing from a local retailer. The Rockingham Police Department on Wednesday posted cellphone video of men appearing to load a car with stolen merchandise. Investigators say the items were taken from Hibbett Sports in...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: August 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:00 p.m., police responded to the Christian Closet on US 74 HWY following a report of a stolen motion sensor, valued at $100. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 2:48 a.m., police responded to Perdue Farms on South Long Drive following a report of a stolen pocket book, valued at $50, from a vehicle. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WCNC

Over 2 dozen suspects charged in monthslong drug operation

LANCASTER, S.C. — More than two dozen people were arrested on drug charges after a lengthy undercover operation in Lancaster County, deputies said. Lancaster County investigators have been working on the operation for several months, resulting in the arrest of 26 people on 89 warrants, Sheriff Barry Faile announced. The drugs involved include cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and various controlled substances in pill form. Related charges some suspects are facing include resisting arrest, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and drug trafficking.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County

One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

