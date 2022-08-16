ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yara Shahidi Slips on Metallic Mules & Tropical Jumpsuit For Vintage Shopping Spree In Soho

By Ashley Rushford
 4 days ago
Yara Shahidi has been enjoying the last few days of the summer in essential warm weather staples . The “Grown-ish” actress made a vibrant style statement while shopping in Soho, New York City on Monday.

The “Black-ish” star looked cool and cozy for the retail therapy excursion. Shahidi wore a yellow jumpsuit that was decorated with a tropical floral print throughout. The statement silhouette had a sharp collar, short sleeves that she kept rolled up and a wide pants leg that was cuffed on the hem. Shahidi opted for minimal accessories and touted a Christian Dior handbag that she wore on her shoulder as well as a few shopping bags.

The model parted her curly locs in the middle and sported a fresh face with no makeup. Completing Shahidi’s look was a pair of gold metallic slip-on mules. The shoe style gave the illusion of a loafer due to its elongated toe box. The silhouette also included an embellishment on the upper and was set on a small square heel. Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhance your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Shahidi is a fashion icon in her own right. The entertainer has a personal aesthetic that includes bold colors, loud patterns, streetwear staples and monochrome tracksuits. Working closely with her stylist Jason Bolden, Shahidi is never afraid to try out trends. For footwear, she favors embellished sandals, platform silhouettes and shiny pumps. Along with her eclectic style , the entertainer has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with Adidas .

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Yara Shahidi’s chic style evolution over the years .

Slip into a pair of gold mules this summer.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Cymia Slip On Flat Mules, $79.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Bellini Formosa Mule, $50.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Sam Edelman Page Slip On Flats, $90 (was $150).

POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Paired a Fringe Halter Top With Tall Wedges on Instagram

Simone Biles staged the cutest photo shoot in celebration of her fiancé, Jonathan Owens's, birthday, and she of course brought her sartorial A game to the occasion. Posing alongside Owens in an Instagram post, the gymnast showcased a summery, all-white ensemble that featured a crop top with a criss-cross neck and a row of vertical fringe cascading from the rounded neckline. Biles complemented the dramatic effect of the fringed top with a pair of high-waist, ankle-length trousers and classic brown wedges by Saint Laurent. The chic, slightly textured look perfectly matched the beachside location the couple was photographed in, as did Biles's long boxy braids with blond highlights. She opted against wearing many accessories, choosing instead to place all the focus solely on her summer-ready outfit.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
ABC News

Paris Jackson poses for new Skims swimwear campaign: See photos

Kim Kardashian's Skims brand has a familiar face starring in its latest swim campaign: Paris Jackson. Jackson, the only daughter of the late pop legend Michael Jackson, was photographed for the ad campaign by Mark Hunter -- also known as "The Cobrasnake" -- wearing several swim looks from Skims' latest drop, and showing off her vibrant tattoos.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
