UTA Signs ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Actor Abigail Cowen

EXCLUSIVE : UTA has signed actor Abigail Cowen for representation in all areas.

Cowen stars in Netflix’s teen drama series Fate: The Winx Saga , which topped the streamer’s Top 10 Movie and TV series for the entirety of its premiere-week run. Based on Winx Club, Iginio Straffi’s animated series for Nickelodeon, the show follows Cowen’s Bloom Peters — a fairy adjusting to life in the Otherworld, where she must learn to control her dangerous magical powers. It returns for Season 2 on September 16.

Cowen has been seen on such notable series as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina , Stranger Things , Wisdom of the Crowd , The Fosters and The Power Couple .

She most recently starred on the film side in D.J. Caruso’s adaptation of Francine Rivers’ novel Redeeming Love for Universal, having previously appeared in the features Witch Hunt and I Still Believe .

Cowen continues to be represented by Paul Nelson at Mosaic and Gretchen Rush and Claire Thompson at Hansen Jacobson Teller.