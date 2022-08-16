ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care

By Jennifer Shutt
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 4 days ago
Protesters hold up signs at a protest outside the Texas state capitol on May 29, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Thousands of protesters came out in response to a new bill outlawing abortions after a cardiac activity is detected signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbot. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief in federal court on Tuesday challenging Texas’ assertion that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who end a pregnancy to save the patient’s life.

The brief argues the judge in the case shouldn’t grant Texas’ request for preliminary injunctive relief that would stop the federal government from enforcing the law, or a pre-judgment ruling, on the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

“For decades, the federal government and courts throughout the country have interpreted EMTALA to require treatment for emergency conditions relating to pregnancy that do not involve active labor and have concluded that stabilizing treatment may include emergency abortion care when necessary to treat an emergency condition,” the attorneys general wrote in the 28-page brief .

The attorneys general also wrote that “emergency abortion care is necessary to avoid serious harmful outcomes (including death) in numerous situations such as when a patient presents with an ectopic pregnancy, severe preeclampsia, complications from abortion including self-induced abortion, and other medical conditions for which immediate medical attention is needed.”

California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington, and the District of Columbia all signed onto the brief, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Idaho did not.

Texas challenges Biden administration and Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act

The debate between the state of Texas, anti-abortion organizations and the federal government began in July when U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra released a letter reasserting that under EMTALA “no matter where you live, women have the right to emergency care — including abortion care.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration a few days later, arguing that EMTALA doesn’t guarantee access to abortion. He said that because the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization the Constitution no longer holds the right to abortion that EMTALA is “an unconstitutional exercise of authority and must be held unlaw ful and set aside.”

The Texas lawsuit said that the HHS guidance would force health care providers “to choose between violating state law under threat of criminal penalty or jeopardizing their ability to participate in” federal health care programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

Paxton also wrote the federal law violates the 1 0th Amendment , which says that any powers not given to the federal government by the Constitution fall to the states and the people.

The brief filed by the 20 states and the District of Columbia on Tuesday urges the federal judge in the case not to grant Texas’ request for a preliminary injunction.

The attorneys general wrote that they have a substantial interest in the case because the states themselves are health care providers for millions of people as well as regulators of health care.

They argued that their states have a “strong interest in protecting the rights of their residents who may need emergency medical care while present as students, workers, or visitors in Texas and other States that may attempt to prohibit emergency abortion care contrary to EMTALA’s requirements.”

They also wrote that “if patients in Texas are denied necessary emergency abortion care, they may travel to nearby States (including amici New Mexico and Colorado) to receive the emergency care they need.”

“These States would thus experience additional pressures on their already overwhelmed hospital systems, especially in rural and underserved areas that would be most significantly affected,” they wrote.

Reports of postponed maternal health care

The states sought to highlight the wide-ranging impact that blocking EMTALA protections for abortion would have for patients who need a pregnancy ended to avoid severe health complications or death.

The brief noted that “doctors in Texas reported postponing care ‘until a patient’s health or pregnancy complication has deteriorated to the point that their life was in danger, including multiple cases where patients were sent home, only to return once they were in sepsis.’”

“As another example, a physician at an academic medical center described how a hospital asked her to accept a patient ‘who was already septic’ after the transferring hospital, on conscience-refusal grounds, refused to perform the abortion needed to save the patient’s life, instead transferring the patient in an unstable state because the fetus had cardiac activity,” the brief states. “The physician who treated the patient after the transfer reported the transferring hospital for violating EMTALA.”

The states wrote that if Texas, or other states with severe abortion restrictions, didn’t have to comply with EMTALA it would have a significant impact on health care providers in nearby states.

“Emergency rooms in New Mexico and Colorado and other neighboring states will inevitably need to absorb the out-of-state patient need for care that Texas’s law will cause, at a time when the states continue to wrestle with an ongoing global pandemic and new public health crises,” they wrote.

The post Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

