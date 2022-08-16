ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Board of Examiners sends $321,000 lawsuit bill to Idaho Legislature

By Idaho Reports staff
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEpU2_0hJaDhFn00

Idaho State Capitol building on May 5, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Mountain Sun)

This story was first published by Idaho Reports on Aug. 16, 2022.

The Board of Examiners has approved a $321,224 payment to plaintiffs who sued the state over its process for changing gender markers on birth certificates.

During its Tuesday meeting, the board sent the bill to the Legislature, rather than paying it immediately through the Constitutional Defense Fund. As first reported by Idaho Reports , the board’s subcommittee recommended sending the funding request to the Legislature as a supplemental appropriation.

Since its inception, the Legislature’s Constitutional Defense Fund has paid out more than $3 million in legal fees after losing court cases, most of which have been in the last eight years, according to Boise State Public Radio.

The Board of Examiners is made up of the governor, attorney general, state controller and secretary of state.

The lawsuit came after the Idaho Legislature passed House Bill 509 in 2020, which would have required vital statistics be recorded on a birth certificate and outlined ways a birth certificate could be amended. It would have prevented transgender people from changing the sex on their birth certificate.

The bill came after a 2018 federal decision that found preventing people from changing their birth certificate violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

After Gov. Brad Little signed the 2020 law, the plaintiffs in a case against the state asked the court to require the Department of Health and Welfare to allow transgender people to amend the sex on their birth certificates.

On June 1, 2020, a federal magistrate court barred IDHW from automatically rejecting applications from transgender individuals to change the sex listed on their birth certificates and required the department to “institute a meaningful and constitutionally-sound process for accepting, reviewing, and considering applications from transgender individuals to amend the gender listed on their birth certificates,” according to the order.

The state later tried to argue that a transgender person could get a court order to change their birth certificate, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale disagreed.

The post Board of Examiners sends $321,000 lawsuit bill to Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Doctor who sued Idaho says chaos reigns as abortion bans go into effect

Over the past week, the landscape around abortion in Idaho dramatically changed — and the rest of the country is watching, particularly in Washington, now receiving many abortion patients from its eastern neighbor. Idaho's Legislature already had passed laws restricting, then almost totally banning, abortion. But the laws had...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

OBGYNs speak out: Doctors say Idaho’s abortion laws will cause harm to patients

Dr. Erin Berry once saw a 21-year-old woman with leukemia in her clinic who had to take a break from chemotherapy because her white blood cell counts dipped too low. During that pause, she unintentionally got pregnant. “And she was like, ‘What? My body is so sick. I had sex one time because I think […] The post OBGYNs speak out: Doctors say Idaho’s abortion laws will cause harm to patients appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

OPINION: Idaho Freedom Foundation misinforms about the education initiative

The ill-named Idaho Freedom Foundation, which essentially owns and operates the extremist branch of today’s Republican Party, wants to destroy the Gem State’s public school system. As recent as Aug. 8, IFF President Wayne Hoffman repeated his demand for the state to get out of the “education business.” That seems to be a tall order since the Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to “maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
IDAHO STATE
KHQ Right Now

University of Idaho analysis finds Idaho's demographics are changing at an unprecedented rate

MOSCOW, Idaho - More than a quarter of Idaho's growing population of 1.8 million people is new to the state, according to a new analysis from the University of Idaho (UI). Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But UI professor Jaap Vos found that Idaho's population and demographics have also changed drastically from an influx of new residents, paired with a steady departure of existing residents.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

Washington attorney general enters fray in Idaho abortion lawsuit

OLYMPIA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson entered the fray Tuesday over a looming abortion ban in Idaho, joining a coalition of 21 of his peers nationwide to file a friend of the court brief charging the ban violates federal law. The brief supports a U.S. Department of Justice...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

More Than a Quarter of Idaho's Population are new to the State, U of I Analysis Finds

More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But new research by U of I professor Jaap Vos finds Idaho’s population and demographics have also drastically changed from a massive influx of new residents, paired with a steady departure of existing residents.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?

(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Birth Certificates#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism#Idaho Mountain Sun#Idaho Reports#The Board Of Examiners#Boise State Public Radio#The Idaho Legislature#House#The U S Constitution
KPVI Newschannel 6

Democrats name new nominee for Idaho state treasurer post

Deborah Silver, who ran for state treasurer against then-Treasurer Ron Crane in 2014, was named the Democratic nominee against incumbent GOP Treasurer Julie Ellsworth on Wednesday, after the previous Democratic nominee, Jill Ellsworth, withdrew. Silver, a certified public accountant, former accounting instructor at the College of Southern Idaho and former...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Gov. Brad Little promises continued support for education and teachers

This story was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on Aug. 17, 2022. Gov. Brad Little touted his administration’s past investments in education during a luncheon on Wednesday, and promised to do more if reelected. “We have a long way to go from where we are, but we’re making great progress,” said Little during a speech sponsored […] The post Idaho Gov. Brad Little promises continued support for education and teachers appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 19, 2022

The Four Corners wildfire, west of Lake Cascade, is sparking evacuations in central Idaho. Here's what we know as of 12 p.m. on Aug. 19. There is an update on the murder case against Lori Vallow Daybell, the latest on Idaho's abortion bans, and a possible special legislative session. We also look at the risks posed by MacKay Dam, the impact of population growth on Idaho's water supply, and a heated library board meeting over books.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Record state budget surplus fuels talk of special session of the Idaho Legislature

A record-setting state budget surplus of nearly $2 billion is fueling talks about a potential special session of the Idaho Legislature. The state officially ended the 2022 fiscal year on June 30 with a projected $1.4 billion state budget surplus, marking the second consecutive year Idaho has amassed a record ending cash balance. On Friday, […] The post Record state budget surplus fuels talk of special session of the Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Coming Water Shortage Could Mean The End of Grass Lawns

Idaho's relentless growth is starting to stretch the state's limited natural resources. The state's population has grown to historical levels due to two factors. Many folks are tired of living in a city or state that doesn't represent their beliefs and, along with high taxes, have moved to Idaho to live in a state that champions traditional American values. The second reason for Idaho's growth is the migration of workers who left their homes but not their jobs due to the pandemic. In other words, did any state benefit more from remote workers relocating than Idaho?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Media bashing is not new in Idaho politics

News flash: Conservatives hate the “liberal” media. Always have, and always will. Wayne Hoffman, president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, well describes sentiments from the right. “What you read in most local daily newspapers or see on the daily news isn’t really journalism. It’s leftist propaganda.” He says that Idaho’s media is “hot garbage” and […] The post Media bashing is not new in Idaho politics appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho Medicaid must recheck eligibility for 131K people when US emergency ends

BOISE — Since January 2020, the nation has been under a public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, and, as a result, states have been forbidden from kicking people off of Medicaid because their income or other eligibility criteria changed. Currently, 131,000 Idaho Medicaid recipients qualify for that...
IDAHO STATE
celebsbar.com

Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!

A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy