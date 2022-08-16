ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Jelly Roll Nearly Rolls A Golf Cart Racing Koe Wetzel At Cheyenne Frontier Days

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lixWj_0hJaDVbx00

This might be the most chaotic race in all of racing history.

We’re talking Jelly Roll vs. Koe Wetzel.

The two have been been out and about quite a lot lately, and needless to say, they’re like two peas in a pod. The two played at Cheyenne Frontier Days this year and will be hitting the road together later this fall on the highly-anticipated Role Models Tour.

I mean c’mon, these guys may be the rowdiest artists in all of country music/country rock/rap (hell, you can’t box either one of these guys into one genre), and when you combine their personalities, it makes for one helluva good time.

Koe recently posted a video to his Tik Tok, of himself challenging Jelly Roll to a golf cart race, and before I even clicked on it, I had a bad feeling this race was about to turn into a flipped golf cart, with Koe crawling out from underneath the wreckage with a bloody face and missing a few teeth and yelling:

“THAT WAS F*CKIN’ AWESOME.”

Sure enough, the two take off, with both carts loaded with people.

After going pedal to the metal, and making some sharp turns with two wheels off the ground, Jelly Roll pulls out the victory over ol’ Koe.

Needless to say, it would be a helluva time just getting to hang with one of these guys, and combine the two together?

That’s like all of Koe’s 2017 Noise Complaint album lived out in real life.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Jelly Roll#Golf Cart#Cheyenne Frontier Days
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Continues His Rampage Of New Music, Drops Surprise Song “Burn, Burn, Burn”

Another day, another new song from Zach Bryan. If you keep up with Zach and his incredible output of music (or try to, at least), then you know the man has been on a tear this year, releasing his 34-song debut studio album American Heartbreak in May, as well as his Summertime Blues EP last month, in addition to teasing tons of other songs that have yet to be cut in the studio.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Flatland Cavalry To Finally Release Fan Favorite, “Mountain Song”

Flatland Cavalry has a brand new song on the way. They just announced that “Mountain Song” is slated to drop next Friday. They’ve played this one here and there live for a while, and noted that it’s already one of their favorite’s that they can’t wait to share with all the fans: “‘Mountain Song’ Available Everywhere on 8/26. This one has been one of our favorites, we’re stoked for y’all to listen to it! Tag your friends & let them […] The post Flatland Cavalry To Finally Release Fan Favorite, “Mountain Song” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Whiskey Riff

Charley Crockett Drops The Title Track For Upcoming Album, ‘The Man From Waco’

There may not be a busier guy in country music than Charley Crockett. The man already has produced a mind boggling 11 albums in only seven years, bringing in his sweet mix of western swing, country, and the blues for an old school sound that is incredibly unique in this day and age. With that being said, album 12 is on the way, titled The Man From Waco, and it’s slated to drop on September 9th. On top of that, the title-track […] The post Charley Crockett Drops The Title Track For Upcoming Album, ‘The Man From Waco’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Five Times Willie Nelson Gave Amazing Performances on Austin City Limits

The stage at Austin City Limits is no stranger to Willie Nelson. Nelson’s career has been successful and long, and even now, at 89 years young, it seems like the man has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. With over 60 years of making music under his belt, nearly 100 studio albums, over two-dozen #1 singles, it’s pretty safe to say that Willie Nelson has probably cemented himself on the Mount Rushmore of country music. However, there is another […] The post Five Times Willie Nelson Gave Amazing Performances on Austin City Limits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
AUSTIN, TX
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (8/19/22)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from Eric Church, Kolby Cooper, Charley Crockett, Blackberry Smoke, Tanner Usrey, Willie Nelson, Ward Davis, Corey Kent, Ben Burgess, Sunny Sweeney with Vince Gill, Town Mountain, Maddie & Tae, Ben Jarrell, Adam Hood, Early James and more.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

180K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy