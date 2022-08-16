Jelly Roll Nearly Rolls A Golf Cart Racing Koe Wetzel At Cheyenne Frontier Days

This might be the most chaotic race in all of racing history.

We’re talking Jelly Roll vs. Koe Wetzel.

The two have been been out and about quite a lot lately, and needless to say, they’re like two peas in a pod. The two played at Cheyenne Frontier Days this year and will be hitting the road together later this fall on the highly-anticipated Role Models Tour.

I mean c’mon, these guys may be the rowdiest artists in all of country music/country rock/rap (hell, you can’t box either one of these guys into one genre), and when you combine their personalities, it makes for one helluva good time.

Koe recently posted a video to his Tik Tok, of himself challenging Jelly Roll to a golf cart race, and before I even clicked on it, I had a bad feeling this race was about to turn into a flipped golf cart, with Koe crawling out from underneath the wreckage with a bloody face and missing a few teeth and yelling:

“THAT WAS F*CKIN’ AWESOME.”

Sure enough, the two take off, with both carts loaded with people.

After going pedal to the metal, and making some sharp turns with two wheels off the ground, Jelly Roll pulls out the victory over ol’ Koe.

Needless to say, it would be a helluva time just getting to hang with one of these guys, and combine the two together?

That’s like all of Koe’s 2017 Noise Complaint album lived out in real life.