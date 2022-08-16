ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta will host College Football Playoff National Championship in 2025

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago

The College Football Playoff National Championship game will return to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025 and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida in 2026. In an announcement Tuesday inside The Benz, it was confirmed the city of Atlanta will host college football’s biggest game for a second time.

“We are excited to return the College Football Playoff National Championship to Atlanta,” College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock said.  “When the playoff was created, the goal was to move the national championship game to 10 different communities in the first 10 years of the playoff.  After visiting 10 different communities during our first 10 years of existence, we accomplished our goal of sharing this celebration of college football with the entire country.”

“Bringing the game back to Atlanta was a simple decision when we looked at everything,” Hancock added. “One of our greatest title games took place in Atlanta in 2018, and the city could not have been a better host. A state-of-the-art stadium, a walkable downtown with venues to host all the activities surrounding national championship weekend and great people made Atlanta an obvious choice to be the first city to host a second title game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TtN1_0hJaD3E600
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart admires the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice).

Atlanta hosted the game in 2018 as the Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in a thrilling ending in overtime.

Joining Hancock for the announcement was Atlanta Falcons owner and CEO Arthur M. Blank, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

“This is a big win for everyone involved and we are excited for the Atlanta community,” said Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council. “As soon as we wrapped up the successful hosting of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, we were ready and eager to throw our name back into the hat. Atlanta is accustomed to hosting major sporting events, but this event is one that fits our community really well. We are grateful to the College Football Playoff for allowing us this opportunity for a second time and look forward to officially beginning the planning process with multiple partners in the community.”

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California will host the CFP National Championship game in 2023 and NRG Stadium in Houston will be set to host the title game in 2024. Atlanta and Miami will host the College Football Playoff National Championship game, finishing out the current contract that will end in 2026. The CFP will likely to expand and open to new television partners when a new deal is signed ahead of the 2026 season. Although, it is not clear if the Playoff will expand to eight or more teams.

“We are excited that the State of Georgia and Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been selected to host the College Football Playoff National Championship for the second time in the past ten years,” said Governor Kemp. “As the premier event of the college football season, and through the collaboration of the State, City of Atlanta, and our business community, we look forward to hosting more than 100,000 guests who will enjoy Georgia’s southern hospitality and a first-class experience.”

The post Atlanta will host College Football Playoff National Championship in 2025 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller

Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career.  For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Still Not Home

Nationally,  Black girls and women were reported missing at a disproportionate rate each year. In 2020, 268,884 girls and women were reported missing in the United States, according to the National Crime Information Center; a third of those reported missing are Black.  In the state of Georgia there is currently a total of 250 missing […] The post Still Not Home appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Mets hold off late charge from Braves, win 9-7

ATLANTA – The New York Mets took the third game of a four game series against the Atlanta Braves, winning 9-7 Wednesday night. While the Braves worked their way back into the game after being down 6-1 in the seventh inning, they fell short in the end thanks to the play of Mets right fielder […] The post Mets hold off late charge from Braves, win 9-7 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Rapper Young Thug indicted on more gang-related charges in Georgia court

Rapper Young Thug has been indicted on additional charges related to gang activity along with drug and firearms violations nearly three months after he was arrested in Atlanta, according to court documents. The rapper was initially indicted in May on conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and participation in criminal street […] The post Rapper Young Thug indicted on more gang-related charges in Georgia court appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Rudy Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani faced hours of questioning Wednesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta as a target of an investigation into attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. The former New York mayor and Trump attorney left the Fulton County courthouse without commenting […] The post Rudy Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Rudy Giuliani, a target in Atlanta probe into Trump 2020 election subversion scheme, appearing before grand jury

 (CNN) — Rudy Giuliani, who was told by Atlanta prosecutors that he is a target in their probe of former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election subversion schemes in Georgia, is appearing behind closed doors for grand jury testimony in the investigation. Giuliani declined to comment to CNN on his way into the Superior Court of […] The post Rudy Giuliani, a target in Atlanta probe into Trump 2020 election subversion scheme, appearing before grand jury appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Giuliani is target of election probe, his lawyers are told

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in Atlanta on Monday told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. Special prosecutor Nathan Wade alerted Giuliani’s local attorney in Atlanta that the former New York […] The post Giuliani is target of election probe, his lawyers are told appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta’s Al McRae Installed as Board Member of the Georgia Bankers Association

Al McRae, Atlanta market president for Bank of America and managing director/Diverse Segments Business Development executive for Bank of America’s Private Bank, has been appointed by GBA Chairman Rhodes McLanahan, CEO of First American Bank & Trust Company in Athens, to serve a three-year term as an At Large member of the board of directors of the […] The post Atlanta’s Al McRae Installed as Board Member of the Georgia Bankers Association appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
TheAtlantaVoice

Fake Trump electors ask judge to disqualify Fani Willis from election probe

 (CNN) — Eleven of the “fake electors” who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College have asked a judge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her probe into the Republican effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The group argued in a new court filing that they are […] The post Fake Trump electors ask judge to disqualify Fani Willis from election probe appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

“SWING INTO ART” Fine Art Exhibition

The Atlanta Graduate Chapter of Swing Phi Swing, Social Fellowship, Inc.® is pleased to present “Swing into Art”, a fine art exhibition featuring the works of four amazing visual artists:  Sam D. Burston, Samuel Guilford, Delores Surry-Smith, and Henry Blackmon on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The title of the show is inspired by Swing Phi Swing, Social […] The post “SWING INTO ART” Fine Art Exhibition appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Giuliani must go to Atlanta for election probe, judge says

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge said Tuesday that Rudy Giuliani must appear in Atlanta in person to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia and set his appearance for next week. The former New York mayor and Trump […] The post Giuliani must go to Atlanta for election probe, judge says appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Mercedes Benz Stadium#American Football
TheAtlantaVoice

Airbnb rolls out ‘anti-party technology’ to help enforce its global ban

(CNN) — Weeks after Airbnb said it would permanently ban parties at properties rented through its platform, the company is deploying so-called “anti-party technology” in the United States and Canada to help enforce the measure. The new system analyzes a variety of factors, according to a company announcement Tuesday, including previous reviews, how long a […] The post Airbnb rolls out ‘anti-party technology’ to help enforce its global ban appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it’s not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election. Walker’s campaign said Wednesday that […] The post Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
SAVANNAH, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival canceled, reportedly due to state’s gun laws

By Melissa Alonso, Shawn Nottingham and Theresa Waldrop | CNN  (CNN) — The Atlanta music festival Music Midtown, which draws tens of thousands of concertgoers and blockbuster musicians each year, “will no longer be taking place this year,” organizers announced in a tweet Monday. Though the organizers did not cite a reason for calling off […] The post Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival canceled, reportedly due to state’s gun laws appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

OP-ED: Diversifying American Media Ownership Must Become a National Priority

Thus far, 2022 has been a year of multiple socioeconomic and political challenges for all Americans across the nation. Yet for African Americans and other communities of color, this year represents both challenges and opportunities from a business ownership perspective. In particular, for Black-owned media businesses there is a growing sense of resilience even in […] The post OP-ED: Diversifying American Media Ownership Must Become a National Priority appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
College Football
TheAtlantaVoice

A pathway for Black wealth: Tips for fueling business growth through planning and mentorship

Black businesses are an essential part of the economy. As one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. economy, Black businesses contribute an estimated $200 billion to the national economy annually. Research shows that entire communities benefit when Black businesses succeed. They create jobs, close the racial wealth gap, and strengthen local economies.   In celebration […] The post A pathway for Black wealth: Tips for fueling business growth through planning and mentorship  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

KEYS to the door of the beer industry

Dennis Malcolm Byron, pictured inside of a local brewery, is one of Atlanta’s beer authorities and beer culture journalists. Photo Credit: Byron family/Facebook. The post KEYS to the door of the beer industry appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Witherite Law Group and the SWAG Shop partner to offer free back-to-school haircuts

Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck and The SWAG Shop are joining together to provide free haircuts to Atlanta youth returning to school this fall.  Witherite Law Group will sponsor more than 160 students to receive a free haircut, valued at approximately $30 each. The free haircuts will be provided to students up to age 18.  This inaugural event is […] The post Witherite Law Group and the SWAG Shop partner to offer free back-to-school haircuts appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

City of Atlanta will temporarily lease jail space to Fulton County to curb overcrowding

The City of Atlanta and Fulton County have reached an agreement to temporarily lease up to 700 beds from the Atlanta City Detention Center to alleviate severe overcrowding in Fulton County facilities. The four-year agreement is subject to approval by both the Atlanta City Council and the Fulton County Board of Commissioners in the coming […] The post City of Atlanta will temporarily lease jail space to Fulton County to curb overcrowding appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy