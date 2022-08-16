Read full article on original website
KOCO
Arkansas prison escapee with Oklahoma ties remains at large despite nationwide manhunt
CRESCENT, Okla. — A convicted rapist remains at large after escaping out of Arkansas, and he has ties to at least two Oklahoma cities. A nationwide search is underway for Samuel Hartman and his alleged accomplices. Court documents detail how Hartman was convicted of raping a 9-year-old girl and...
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
A Pennsylvania man was charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed...
KOCO
Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022
As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
KOCO
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
Oklahoma contractor charged with embezzlement
Charges have been filed against an Oklahoma contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from victims.
kgou.org
'Something that can’t be replaced’: What a turnpike project could mean for Oklahoma wildlife
With a thumb wedged between a beak, WildCare Oklahoma veterinarian Dr. Kyle Abbott delicately threaded a feeding tube down the throat of an adult male bald eagle. The massive bird’s tail feathers are stained a deep rust color from the red Oklahoma dirt and bound in bubble wrap to keep it from damage while moving around in its crate.
CDC reports 147 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma
Authorities are reporting a large spike in deaths related to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
60,000 fentanyl pills found during Oklahoma traffic stop
Officials say a traffic stop led to a major drug bust in Canadian County.
KAKE TV
Oklahoma mom arrested after leaving 2 toddlers in hot car at Walmart
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO/CNN Newsource) — A mom has been arrested after leaving two 2-year-olds in a hot car while she went grocery shopping in Oklahoma City. The incident occurred Sunday at the Walmart Supercenter off Interstate 240. The children are alive today thanks to a stranger who jumped into action.
Two Texoma Kids Battling It Out in the USA Mullet Championship
Business in the front, party in the back. These two kids know whats up when it come to hairstyles, but only one can win. Every year I am always excited to see the photos for the USA Mullet Championship. I usually talk about the Texans and Oklahomans that get nominated, but this year. I may actually have some kids that listen to me on the radio. Two kids within our listening area are in the final voting process for the championship.
Two Lawtonians Named to NextGen Under 30 List
Two Lawtonians were named to NextGen Under 30 list yesterday. NextGen Under 30 is now in its eleventh year and has expanded the program’s scope and state-wide reach, NextGen Under 30 recognizes and encourages the next generation of innovative, creative, and inspiring individuals who push the boundaries in various categories of endeavor. In addition, award winners are selected based upon their participation in and contribution to their communities. A panel of respected business and civic leaders serve as judges. For more information on the program visit www.nextgenunder30.com.
Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town
Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
SW OKC Road Rage Murder Suspect Captured In Missouri By US Marshals
An Oklahoma City man wanted in connection to a deadly road rage shooting was arrested out-of-state. The United States Marshals Service captured Darius Clark, 34, on Tuesday in Missouri. Law enforcement also found the car allegedly used in the southwest OKC crime. Investigators released a photo of the murder suspect's...
Clergy, social workers fear fallout from Oklahoma abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state. Beyond...
