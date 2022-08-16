ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chase

Three suspects were detained after leading police on a short chase in Houston before losing a tire and bailing out. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at the Foot Locker located in the 4400 block of the North Fwy in Houston. The suspects made their getaway around 1:30 a.m. The suspects at that point drove onto I-45, the North Fwy headed southbound and made their way to US-59, the Eastex Freeway. At one point, one of their tires came off and they decided to bail out in the 2200 block of the Eastex Freeway at Campbell. Two of the suspects were quickly detained by officers following them. One of them made their way into the neighborhood and a short manhunt ensued.
fox26houston.com

4 suspects arrested in deadly 2020 shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Texas - Four men have been arrested and charged for a deadly shooting back in Dec. 2020 in Fresno. Jaelen Allen, Jaiden Gaines, Donovan Phillips, and Dalan Phillips have all been taken into custody for their involvement in the murder of Devin Massey and Jonathan Massey. On Dec. 12,...
KHOU

Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway. Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DRIVER IN GRANGERLAND ESCAPES SERIOUS INJURY

At 4:30 am a call came into Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reporting a major accident with an auto vs cow. A second call came in the caller stated a car hit the cow and it was now ground beef. MCSO responded along with Caney Creek Fire Department to the location at Coon Massey and FM 3083. There they did find a deceased cow and a vehicle with extensive damage. The driver struck the cow causing the hood to fold up over the windshield. That is most likely what saved the driver from any injury and prevented the cow from coming completely through the windshield. TXDOT is removing the cow. MCSO is searching for an owner.
cw39.com

HPD: Man found shot dead at gas station in north Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
fox26houston.com

Man shot to death outside north Houston convenience store

HOUSTON - A man was shot to death after a disturbance in the parking lot of a convenience store in north Houston, police say. The shooting was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Berry Road. Authorities arrived at the scene and found a man, believed to be...
Port Arthur News

Police identify man shot and killed Saturday evening

ORANGE — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in Orange over the weekend. On Thursday morning, Orange Police Department Det. Nick Medina said the victim is 44-year-old Robert Dwayne Gant of Houston. The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this shooting, Medina added. Information about...
myfoxzone.com

Third suspect arrested in 2021 dragging death of beloved Houston grandmother

HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON FIREMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN EARLY MORNING NEW CANEY CRASH

At 5:30 am this morning, a Houston Fireman was on his way to work in his Ford F150. He was southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake when a GMC pickup, which was northbound, crossed the center line hitting him headon. The GMC then caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in serious but stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. EMC Wrecker removed the Ford from the scene. Northpoint removed the GMC. FM 1485 was closed for about 90-minutes.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

THOUSANDS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED

Tuesday morning a resident in Southern Crossing in Liberty County spotted a vehicle backed into a home across the street. It was a family member’s home. He walked across the street to confront the trio of two males and a female. The female told him the property owner gave them permission to remove items from home. They then jumped in the vehicle with a trailer attached that also belonged to the resident. The male who confronted the trio called 911 and gave chase. They went to a location off Rebel Road in Splendora which was Montgomery County. Moments later police converged on the property and arrested the trio. On the property were thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, vehicles, golf carts, and trailers. In all ten vehicles, including trailers, and ATV were recovered. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case since it originally happened in Liberty County. However, Montgomery County Auto Theft Detectives were also called to the scene to assist in identifying the stolen property.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Wild video shows truck topple off Highway 225 in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) — There were no major injuries when a heavy truck tumbled off an overpass on eastbound Highway 225 on Thursday. But with a motorist capturing the moment as it happened, it could have been just as bad as a similar incident that left a boy dead earlier this month.
