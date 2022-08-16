Read full article on original website
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chase
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alley
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houston
Houston teen has now raised $2.3 million for abortion access
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truck
Port Arthur News
POLICE: DWI suspect tells authorities he’s heading to “party further down the highway”
A man who crashed his vehicle in June while he was reportedly impaired told law enforcement he was driving from Houston to “a party further down the highway,” according to court documents. A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the single vehicle crash...
'Even a honk can escalate someone to shoot you' | Road rage crashes on the rise in Harris County
HOUSTON, Texas — Road rage is something Houston drivers encounter on a daily basis, and new data shows road rage incidents in Texas are not slowing down. “Just, you know, my everyday drive home," Downey said. Downey was on her way home from work when another driver veered into...
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chase
Three suspects were detained after leading police on a short chase in Houston before losing a tire and bailing out. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at the Foot Locker located in the 4400 block of the North Fwy in Houston. The suspects made their getaway around 1:30 a.m. The suspects at that point drove onto I-45, the North Fwy headed southbound and made their way to US-59, the Eastex Freeway. At one point, one of their tires came off and they decided to bail out in the 2200 block of the Eastex Freeway at Campbell. Two of the suspects were quickly detained by officers following them. One of them made their way into the neighborhood and a short manhunt ensued.
fox26houston.com
4 suspects arrested in deadly 2020 shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Texas - Four men have been arrested and charged for a deadly shooting back in Dec. 2020 in Fresno. Jaelen Allen, Jaiden Gaines, Donovan Phillips, and Dalan Phillips have all been taken into custody for their involvement in the murder of Devin Massey and Jonathan Massey. On Dec. 12,...
4 suspects arrested in connection to 2020 deadly shooting of Massey brothers, FBCSO says
Four men are in custody nearly two years after two brothers - 15 and 17 years old - were shot in killed in Fresno.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Fort Bend Sheriff's Office arrests multiple suspects involved in a double homicide in 2020
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Fort Bend County Sheriff’s detectives in partnership with members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested multiple suspects involved in the murder of Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17, which occurred in 2020. On December 12, 2020, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
Aunt charged with child endangerment after toddler falls out of moving SUV, HPD says
The family member is now facing child endangerment charges but isn't in custody after the shocking video of the child falling out of the car came to light.
Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway. Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRIVER IN GRANGERLAND ESCAPES SERIOUS INJURY
At 4:30 am a call came into Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reporting a major accident with an auto vs cow. A second call came in the caller stated a car hit the cow and it was now ground beef. MCSO responded along with Caney Creek Fire Department to the location at Coon Massey and FM 3083. There they did find a deceased cow and a vehicle with extensive damage. The driver struck the cow causing the hood to fold up over the windshield. That is most likely what saved the driver from any injury and prevented the cow from coming completely through the windshield. TXDOT is removing the cow. MCSO is searching for an owner.
cw39.com
HPD: Man found shot dead at gas station in north Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houston
The Houston Police Department along with the Houston Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 Block of Berry Rd near Appleton St in the Northline area of Houston on August 18, 2022, just after 10:30 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Man shot to death outside north Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - A man was shot to death after a disturbance in the parking lot of a convenience store in north Houston, police say. The shooting was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Berry Road. Authorities arrived at the scene and found a man, believed to be...
Port Arthur News
Police identify man shot and killed Saturday evening
ORANGE — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in Orange over the weekend. On Thursday morning, Orange Police Department Det. Nick Medina said the victim is 44-year-old Robert Dwayne Gant of Houston. The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this shooting, Medina added. Information about...
myfoxzone.com
Third suspect arrested in 2021 dragging death of beloved Houston grandmother
HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
fox26houston.com
Houston police officer taken to hospital after crash with alleged intoxicated driver
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was taken to the hospital after an alleged intoxicated driver crashed into his vehicle, officials say. The crash occurred in the 12800 block of S Post Oak Road near Allum Road shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday. According to HPD, the officer’s vehicle was blocking...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSTON FIREMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN EARLY MORNING NEW CANEY CRASH
At 5:30 am this morning, a Houston Fireman was on his way to work in his Ford F150. He was southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake when a GMC pickup, which was northbound, crossed the center line hitting him headon. The GMC then caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in serious but stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. EMC Wrecker removed the Ford from the scene. Northpoint removed the GMC. FM 1485 was closed for about 90-minutes.
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects arrested in stolen RV with AR pistol, body armor and shotgun found inside, Friendswood police say
FRIENDSWOOD – Two suspects have been arrested after police recovered a stolen RV with weapons inside in Friendswood. Authorities said they arrested the two suspects in the 300 block of W. Edgewood Drive. During a search of the RV, police found an AR pistol, two 9 MM handguns with...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THOUSANDS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED
Tuesday morning a resident in Southern Crossing in Liberty County spotted a vehicle backed into a home across the street. It was a family member’s home. He walked across the street to confront the trio of two males and a female. The female told him the property owner gave them permission to remove items from home. They then jumped in the vehicle with a trailer attached that also belonged to the resident. The male who confronted the trio called 911 and gave chase. They went to a location off Rebel Road in Splendora which was Montgomery County. Moments later police converged on the property and arrested the trio. On the property were thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, vehicles, golf carts, and trailers. In all ten vehicles, including trailers, and ATV were recovered. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case since it originally happened in Liberty County. However, Montgomery County Auto Theft Detectives were also called to the scene to assist in identifying the stolen property.
Missing Pieces: 2 men charged with murder in 2017 shooting deaths of Houston couple
HOUSTON — The families of a Houston couple shot and killed in 2017 may finally have some peace. Houston police said two men are in custody and charged in connection with the shooting deaths of Robert Cerda, 29, and Rachel Delarosa, 34. The cold case was featured in our Missing Pieces segment last March.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Wild video shows truck topple off Highway 225 in Pasadena
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) — There were no major injuries when a heavy truck tumbled off an overpass on eastbound Highway 225 on Thursday. But with a motorist capturing the moment as it happened, it could have been just as bad as a similar incident that left a boy dead earlier this month.
