ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

How yards are uniting the East Bluff community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Through a new yard contest, the community is coming together to highlight the beauty of Peoria’s East Bluff. With constant negative news in the community, a new initiative is working to change that. “It’s like therapy, it gets his mind off things. The more...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Head to a local Dunkin’ for Cop on a Rooftop

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local law enforcement is raising money for Special Olympics Illinois in a unique way. Officers from various departments scaled Dunkin’ Donut buildings to show they do more than traffic stops and solve crimes. The display is raising money for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Normal, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Normal, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Normal, IL
Food & Drinks
Normal, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
103.3 WKFR

Rader Family Farms In Illinois Set To Open September 10

I don't want to sound like a broken record but with the weather changing so much, football, volleyball, soccer, and other sports starting, and the pumpkin spice theme making an appearance we know that fall isn't far away. This means hoodies, sweatpants, hot chocolate, haunted houses, Halloween, and everything else we enjoy about the fall for us in the Midwest.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Kickapoo Creek Winery location listed for sale

EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — The location of a former popular Central Illinois winery is up for sale. The 13-acre five-building property formerly known as Kickapoo Creek Winery is listed on the Kepple Real Estate Group website for $1,300,000. As of Aug. 18, that listing is still available. Owners closed...
EDWARDS, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sandy’s Drive-In

Sandy’s Drive-In brings back fond, fun and tasty memories to most Peorian’s who were living here when we had several of the unique hamburger drive-in restaurants in operation in this city. The one I remember the best was the Sandy’s across from Sheridan Village. I have a lot...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Hunger#Food Drink#Charity#The Midwest Food Bank#The Arby S Foundation#Arby#The Food Bank S Hope
Central Illinois Proud

Construction begins on new Victory Church

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven months following a devastating fire, a Bloomington church has started the process of building a new permanent home. Construction began this week on Victory Church’s new building after a January fire totaled the previous building. Executive pastor Jarrod Herald said after speaking with insurance, it was more cost-effective to tear down the old building and start over from scratch.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

McLean County household hazardous waste collection canceled

The state environmental protection agency has canceled a household hazardous waste collection day in McLean County that was set for September. The Ecology Action Center in Normal said Friday that a fire at a processing center in Liverpool, Ohio, means the state can't get rid of the chemicals, oil-based paint, and other hazardous substances collected.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Jelani Day celebration of life set for Aug. 27 at ISU

A memorial service is being planned later this month for late Illinois State University student Jelani Day, one year after his death. Aug. 24, 2021, marked the last time the graduate student was seen alive at Illinois State University. Day’s body was recovered in the Illinois River in early September....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
WMBD/WYZZ

Study shows manufacturing’s multi-billion dollar impact on Peoria area

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A recent study is bringing Illinois’ manufacturing scene to the spotlight for its multi-billion dollar economic impact, and it’s directly affecting the Central Illinois area. Manufacturing matters, that’s the message of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association as industry leaders tour the state. Wednesday, the tour made a stop at Morton Industries. “Manufacturing […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria church vandalized, burglarized

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A house of worship in Peoria was vandalized and burglarized Tuesday. The Chinese Christian Church was broken into around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Two male burglars stole three TVs, damaged a microphone and sprayed the fire extinguisher all over the church. “It’s shocking. I’m so disappointed...
PEORIA, IL
chainstoreage.com

New leasing chief joins Cullinan Properties

Another highly experienced veteran of Retail Properties of America, Inc. has joined the team at Cullinan Properties. Ann Smith, who rose to VP and senior director of leasing after more than 18 years at RPAI and Kite Realty (which acquired RPAI last year), now takes over as senior VP and director of leasing at Cullinan -- the Peoria, Ill.-based company known for mixed-use renovations of urban environments such as the Streets of St. Charles in the St. Louis Metro and The Levee District in East Peoria.
EAST PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Peoria Charter transporting thousands of U of I students for move-in

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Peoria Charter is now back to regularly driving thousands of University of Illinois students to and from the Chicagoland area.  This week, many are moving back to the U of I campus for the start of the semester. Over 5,000 students bought Peoria Charter tickets.  Pre-pandemic, they drove about double that […]
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

District 87 projects a $3.4M deficit due to higher transportation and personnel costs

District 87 projects another budget deficit this school year, but the financial chief for Bloomington Public Schools says the district's financial health is good. Mike Cornale, chief financial and facilities officer, said the district's projected $3.4 million deficit for the 2022-2023 school year is similar to last year's estimate, but he noted state tax revenue pushed the district to a large and unexpected surplus of $6 million that was used to bolster the education fund.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

East Bluff community activist says politicization of Peoria's anti-violence talks makes it harder to find solutions

Jessie McGowan says it's time to stop pointing fingers, and start getting to work preventing violence in Peoria. The Vietnam veteran and longtime community activist on the East Bluff describes himself as being somewhere in the middle of the debate at the epicenter of Peoria politics for the last several months. But he said that's a difficult position to be in these days.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy