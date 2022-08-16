Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
How yards are uniting the East Bluff community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Through a new yard contest, the community is coming together to highlight the beauty of Peoria’s East Bluff. With constant negative news in the community, a new initiative is working to change that. “It’s like therapy, it gets his mind off things. The more...
wjbc.com
Normal’s Citizen of the Year praised for training leaders to make a difference
NORMAL – A woman who co-founded the Multicultural Leadership Institute in the Twin-Cities is being honored as Normal’s Citizen of the Year. Sonya Mau retired in 2009 after more than 35 years at COUNTRY Financial, but since then serving the community has been her passion, said Mayor Chris Koos.
Central Illinois Proud
Need a job? Central Illinois employers are looking to fill thousands of positions
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are thousands of job openings throughout the state, and organizations like Goodwill of Central Illinois are trying to fill those positions with hiring events. On Friday morning, more than 20 employers in the area set up inside Peoria’s Goodwill Commons building in hopes to...
Central Illinois Proud
Head to a local Dunkin’ for Cop on a Rooftop
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local law enforcement is raising money for Special Olympics Illinois in a unique way. Officers from various departments scaled Dunkin’ Donut buildings to show they do more than traffic stops and solve crimes. The display is raising money for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch...
Rader Family Farms In Illinois Set To Open September 10
I don't want to sound like a broken record but with the weather changing so much, football, volleyball, soccer, and other sports starting, and the pumpkin spice theme making an appearance we know that fall isn't far away. This means hoodies, sweatpants, hot chocolate, haunted houses, Halloween, and everything else we enjoy about the fall for us in the Midwest.
Central Illinois Proud
Kickapoo Creek Winery location listed for sale
EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — The location of a former popular Central Illinois winery is up for sale. The 13-acre five-building property formerly known as Kickapoo Creek Winery is listed on the Kepple Real Estate Group website for $1,300,000. As of Aug. 18, that listing is still available. Owners closed...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sandy’s Drive-In
Sandy’s Drive-In brings back fond, fun and tasty memories to most Peorian’s who were living here when we had several of the unique hamburger drive-in restaurants in operation in this city. The one I remember the best was the Sandy’s across from Sheridan Village. I have a lot...
wglt.org
Heartland Community College approves new facility for EV manufacturing programs
Heartland Community College will soon start building a new manufacturing training facility on campus as part of its partnership with Rivian to supply a workforce to build electric vehicles. Heartland president Keith Cornille said electric vehicle production training will be just one part of the new Advanced Manufacturing and Training...
Central Illinois Proud
Construction begins on new Victory Church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven months following a devastating fire, a Bloomington church has started the process of building a new permanent home. Construction began this week on Victory Church’s new building after a January fire totaled the previous building. Executive pastor Jarrod Herald said after speaking with insurance, it was more cost-effective to tear down the old building and start over from scratch.
Central Illinois Proud
How this Peoria hospital’s new remodels will provide more relief for those with disabilities
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Thursday afternoon at the OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital. The hospital is a partnership between OSF HealthCare and Kindred Hospitals. Together, they celebrated and introduced the newly remodeled facilities and patient rooms. There are a total of 29...
wglt.org
McLean County household hazardous waste collection canceled
The state environmental protection agency has canceled a household hazardous waste collection day in McLean County that was set for September. The Ecology Action Center in Normal said Friday that a fire at a processing center in Liverpool, Ohio, means the state can't get rid of the chemicals, oil-based paint, and other hazardous substances collected.
wglt.org
Jelani Day celebration of life set for Aug. 27 at ISU
A memorial service is being planned later this month for late Illinois State University student Jelani Day, one year after his death. Aug. 24, 2021, marked the last time the graduate student was seen alive at Illinois State University. Day’s body was recovered in the Illinois River in early September....
Study shows manufacturing’s multi-billion dollar impact on Peoria area
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A recent study is bringing Illinois’ manufacturing scene to the spotlight for its multi-billion dollar economic impact, and it’s directly affecting the Central Illinois area. Manufacturing matters, that’s the message of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association as industry leaders tour the state. Wednesday, the tour made a stop at Morton Industries. “Manufacturing […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria church vandalized, burglarized
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A house of worship in Peoria was vandalized and burglarized Tuesday. The Chinese Christian Church was broken into around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Two male burglars stole three TVs, damaged a microphone and sprayed the fire extinguisher all over the church. “It’s shocking. I’m so disappointed...
hoiabc.com
DIGGING DEEPER: Customers allege fraud after paying thousands to Peoria cabinetry company
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A reputable Peoria business for years is now accused of leaving clients high and dry. Several lawsuits allege Peoria’s Murray Custom Cabinetry defrauded customers out of thousands of dollars as the business doors are now shut. It all took a turn for the...
chainstoreage.com
New leasing chief joins Cullinan Properties
Another highly experienced veteran of Retail Properties of America, Inc. has joined the team at Cullinan Properties. Ann Smith, who rose to VP and senior director of leasing after more than 18 years at RPAI and Kite Realty (which acquired RPAI last year), now takes over as senior VP and director of leasing at Cullinan -- the Peoria, Ill.-based company known for mixed-use renovations of urban environments such as the Streets of St. Charles in the St. Louis Metro and The Levee District in East Peoria.
Peoria Charter transporting thousands of U of I students for move-in
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Peoria Charter is now back to regularly driving thousands of University of Illinois students to and from the Chicagoland area. This week, many are moving back to the U of I campus for the start of the semester. Over 5,000 students bought Peoria Charter tickets. Pre-pandemic, they drove about double that […]
wglt.org
District 87 projects a $3.4M deficit due to higher transportation and personnel costs
District 87 projects another budget deficit this school year, but the financial chief for Bloomington Public Schools says the district's financial health is good. Mike Cornale, chief financial and facilities officer, said the district's projected $3.4 million deficit for the 2022-2023 school year is similar to last year's estimate, but he noted state tax revenue pushed the district to a large and unexpected surplus of $6 million that was used to bolster the education fund.
spotonillinois.com
How many times were students suspended or expelled in LaSalle-Peru Township High School District 120 in 2020-2021 school year?
These are the top six home sales for Oglesby, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were six homes sold, with a median home sale price of $111,000 in Oglesby. Top six home sales in Oglesby for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceTimothy E. and Carol... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
wcbu.org
East Bluff community activist says politicization of Peoria's anti-violence talks makes it harder to find solutions
Jessie McGowan says it's time to stop pointing fingers, and start getting to work preventing violence in Peoria. The Vietnam veteran and longtime community activist on the East Bluff describes himself as being somewhere in the middle of the debate at the epicenter of Peoria politics for the last several months. But he said that's a difficult position to be in these days.
