Another highly experienced veteran of Retail Properties of America, Inc. has joined the team at Cullinan Properties. Ann Smith, who rose to VP and senior director of leasing after more than 18 years at RPAI and Kite Realty (which acquired RPAI last year), now takes over as senior VP and director of leasing at Cullinan -- the Peoria, Ill.-based company known for mixed-use renovations of urban environments such as the Streets of St. Charles in the St. Louis Metro and The Levee District in East Peoria.

EAST PEORIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO