[PHOTOS] John Mayer and Dave Chapelle Share the Stage in Montana
Recently, lots of celebrities have been looking to call Montana home. But, some have been here a long time. Some even live here full time, instead of just owning a vacation home. One of those people is the very talented artist, John Mayer. John moved to Park County in 2012....
explorebigsky.com
Outlaw Partners raises over $375K for local charities
BIG SKY – Media, marketing and events agency announced that throughout the summer’s robust event season it raised $375,925 for local charities. Outlaw produced the Big Sky’s Biggest Week, which included the Big Sky PBR, the Big Sky PBR charity golf tournament, Big Sky Art Auction, as well as the Wildlands Festival. All events took place during July and August and together, are making a big impact in Southwest Montana.
Haunted Montana? The Most Haunted Places Under The Big Sky.
When it comes to talking about things being haunted, some folks simply don't believe in any of that. I am not one of those people, for I've seen a few things in my life that absolutely make me a believer in ghosts. In fact, I worked at a radio station...
Another Popular Bozeman Restaurant Now For Sale
This announcement is one of the biggest surprises of the summer, and it's also an incredible opportunity. A few weeks ago, we published a story about how the Nova Cafe was listed for sale in downtown Bozeman. This move was surprising because the Nova Cafe is a local breakfast institution, and the price tag was affordable, especially for Bozeman. Businesses in downtown Bozeman rarely go up for sale, but now we've had two iconic restaurants go on the market just this summer.
explorebigsky.com
Talk Saves Lives event brings suicide prevention awareness to Big Sky
BIG SKY – All Saints in Big Sky has partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to bring an awareness program to Big Sky preceding September’s National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The event, Talk Saves Lives, will be hosted at BASE on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
John Mayer Donates Huge Gift to Help Montana Flood Victims
If you weren't lucky enough to get tickets for one of John Mayer's flood relief benefit shows at Pine Creek Lodge, here's another way to help Montanans that were impacted by historic flooding. John Mayer is a part-time resident of the Paradise Valley south of Livingston. On June 13, 2022,...
Small Montana Town Celebrates Its Favorite Vegetable In A Big Way
Montana is a great state when it comes to agriculture. It's full of farm fields that grow a variety of different types of produce. One of the things that Montana is known for is the vast wheat fields that span the state. In fact, Montana ranks 3rd out of all 50 states for wheat production.
Have to Pee in West Yellowstone? Good Luck With That
You better plan your bathroom breaks carefully if you're enjoying a day in West Yellowstone. The lack of public restrooms in such a popular tourist destination is epic, and getting worse. A few of us found ourselves in West the other day, enjoying a day trip and doing some tourist...
Another Thing I Miss Due to Bozeman’s Huge Growth (you too?)
You've noticed this one too, I bet. Under normal circumstances, I travel a lot. Always have. Bozeman's airport has for some reason always been one of my local happy places because I was either leaving on an adventure of returning to the home I love. Important note: My thoughts here...
8 Excellent Spots to See the Northern Lights Near Bozeman
Experts are predicting a strong geomagnetic storm, and the aurora borealis could put on quite the show for Montanans Wednesday through Friday. Clear skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week in Bozeman, so you should have a good chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis. A G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm is predicted on August 17 but is expected to escalate to G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm on August 18.
Is One Montana Town Considering A Ban On This Holiday Favorite?
Few things will get people more fired up than talking about "banning" something that's important to them. You see, we Americans take our freedoms seriously (mostly) and when there is talk about removing something that is not only a beloved tradition but also dealing with the very fabric of our nation, well, that causes a whole lot of controversy. Of course, when you think about America and tradition, you think about the 4th of July.
Reddit User Has Dumb Complaint About Popular Bozeman Restaurant
The menu from a local restaurant has gone viral after a Reddit user complained that it shames customers. I'm not sure if the person that complained about it on Reddit was serious, but we certainly hope not. Regardless, we felt the need to defend the Cateye Cafe. A picture of...
Childcare Services in Montana granted $18 million in funding
In Bozeman, putting your kid in daycare can be more expensive than sending your kid to MSU. Childcare services in Montana are being granted $18 million in funding.
New school planned for historical Story Mill building in Bozeman
“In my personal opinion probably one of the most iconic locations in Bozeman that there are,” Patrick said, “and eventually this will be a campus!”
State, local leaders gather in Bozeman to address fentanyl crisis in Montana
Governor Gianforte says that fentanyl is becoming more common in Montana and becoming deadlier. He was on hand at a press conference outside of Bozeman Friday.
New Luxurious Condos in Bozeman Start at Over $1 Million
Bozeman's housing prices continue to rise, and there has been little relief for hopeful home-buyers. Every now and then, I like to take a look at real estate listings in the Bozeman area to keep track of what's happening in the housing market. Every time I look, I see several homes, apartments, and condos listed at well over $1,000,000.
explorebigsky.com
Every Drop Counts: What’s behind the Gallatin’s nuisance algal blooms?
If you’ve fished, floated, driven or walked along the Gallatin River recently, you’ve undoubtedly noticed the recent reappearance of algae growth. We’ve all become familiar with these late summer blooms and associate the presence of this bright green algae with sufficient nutrients, a detriment to our fish habitat and to our river recreation experience.
Great News For Montana. Not Great For Remote Out Of State Workers.
As we all know, housing sucks in Bozeman and almost all throughout Montana, to be honest. The biggest complaint is the price of rentals and homes, and I get it, my rent has also increased. The other complaint is the waiting lists. If you are planning on moving here, you HAVE to have housing set up prior, which could mean you need to apply months in advance.
Suspicious man approaching women in Bozeman
The Bozeman Police Department has received a series of calls of a man approaching young females in a suspicious and uncomfortable manner.
montanarightnow.com
Bozeman police receiving reports of suspicious man approaching young girls
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) says they’ve received several calls regarding a suspicious man approaching young girls and engaging in conversations that made them uncomfortable. The man was seen driving a Ford Ranger extra cab, with gray fender flares, a red hood and a dent on...
