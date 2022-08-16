You may remember the photo above at an event where Driving Success was able to provide a vehicle to Ms. T. and her daughter. Ms. T. was referred to the Driving Success program from our Agency Partner United Against Poverty in Vero Beach. Through the referral from UP, Ms. T. completed the Driving Success application and met all of the programs qualifications. Driving Success was proud and honored to award Ms. T. a “new to her” 2009 Hyundai Accent. Receiving a vehicle has alleviated travel time from Ms. T’s commute allowing her more time in her day. Before having her vehicle the bus ride to work was 45 minutes to an hour one way. Her commute by car is now 6 minutes. Since receiving her car Ms. T. has been able to increase her employability to full-time. In addition, her daughter was able to participate in summer camp because Ms. T. had the means to drop her off and pick her up. These are all very meaningful steps forward. Congratulations Ms. T.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO