Spokane Valley, WA

KREM2

Law enforcement searching for missing 78-year old man

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are seeking help in finding 78-year-old Gerald B. Krug. According to deputies, Krug was last seen on Aug. 18, 2022 around 11:30 a.m. before he left his home on E. Happy Trails Lane in the Otis Orchard/Newman Lake area. He was reportedly driving a red 2014 Ford Escape, WA license plate AQX3858.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Significant’ increase in fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County

POST FALLS, Idaho – A major warning from Post Falls first responders Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses. Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses. 20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses. So far this year,...
KREM2

Spokane police arrest knife-wielding suspect who attacked victim downtown

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested 52-year-old Ernest Ripoli on Tuesday, Aug. 16 after he reportedly attacked a resident with a knife. Ripoli has been booked into the Spokane County Jail for first and fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, possessing a dangerous weapon and obstructing law enforcement. According to police,...
KHQ Right Now

Head-on collision in Nine Mile Falls set both vehicles alight, 3 injured in crash

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - Two vehicles collided head-on at west Burnett Rd. in Nine Mile Falls on Friday afternoon, injuring three and setting both vehicles alight. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), numerous emergency vehicles were called to the scene, including Spokane County Fire District 5 (SCFD5) after one of the vehicles caught fire. The vehicle was reported to be fully involved, and the second vehicle caught light soon after. Emergency crews reported the powerline above the two vehicles also briefly burned.
KREM2

Victims wounded in Freeman shooting address gunman in court

SPOKANE, Wash. — The sentencing hearing for Caleb Sharpe is in its final days. Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School in 2017, killing one student and injuring three freshman girls. Sharpe pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges related to the shooting in January. Thursday marks day...
KREM2

'I'm sorry to this entire community': Freeman High School shooter speaks ahead of final sentencing

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Freeman High School shooter spoke for the first time ahead of his final sentencing on Friday. Caleb Sharpe spoke for the first time since September 2017 when he opened fire at Freeman High School. Sharpe killed fellow classmate, Sam Strahan, and injured three freshman girls. Sharpe pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges related to the shooting in January.
KREM2

Lake City High School teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with former student

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) have arrested a Lake City High School teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a former student. 48-year-old William Joseph Keylon turned himself in at the Kootenai County Public Safety Health Building after detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Keylon has been a teacher at Lake City High School since 2003.
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says two missing boys have been found

Editor’s Note: Now that the boys have been found, their names and photos have been removed from this article for their privacy. HAYDEN, Idaho. – Both of the boys have been found, according to KCSO. Last Updated: August 17 at 9:30 a.m. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) is looking for help finding a runaway boy and a missing boy. Deputies say the boys left their residence in Hayden on Sunday around 2 p.m. and haven’t been seen since. According to deputies, the two hang out at places like Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
KHQ Right Now

Freeman High School shooter sentenced to 40 years to life in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. - Caleb Sharpe, who pleaded guilty of premeditated murder and attempted murder after shooting four of his classmates at Freeman High School in 2017, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. With credit for nearly five years served, Sharpe will be in prison for at...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Northbound SR 195 interchange to I-90 back open after crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The northbound State Route 195 interchange to westbound I-90 is back open after a crash. According to Washington State Patrol, one vehicle veered towards the exit, struck a dirt embankment, rolled over, and struck a pillar of an elevated railroad track. The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center. The ramp is...
KREM2

KREM2

