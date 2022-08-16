Editor’s Note: Now that the boys have been found, their names and photos have been removed from this article for their privacy. HAYDEN, Idaho. – Both of the boys have been found, according to KCSO. Last Updated: August 17 at 9:30 a.m. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) is looking for help finding a runaway boy and a missing boy. Deputies say the boys left their residence in Hayden on Sunday around 2 p.m. and haven’t been seen since. According to deputies, the two hang out at places like Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO