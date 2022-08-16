Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Buncombe County sues former manager Greene again
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a new civil lawsuit against former county manager Wanda Greene and her family, trying to recoup money they said she owes taxpayers. The complaint is asking for documents to try and prove Greene transferred large assets to her son Michael and...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville City Council to discuss social districts
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Next week, Hendersonville City Council is set to discuss the idea of implementing social districts. According to city documents, Council Member Lyndsey Simpson requested the discussion. Social Districts by News 13 WLOS on Scribd. In September 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill...
WLOS.com
Community Council for Transylvania Regional Hospital hosts first of 10 listening sessions
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The first of 10 public listening sessions about health care in Western North Carolina was held Thursday, Aug. 18, in Transylvania County. The Community Council for Transylvania Regional Hospital wanted to hear concerns about WNC’s health care industry and brainstorm what can be done to make it better.
WLOS.com
'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
WLOS.com
Woman acquitted of first-degree murder in 2021 Asheville shooting trial
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County District Attorney's office says a woman has been acquitted of first-degree murder in a 2021 shooting incident. 25-year-old Dexter Grant was shot and killed at Pisgah View Apartments on June 21, 2021. Amya Collington claimed the shooting was in self-defense. The eight-day...
WLOS.com
'Very bold step:' Buncombe County commissioner calls for NC teachers to walk out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County Commissioner is calling for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, as they continue to push for higher pay. “I think this is a very bold step to start with,” Commissioner Amanda Edwards said. Edwards said she has received positive and supportive...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A News 13 investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour before the deadly shooting, which occurred around 11 p.m. The initial call was still waiting for a response from Asheville police when the deadly shots were fired. Police are still investigating the shooting which took the life of a 20-year-old man.
WLOS.com
Community street team works to stop street violence in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Curbing violent crime in Asheville is the new aim of a nonprofit-based street team after 11 killings in the city in 2022, the majority tied to gun violence. Following up on safety in Asheville’s neighborhoods, News 13 took a look at how these nonprofit groups...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office adopts new process for lateral hires
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has announced the adoption of a new process for lateral hires looking to join the agency. The process now requires qualifications to apply and a different hiring process. In order to apply, candidates must possess the following qualifications:. North Carolina...
WLOS.com
Johnson City to end contract with Tennessee Dept. of Correction to house state inmates
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Board of Commissioners approved a motion Thursday to notify the Tennessee Department of Correction of its intent to end the city's contract to house state inmates. The board held a work session with city staff earlier Thursday to find out more...
WLOS.com
3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
WLOS.com
Henderson County Sheriff's Office hosts "Pack the Patrol Car" schools supplies drive
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With school just around the corner, many organizations are collecting some of the essentials students need for that first day back. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is hosting their "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply drive on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Walmart located at 250 Highlands Square Drive in Hendersonville.
WLOS.com
7 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville animal rescue has stepped up to help amid a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles seized from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has already taken in 7 rescue beagles, and has offered to accept more, said Brother Wolf Executive Director Leah Craig Fieser.
WLOS.com
Missing Hendersonville woman believed to be without vehicle, money or phone, officials say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a woman reported missing on Saturday. Officials say 57-year-old Angela Staton, of Hendersonville, was reported missing by a relative on Aug. 20. She was last known to be at her place of business at approximately 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning.
WLOS.com
Volunteers spruce up Henderson County schools, learning centers during day of action
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The United Way of Henderson County and Pardee UNC Health Care partnered with Henderson County Public Schools on Friday for a day of action. Volunteers did some landscaping and painting at Dana Elementary to help teachers and school staff prepare for the new school year and let them know they are very much appreciated, especially after all they've been through with the COVID-19 pandemic.
WLOS.com
Vigil for Navy Sailor David 'Dee' Spearman being held Friday in Henderson County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A candlelight vigil is being held Friday night, Aug. 19, 2022, in honor of David L. "Dee" Spearman, the U.S. Navy sailor from Etowah in Henderson County who fell overboard Aug. 1, 2022, while conducting operations in the Baltic Sea on USS Arleigh Burke. The...
WLOS.com
Fundraiser underway for Brevard Elementary Muddy Sneakers fund
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A fundraiser is underway for the Brevard Elementary School Muddy Sneakers program. The program uses hands-on learning and experiential teaching methods to help children learn about science. A one-year program provides each BES student with:. 4 off-campus expeditions in DuPont State Forest, Pisgah National Forest...
WLOS.com
Haywood County nonprofits funnel donations back into flood-damaged community
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The remnants from Tropical Storm Fred caused millions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses in Haywood County. Some places in the hardest hit areas have been able to rebuild with the help of neighbors and federal and local funding. But there's still...
WLOS.com
Hitting the rails: There's more to the Biltmore Estate than the house
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s called the Biltmore Garden Railways – Wonders of the World and it features 14 structures depicting the Seven Wonders of the World and seven newer wonders. Constructed by artists from Applied Imagination, the models include replicas of the Taj Mahal, the Great...
WLOS.com
Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers
Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers (AMCHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) which serves rural Western North Carolina throughout four Counties. AMCHC provides primary care, integrated behavioral health services and pharmacy services. AMCHC delivers health services to our most vulnerable and high-risk populations with dignity and respect – regardless of a person’s ability to pay. To learn more, please visit www.amchc.org.
