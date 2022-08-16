ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe County sues former manager Greene again

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a new civil lawsuit against former county manager Wanda Greene and her family, trying to recoup money they said she owes taxpayers. The complaint is asking for documents to try and prove Greene transferred large assets to her son Michael and...
Hendersonville City Council to discuss social districts

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Next week, Hendersonville City Council is set to discuss the idea of implementing social districts. According to city documents, Council Member Lyndsey Simpson requested the discussion. Social Districts by News 13 WLOS on Scribd. In September 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill...
'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
Woman acquitted of first-degree murder in 2021 Asheville shooting trial

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County District Attorney's office says a woman has been acquitted of first-degree murder in a 2021 shooting incident. 25-year-old Dexter Grant was shot and killed at Pisgah View Apartments on June 21, 2021. Amya Collington claimed the shooting was in self-defense. The eight-day...
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A News 13 investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour before the deadly shooting, which occurred around 11 p.m. The initial call was still waiting for a response from Asheville police when the deadly shots were fired. Police are still investigating the shooting which took the life of a 20-year-old man.
Community street team works to stop street violence in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Curbing violent crime in Asheville is the new aim of a nonprofit-based street team after 11 killings in the city in 2022, the majority tied to gun violence. Following up on safety in Asheville’s neighborhoods, News 13 took a look at how these nonprofit groups...
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office adopts new process for lateral hires

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has announced the adoption of a new process for lateral hires looking to join the agency. The process now requires qualifications to apply and a different hiring process. In order to apply, candidates must possess the following qualifications:. North Carolina...
3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
Henderson County Sheriff's Office hosts "Pack the Patrol Car" schools supplies drive

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With school just around the corner, many organizations are collecting some of the essentials students need for that first day back. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is hosting their "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply drive on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Walmart located at 250 Highlands Square Drive in Hendersonville.
Volunteers spruce up Henderson County schools, learning centers during day of action

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The United Way of Henderson County and Pardee UNC Health Care partnered with Henderson County Public Schools on Friday for a day of action. Volunteers did some landscaping and painting at Dana Elementary to help teachers and school staff prepare for the new school year and let them know they are very much appreciated, especially after all they've been through with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fundraiser underway for Brevard Elementary Muddy Sneakers fund

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A fundraiser is underway for the Brevard Elementary School Muddy Sneakers program. The program uses hands-on learning and experiential teaching methods to help children learn about science. A one-year program provides each BES student with:. 4 off-campus expeditions in DuPont State Forest, Pisgah National Forest...
Hitting the rails: There's more to the Biltmore Estate than the house

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s called the Biltmore Garden Railways – Wonders of the World and it features 14 structures depicting the Seven Wonders of the World and seven newer wonders. Constructed by artists from Applied Imagination, the models include replicas of the Taj Mahal, the Great...
Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers

Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers (AMCHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) which serves rural Western North Carolina throughout four Counties. AMCHC provides primary care, integrated behavioral health services and pharmacy services. AMCHC delivers health services to our most vulnerable and high-risk populations with dignity and respect – regardless of a person’s ability to pay. To learn more, please visit www.amchc.org.
