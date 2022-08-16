ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: Georgia mother allegedly pepper-sprayed a bus filled with elementary school students

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
 4 days ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested for allegedly pepper spraying a bus filled with elementary school students, officials say.

According to WSB-TV, Shaquayle Cuyler, 30, allegedly got on a school bus that was picking up students in Brunswick, Georgia, Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. Cuyler allegedly got into an argument with the driver and monitor. Cuyler allegedly discharged a can of pepper spray.

Glenn County Schools police responded to the incident and told WSB-TV that there were about 24 students on the bus at the time. All of the students were treated by first responders and then taken to school on another school bus.

Cuyler has been charged with three counts of battery, criminal trespassing, first-degree cruelty to children, reckless disruption of a public bus and reckless conduct, according to WSB-TV.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information regarding what the argument was about, according to WSB-TV.

