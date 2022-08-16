ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death in west London

By Matthew George
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wxlQ_0hJaBAFW00

An elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter in west London has been stabbed to death.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at 4.06pm on Tuesday to Cayton Road, Greenford, to reports of a man with stab injuries, and despite the efforts of paramedics he was declared dead at the scene.

Police are working to inform the next of kin of the man, who is believed to have been in his 80s, and there have been no arrests.

The Met said: “A crime scene is in place and urgent inquiries to establish what happened are ongoing.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “My officers are working to understand what has happened to this man, and we need the public’s assistance.

“I’m asking for anyone with dashcam or cycle-helmet footage to contact us if they were using the Western Avenue A40 eastbound in the proximity of Cayton Road and Welland Gardens between 3.15pm and 4pm.

“The elderly victim, who was riding a mobility scooter, was in the area at the time. If you saw the victim, or captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area, it is imperative that you make contact.”

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, lead for policing in Ealing, said: “This is an awful incident that will understandably cause considerable alarm to people locally and across London. Our thoughts are with the elderly victim.

“We are supporting our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they work to understand what has happened and identify who is responsible for this horrific crime.

“The support of the public is crucial. Police and the community must work together to identify violent offenders and remove them from our streets.

“My officers will remain on scene. They are there to help and protect you – if you have information that you want to share please approach them and tell them what you know.”

So far this year there have been 58 homicides in London including this stabbing of a pensioner on his mobility scooter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Worksop ‘murder’: Family ‘absolutely heartbroken’ after mother, 27, found dead

A family said they are “absolutely heartbroken” after a 27-year-old mother was found dead and police charged a man on suspicion of murder. Mckyla Taylor’s body was discovered at a house in the Nottinghamshire town of Worksop in the early hours of Tuesday. A murder investigation was immediately launched and a 66-year-old man has since been charged.Ms Taylor’s family said there are “no words to describe” what they are going through. Have you been affected by this story? If so email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“All we can say is our hearts are absolutely heartbroken,” they said in a statement. “We’ve lost such a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing nurse could be taking trains appearing dazed or confused, say police

A nurse who vanished in south London more than a month ago could still be travelling regularly by train, appearing dazed or confused, police said.Owami Davies, 24, was last seen walking north along London Road in Croydon at about 12.30pm on July 7 and concerns are growing for her safety.On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police, who are investigating her disappearance as a missing persons case, said she could be “in the local area and in need of help”.British Transport Police (BTP) have now issued their own appeal on Twitter, saying that Ms Davies may still be taking trains.The force said she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Watchdog investigating Met Police after officers spoke with missing Owami Davies

The police watchdog is investigating Scotland Yard after officers came into contact with a student nurse who had been reported missing.Owami Davies, 24, from Grays, Essex, left her family home on July 4 and was last seen just after midnight in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on July 7, but has not been found.Ms Davies’s family reported her missing to Essex Police on July 6 and the force handed the investigation to the Metropolitan Police on July 23.On Saturday, the Met revealed its officers had spoken to Ms Davies on July 6.In a statement, the force said officers were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Queen’s Park shooting: Tributes to ‘beloved’ man, 26, killed outside flats as CCTV of suspect released

CCTV images of a murder suspect in the shooting of a 26-year-old man in west London have been released. The Metropolitan Police renewed its appeal for more information on the murder of Daneche Tison last month by releasing the new pictures. The images were captured just moments before Mr Tison was shot outside flats in Queen’s Park in the early hours of the morning. They show the man wearing a black long-sleeved jumper or jacket, trousers and white trainers. Have you been affected by this story? If so email zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukDetective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick said: “I know that someone knows who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Violent Crime#Mobility Scooter#Police#Greenford
The Independent

Wendy’s employee charged with murder after fatally punching customer, 67, who complained about his order

A Wendy’s employee has been arrested on murder charges in Arizona after he allegedly fatally punched an elderly customer who complained about his order.Antonie Kendrick, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder for the attack that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old customer.The incident happened around 4.45pm on July 26 at the Wendy’s located at 3020 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The victim, who has not been identified, reportedly started complaining when Mr Kendrick was taking his order, the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement.Surveillance video obtained by local news station KOLD13 shows an employee believed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Owner of Rottweiler that savaged girl, 7, in ‘horrendous’ dog attack is spared jail

The owner of a Rottweiler that savaged a seven-year-old girl who was saved by her hoodie has walked free from court.James Palmer, 31, was holding the dog on a lead and a harness when it launched itself at the little girl, leaving her with horrific facial injuries on 11 April last year.A court heard that the terrified girl had gone over to stroke the dog when it leapt up at her in Dent Close, Worcester.She was rushed to hospital, where she underwent extensive facial surgery to a gaping cheek wound and has been left scarred for life as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Husband drags suitcase carrying wife’s body after murdering her on wedding day

A husband who killed his wife on their wedding night was filmed dragging a suitcase carrying her body.Thomas Nutt, 46, was sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years after he strangled and beat Dawn Walker, 52, to death just hours after they tied the knot on October 27 last year.Four days after the wedding, CCTV footage captures Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out the back of the house and into nearby bushes before going on their honeymoon alone.Nutt contacted police on October 31 to declare Dawn missing, before carrying out a “ghastly charade” of acting like a “distraught new husband”, the court was told.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HalloranTrain strikes: Shapps says government will make ‘modernisations’Union boss Mick Lynch would ‘love’ to let passengers ‘travel for free’
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New video shows teens beating NYC taxi driver to death after refusing to pay their fare as manhunt continues

New York City police have released footage of the moment five teenagers fatally beat a yellow cab driver. The harrowing video shows how father-of-four Kutin Gyimah, 52, was viciously kicked and punched by the group near the Rockaway Beach neighbourhood in Queens, around 6.20am on Saturday. The NYPD said the suspects took a ride from Mr Gyimah and ran out of the vehicle without paying their fare. When Mr Gyimah attempted to chase them, he was knocked to the ground by one of the suspects wearing black and yellow sweatpants. He cracked his skull, lost consciousness and was then...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police respond to ‘shots fired’ at Maryland shopping mall

Police say they have responded to “shots fired” at a Maryland shopping mall.Hyattsville Police Department tweeted that its officers were “responding to a report of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George’s” on Thursday.But the department then quickly added that the incident was “not an active threat and the scene is secure at this time.”However, they warned the public to continue to avoid the area.One person was critically injured in the incident after a shooting took place during an apparent fight in the mall’s food court, according to News4.Hyattsville police later confirmed that one person had been killed in...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
The Independent

Father vows to uncover ‘whole truth’ over daughter’s death at water park

The distraught father of a girl who died after going missing at a water park has spoken of his “fight for the truth” on what would have been her 12th birthday.Kyra Hill had dreams of playing football for Manchester United women’s team before the tragedy at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6.Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital, where she died.On Thursday, Kyra’s father Leonard Hill said the family are “going through every parent’s worst nightmare”.He said: “I will not stop until we uncover the whole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Flash mob turns scary as more than a dozen people are seen ransacking a 7-11 in wild attack caught on camera

Police released video footage that shows the stunning moment a flash mob of more than a dozen people rushed a 7-11 and began looting the convenience store, leaving behind a pile of damaged goods, cigarette cartons and stolen lotto tickets.The Los Angeles Police Department shared the surveillance footage on Twitter on Thursday, which captured the wild incident that took place at an intersection in the southern Los Angeles County city of Compton in the early hours of Monday morning.“Motorists flooded the intersection and blocked traffic with their vehicles from all directions to create a ‘pit’ in the middle of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Photographer sues American Airlines after being tackled to floor for ‘bomb’ which was vintage camera

An unidentified man is in the process of suing American Airlines (AA) after he was tackled to the floor when his vintage camera was mistaken for a bomb.The amature photographer is suing AA for defamation, false imprisonment and emotional distress following the flight, which was travelling to New York from Indianapolis.A fellow passenger mistook his camera for a bomb and thought that the videos he was watching and instructions he was reading about vintage cameras on his phone related to explosive devices.The incident took place in October 2021 and resulted in the hasty evacuation of passengers at New York’s LaGuardia...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Bali tourist’s prank photo backfires after he winds up needing medical attention

A prank by an Australian tourist has backfired after he was left seeking medical attention while on holiday in Bali. Isaac Power, from Brisbane, shared a picture of himself drinking water from a hose by a statue above the pool at his rented villa. The photo, shared in the Bali Bogans Facebook group – a page for Australians travelling to Bali – was accompanied with another image of the man receiving medical attention from a team of travelling doctors. “Shout-out [to] doctor Ari, he’s still alive,” he wrote in the group.The post garnered more than 1,000 reactions from fellow travellers,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Who is this man in my house?: London women are finding a potentially dangerous lifeline in Airbnb

Anna, a single woman in London subletting her flat on Airbnb, arrived home to find a man sneaking out of her bedroom. She had rented her room to a woman on the holiday rental site, but there was no mention that a man would be staying with her. “I went into my sitting room and just as I was taking off my jacket, I saw a guy creeping out of the room and then down the stairs and out the door very quietly,” she says. She shared her story with researchers George Maier and Kate R Gilchrist from the London...
U.K.
The Independent

Love Island: Biker killed in ‘head-on collision’ with Kem Cetinay’s car, inquest hears

A motorcyclist who died after crashing with a car driven by Kem Cetinay was in a “head-on collision” with the Love Island star’s vehicle, an inquest has heard.Thomas Griggs, 28, died from his injuries 40 minutes after the crash at Shepherds Hill in Romford, on 4 August, East London Coroner’s Court was told.Cetinay, who won season three of Love Island in 2017, stopped his car at the scene and was not arrested. He has been helping officers with their inquiries as police investigate the circumstances of the incident.A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be multiple injuries and...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Cornwall: Family builds makeshift shelter as man, 87, with cracked pelvis waits 15 hours for ambulance

An 87-year-old who suffered a fall outdoors was forced to wait so long for an ambulance that his family built a makeshift shelter around him.Great-grandfather David Wakeley suffered several broken bones including a cracked pelvis when he fell in the grounds of his home in mid-Cornwall at 7.30pm on Monday.His son-in-law Trevor told BBC Radio Cornwall: “He was walking to the garage when he tripped and fell over.”His daughter Karen told the station she had used a children’s football goal, umbrellas and a tarpaulin to keep him dry.The pair called 999 at 7.30pm on Monday – but an ambulance didn’t...
WORLD
The Independent

Metal-detecting stranger retrieves woman's ring lost in sea

A Massachusetts woman's diamond wedding ring, a family heirloom, is back on her finger after a man with a metal detector responded to her social media plea for help and found it at the bottom of the ocean. Francesca Teal told The Boston Globe that she was tossing a football with her husband this month at North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire, when the ring that once belonged to her great-grandmother slipped off her finger. They couldn't find the ring in the water after hours of searching, the 29-year-old from Groveland said. Teal posted about the ordeal on Facebook...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

799K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy