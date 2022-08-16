Read full article on original website
Don Carter
3d ago
no thanks, I will vote Republicans on every thing I have had enough of the Dems b/s at the white house and Congress and Senate
Reply
4
Related
Two from Arkansas in Kids Mullet Championship finals
One day left to vote in the Kids Mullet Championship!
swark.today
Governor Hutchinson’s Weekly Address: Governors Working Together
LITTLE ROCK – Today I’d like to talk about a recent partnership with the state of Oklahoma. On Wednesday, I joined Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus to sign a Memorandum of Understanding stating that we are working together to make the Arkansas-Oklahoma corridor a center of excellence in advanced mobility. This includes autonomous vehicles, drone deliveries, and electric vehicles.
City appoints interim Texarkana, Ark. police chief
City Manager Jay Ellington appointed Assistant Chief Bobby Jordan Friday as Interim Chief of Police for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
swark.today
Chris Jones, Democrat for governor, walks through northeast Hope Wednesday afternoon, gives interview
The now officially nominated Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones arrived at Hope’s Powell’s grocery in a black SUV late Tuesday afternoon to meet voters and take a walk. His Walk a Mile in Your Shoes campaign has taken him to towns all over the state. As he and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
magnoliareporter.com
Monster cats no match for Lake Conway brother-sister team
MAYFLOWER — Haylee and Logan Applegate have had some amazing memories in Arkansas’s outdoors, but the brother-and-sister duo might have capped off a perfect summer two weeks ago with two of the biggest flathead catfish they’ve ever caught. According to their father, Roger, the two 50-pound flatheads...
KHBS
Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
swark.today
HCHS Meeting August 23 — Talbot Feild Collection
Press Release: Hempstead County Historical Society. The collection and memorabilia of the late State Senator Talbot Feild of Hope was recently part of an estate sale in Little Rock. The collection included many historical documents and photographs of Hope in the early twentieth century. Documents of Bruner Ivory, First National Bank, and other local businesses were included. Come view some of these historic items at the meeting of the Hempstead County Historical Society.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swark.today
Bonderick Nard
Bonderick Nard Jr. age 27 of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 in Texarkana, AR. Service information to follow. May he rest in peace. Honored Service Provider – McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises www.mandhfuneral.com.
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
Arkansas to pay atheist group $16,000 in Jason Rapert social media lawsuit
A settlement was reached Tuesday after an atheist group accused Arkansas state Senator Jason Rapert of wrongfully blocking users on his social media accounts.
FOX Food Spotlight: Mortuary BBQ
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas food truck is making a name for itself for being unique. Mortuary BBQ & Grill is based in Hampton, AR and says it’s “dying to serve you.” The family owned business is run by the Samuels family. Many of the menu items have a mortuary themed name, like the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education pulls request for teacher licensure emergency rule change
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education presented legislators with a proposal to approve an emergency rule change related to teacher licensures.
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Little Rock Housing Complex
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau, a multifamily housing complex serving low-income and Section 8 housing consumers in Little Rock, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that the complex is supported by central utility meters for water and electricity, requiring the tenants to pay their utilities directly to the apartment complex as part of their lease agreements. Despite many tenants paying accordingly, the company chose to pocket the money designated for utility payments instead of paying the utility companies. As early as 2019, Big Country Chateau received notice from Central Arkansas Water that its account was in default. The company has failed to pay the $222,931 owed to the utility company. In addition, Big Country Chateau failed to pay Entergy Arkansas from March to August 2022, paying the outstanding balance of approximately $71,000 only after the City of Little Rock initiated an investigation into the apartment complex. Big Country Chateau’s defaults were easily concealed from tenants due to the disconnection moratoriums in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, tenants are facing water utility shutoffs in September despite having paid for their utilities.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reports $321K in July fundraising with, Chris Jones brings in $245K
Money continues to flow into the Arkansas race for governor.
marijuanamoment.net
Some Arkansas Marijuana Activists Oppose Legalization Measure On November Ballot
“It has set up a system where you are going to have very few individuals controlling the marijuana market in Arkansas, and that is just not good for consumers.”. The staunchest opposition to this year’s recreational marijuana ballot initiative comes from an unexpected group—Arkansas’ most prominent advocates for cannabis legalization.
Prison Escape In Arkansas Sparks Fears In Crescent
A prison escape nearly 500 miles away in Arkansas has incited panic in a school district in Oklahoma. Crescent Public Schools sent parents an alert Wednesday, warning them of a convicted rapist who could be headed to their town because of his ties to the community. Samuel Hartman’s wife and...
swark.today
Rutledge: Long-Time Special Agent in Charge Appointed as Safe Schools Coordinator
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge applauded the appointment of her long-time Special Agent in Charge (SAC), Jerry Keefer, to the position of Safe Schools Coordinator for the Arkansas Department of Education. “Special Agent in Charge Keefer’s leadership has been instrumental to the success of my administration’s...
KHBS
Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse
ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
44-year-old mystery of “Bobo Shinn” still haunts small Arkansas city
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— Mary Shinn, affectionately known as “Bobo” of Magnolia, Arkansas was a 25-year-old art teacher who dabbled in real estate. On July 20, 1978, she told friends she was going to show a house she’d renovated to a man who responded to her ad in the paper. Little did they know, that would […]
Comments / 6