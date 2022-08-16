Read full article on original website
Todd Anderberg
3d ago
someone that's so extremely right wing saying something is true, honest and balanced tells me it's no where near true, honest or balanced.
7
squat and Schiff
3d ago
ask a teacher, if they're honest and just a teacher not an activist they will tell you it's creeping in, like sewage in a basement.
4
Jason Jorgenson
4d ago
There is no boogeyman CRT is South Dakota schools. Noem is spending our tax dollars on a fairy tale.
13
Kristi Noem’s Education Reform Branded a ‘Whitewashed Lie’
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting a failing grade from education experts and Native Americans who are accusing her of politicizing what is being taught in the state’s schools.Noem, who is running for re-election while also touring the country to promote her availability for the 2024 Republican ticket, has released a set of social studies standards that would be used to craft lesson plans in South Dakota classrooms.The state will pay up to $200,000 to William Morrisey to help shape these standards and select committee members to prepare them. Morrisey is a former professor of politics at Hillsdale College—a...
wnax.com
SD Democratic Governor Candidate Jamie Smith at Farm Bill Forum
Among those in the audience for the Farm Bill Forum at Dakotafest yesterday (Wednesday) was democratic Governor Candidate Jamie Smith…. Smith says he heard about a lot of possibilities of partnerships with ag producers….. Smith says connecting the farm bill with nutrition programs is an example of good...
Black Hills Pioneer
New poll: Majority of South Dakotans oppose total ban on abortion
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Still Shutting out Local Press, Breaking Gubernatorial Tradition of Openness
KELO-TV notes that the Noem Administration continues to distinguish itself in shutting out the local press. Angela Kennecke, one of KELO-TV’s most experienced and respected reporters, has had trouble getting interviews with state officials since 2020. Yesterday Kennecke tweeted that she apparently remains in the Governor’s doghouse:. Long-time...
How to Vote Early in South Dakota for the 2022 Election in November
We're moving into the homestretch of Election 2022. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Read below for info about how and when you can vote early in South Dakota. To vote in South Dakota you need to be registered. Now is a great time to do it. Here are official links and information from the State of South Dakota on how to register to vote. Remember: The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline is October 24, 2022.
KEVN
South Dakota News Watch: Majority of SD voters oppose total ban on abortion
Fox11online.com
Tim Michels says removing Trump endorsement from website was mistake
(WLUK) -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign's website. Former President Trump's endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less than an hour later.
Are There More Cows Than People In South Dakota?
I assume that most people, when they wake up in the morning, immediately ask themselves three questions. Well, you'll have to find out the answer's to those first two questions yourself. But that third one? Great news...I have the answer for ya!. The days of the cow when I was...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
Fox11online.com
Abortion debate will be on Wisconsin airwaves leading up to election
(WLUK) -- Abortion will be a key issue in the Wisconsin elections in November, and advocacy groups are planning support of their endorsed candidates. “Primarily, we hope that, of course, it gets pro-choice candidates elected, but we also want to make sure that we’re educating our constituents, our voters, our supporters on which candidates definitely have their best interest at heart," said Victoria Vega of Planned Parenthood.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by six in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,979 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,973 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (4). The new deaths were in the following counties: Bon Homme (1), Hughes (1), Lawrence (1), Minnehaha (1), Pennington (2),
Guess The South Dakota Town Named ‘Worst To Visit’ In US
It's always exciting when you're traveling to a new state. You experience new cities, food, and attractions for the first time. Unfortunately, some travelers do not think that some cities are all that great. A recent article even describes 40 cities in the United States that are simply the worst to visit.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota staying diligent about zebra mussels after two new populations found in South Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Specialists with North Dakota Game and Fish are keeping a close eye on zebra mussels after they were found in two lakes on opposite ends of South Dakota last month. Aquatic nuisance experts say they have 14 watercraft inspectors throughout the state. And while they’re still...
GOP candidate Pillen won’t debate Democrat Blood in governor’s race
OMAHA — If University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen wins the governor’s race, he could become Nebraska’s first governor since at least the 1970s to be elected without facing his opponents on a debate stage. Pillen declined another debate last week, one offered by NTV News of Axtell, Nebraska. His decision followed confirmation that the […] The post GOP candidate Pillen won’t debate Democrat Blood in governor’s race appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
drgnews.com
Highmore resident and 2021 contest winner to host Dakota Star competition at 2022 South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union invite singers to make their voices heard at the Dakota Star Talent Competition sponsored by Dakotaland Federal Credit Union. More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to Dakota Star division winners. The entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 19,...
Verdict is in already in almost all judge contests in Minnesota
The Nov. 8 ballots in Minnesota will be crowded with candidates for governor, attorney general, Congress, the Legislature and county offices. One thing they won’t have in nearly the entire state: a contested race for judge. There are two Supreme Court seats on the ballot, 10 for the Court of Appeals and 94 for District Court. In only one race — a District Court race in Shakopee — is there more than a single choice for voters.
How Fat Is South Dakota Compared To Minnesota, Iowa?
In the last ten years, South Dakota residents have been through substantial changes. In health, wealth, careers, and the overall daily challenges. We have been overrun run by social status. Trampled by the changing political climate. Devastated by a pandemic. And, with all of that behind us, we are still standing. But, just a little fatter.
‘I want you dead’ man tells Mike Pence in State Fair confrontation
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — An Iowa State Fair visitor didn’t hold back in a tense face-to-face exchange on Friday with Mike Pence. The former vice president was visiting the fair to campaign with Iowa Republicans when a man approached him in the Varied Industries Building. As he shook Pence’s hand, this was the exchange […]
Fox11online.com
Child dies of brain-eating amoeba in Nebraska, CDC confirms
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM/AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Friday that a young child, who was suspected to have died from a brain-eating amoeba infection, did die from that particular strain. The Douglas County Health Department officially alerted KPTM that the naegleria fowleri amoeba was found...
