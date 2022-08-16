MLB Pipeline’s newest top prospect list is now in, and it now includes players whom the New York Mets selected in the MLB Draft last month. The top of the Mets’ prospect board is now full of players that weren’t in the organization prior to July 17, with three of the team’s top eight prospects, and five of the top 18, were 2022 draft picks, and it is proof the Mets had an excellent draft, with MLB Pipeline claiming that the Mets had the best draft class among the 30 clubs.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO