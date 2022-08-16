ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals Rumors: Could Steven Matz return to St. Louis in 2022?

Once thought to be out for the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals could soon get left-hander Steven Matz back before the postseason. The additions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana at the trade deadline have solidified the St. Louis Cardinals rotation and turned it into a strength. And it appears that more pitching help is on the way.
3 DFAs Yankees need to make to salvage World Series hopes

Calling up two “prospects” that have already been here and one other to make his MLB debut clearly wasn’t the “spark” the New York Yankees needed after they took the momentum from Wednesday night’s epic win and used it to lose 9-2 to the Blue Jays on Thursday. No, we aren’t drawing conclusions after two nights, but how obvious is it that the team’s problems run much deeper than an injection of youth?
Updated Mets top prospect rankings prove they had a spectacular draft

MLB Pipeline’s newest top prospect list is now in, and it now includes players whom the New York Mets selected in the MLB Draft last month. The top of the Mets’ prospect board is now full of players that weren’t in the organization prior to July 17, with three of the team’s top eight prospects, and five of the top 18, were 2022 draft picks, and it is proof the Mets had an excellent draft, with MLB Pipeline claiming that the Mets had the best draft class among the 30 clubs.
