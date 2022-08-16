ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples man arrested for possessing and transmitting multiple files of child pornography

By Tyler Watkins
 4 days ago
Collier County Sheriff's Office

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man was arrested after Collier County deputies found he had multiple files depicting children between the ages of 5 and 16 engaging in sex acts.

Juan Antonio Jaimes Aguilar, 42, was arrested after deputies received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the transmission of child pornography from local social media accounts.

With that, investigators were able to link Aguilar to the accounts and officials found five video files while searching his Naples residence.

Aguilar was taken to the Naples Jail Center, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

He is facing 10 felony charges, five for possession of child pornography and five for transmitting it.

No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments as we learn them.

IN THIS ARTICLE
