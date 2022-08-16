Read full article on original website
Missouri man injured after SUV strikes trees, rolls
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Friday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Land Rover Range Rover driven by James D. Donaleski, 43, Sugar Creek, was westbound on MO 116 one mile east of Lathrop. The vehicle traveled...
Missouri man injured after motorcycle accident
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo. —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Saturday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Harley Davidson driven by Ronald J. Hall, 61, Rock Port, was westbound on Route A just east of Route D three quarters of a mile east of Watson.
Things are back in full swing at the Truman Presidential Library and Museum
After a complete renovation that took three years the Truman Presidential Library and Museum is once again fully operational. Aside from the complete renovation the museum also saw limited hours during the same time period. Presidential Library Director Kurt Graham says that construction projects are always difficult and taxing. “But...
