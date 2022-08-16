Read full article on original website
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Inaugural Knox Food Fest works to expand Knoxville’s palate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox Food Fest is meant to provide both new and well-known vendors a chance to showcase their creative and delicious works of art while bringing together Knoxville’s local community. One of the event organizers said the main focus is healthy vegan and vegetarian options. Mohit Mankad explained they will expand people’s palates […]
UT Facilities team opens up the year with “Big Orange Flush”
The University of Tennessee is preparing to kick off football season two weeks from now. As you can imagine, that comes with a lot of preparation as more than 100,000 fans will be in Neyland Stadium.
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant to open in Knoxville
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is coming to Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.
Unwashed hands, flies found at Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
6 free things to do in Oak Ridge Aug. 19-21
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Oak Ridge, and have fun as the summer ends. Haw Ridge Park This park is for any outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy looking at water features. The park is near Clinch River and has activities for […]
Businesses respond to the new developments coming to Cumberland Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What’s being called The Hub on campus will bring new high-rise apartments and a parking garage along Cumberland Avenue, also known as the Strip. The new developments will be between 22nd and 19th Streets. “It’s kind of a bittersweet thing to see it finally...
Rock n’ Roll Music Fest coming to Gatlinburg
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “I wanna rock and roll all night.”. Fans of the popular music genre, Rock n’ Roll, are in for a treat at this year’s Monsters on the Mountain Music Festival. This 3-day rock experience will begin on Friday, August 19 and run...
After pandemic delays screenings, physicians say cancer more advanced when found
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Sponsored Content) — Physicians are beginning to see residual effects of the global pandemic. As people return for screenings that were postponed, cancers that are discovered are at a more advanced stage when diagnosed. This limits options available for treating the cancer. “In the early part of...
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning to east Tennessee in a big way. The festival will include 12 balloonists to paint the Smoky Mountains sky in breathtaking colors. There will also be live entertainment, crafters, as well as a food truck court and a beer tent. Speaking about […]
New tool helping keep Anderson County Schools safe
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County Schools is taking the next step to secure its campuses and keep students and teachers safe. A new online tool is improving communication and emergency response times. The Situational Awareness and Response Assistant, or SARA, sends alerts based on what’s happened and notifies emergency services and staff.
Morristown gets $23M grant to improve S. Cumberland St corridor
The City of Morristown announced that it had been selected as a recipient of the federally funded RAISE Grant, and is one of three cities in Tennessee selected.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
Tennessee to wear ‘Smokey Grey’ uniforms for 1st time since 2017
For the first time in five years, Tennessee football will bring back the popular 'Smokey Grey' uniforms in 2022 with plans to introduce new versions of the alternate design in the coming years.
Covenant Health settles ADA claim after deaf man loses lower leg
Covenant Health has agreed to pay a statutory penalty and undergo 3 years of compliance reporting, training and more after a deaf man sued the not-for-profit health care system.
Loudon County couple getting sporadic mail delivery amid staff shortage
The United States Postal Service says it has staffing issues and that is impacting mail delivery in Loudon County. From budget cuts to stolen mail and issues with COVID, the postal service has had a rough year, to say the least.
Clingmans Dome, Cades Cove Loop set for brief closure
Clingmans Dome and some roads in the area are scheduled for multiple daytime closures according to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
‘Worried about my kids’ Family injured in East Knoxville drive-by shooting
A mom speaks about being shot during a drive-by shooting in East Knoxville while her kids were in the backseat of her car.
Man illegally sold drugs to Veteran’s Affairs for inflated price
A Delaware man plead guilty to a federal charges after he bought medication from two Tennessee pharmacies and redistributed it as wholesale without a license for an increased rate to other healthcare or wholesale agencies, including VA Medical Centers in California and New York.
