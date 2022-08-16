ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Inaugural Knox Food Fest works to expand Knoxville’s palate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox Food Fest is meant to provide both new and well-known vendors a chance to showcase their creative and delicious works of art while bringing together Knoxville’s local community. One of the event organizers said the main focus is healthy vegan and vegetarian options. Mohit Mankad explained they will expand people’s palates […]
6 free things to do in Oak Ridge Aug. 19-21

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Oak Ridge, and have fun as the summer ends. Haw Ridge Park This park is for any outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy looking at water features. The park is near Clinch River and has activities for […]
Rock n’ Roll Music Fest coming to Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “I wanna rock and roll all night.”. Fans of the popular music genre, Rock n’ Roll, are in for a treat at this year’s Monsters on the Mountain Music Festival. This 3-day rock experience will begin on Friday, August 19 and run...
Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning to east Tennessee in a big way. The festival will include 12 balloonists to paint the Smoky Mountains sky in breathtaking colors. There will also be live entertainment, crafters, as well as a food truck court and a beer tent. Speaking about […]
New tool helping keep Anderson County Schools safe

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County Schools is taking the next step to secure its campuses and keep students and teachers safe. A new online tool is improving communication and emergency response times. The Situational Awareness and Response Assistant, or SARA, sends alerts based on what’s happened and notifies emergency services and staff.
