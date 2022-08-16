Read full article on original website
Pecos National Historical Park To Offer Last Backcountry Tours For This Year
Pecos National Historical Park (New Mexico) will offer the final two special backcountry hikes this September at the Arrowhead Pueblo and the Forked Lightning Pueblo, according to a new release. The Forked Lightning Pueblo backcountry tour will take place on September 24, Saturday. Visitors will experience a two-mile roundtrip hike...
Electric Vehicles May Provide New Outdoor Recreation Opportunities In Michigan
The State of Michigan could gain new opportunities for outdoor recreation by building an infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV). “As people rediscovered the outdoors through the pandemic, they’re looking for new experiences,” said Brad Garmon, director of the Michigan Outdoor Recreation Industry Office. Garmon said many companies aim...
Great American Tiny House Show Announced for October in Virginia
Those interested in adding a tiny house to their campground or business should not miss the Great American Tiny House Show in Virginia this October. With the successes of the 2018 East Coast events, the organizers are anticipating attracting thousands of attendees to view various tiny home builds from around the region.
Natchez Trace Parkway Receives GAOA Funding For Parkway Rehabilitation
The National Park Service (NPS) will receive approximately $130.6 million to rehabilitate 83 miles of Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi through funding from the Great American Outdoors Act’s (GAOA) Legacy Restoration Fund (LRF) and Federal Highway Administration’s National Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) Program. An initial...
California State Lands Commission to Terminate Lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground
Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River (California) has been a staple in Fresno since the late 70s. However, the popular campground is set to be shut down. As per a report, the Finch Family has leased and managed the recreational park in northeast Fresno for about 40 years.
