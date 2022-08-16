LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means Friday afternoon temperatures will be cooler. An upper level low pressure system over Minnesota will slide southward bringing clouds and the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in eastern Nebraska. Morning clouds with a chance of a few showers or sprinkles in eastern Nebraska on Saturday. More sunshine is expected by Saturday afternoon. Sunny and warm conditions for much of Nebraska on Sunday.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO