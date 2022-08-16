Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
‘Red Sand Project’ makes bright statement to raise awareness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday morning some Nebraska groups set out to bring attention to victims who often suffer in the shadows. Activists gathered to make a bold statement on the streets and sidewalks about human trafficking. The International Labor Organization estimates that forced labor and human trafficking is a...
1011now.com
Turn to 10/11: Medicare scam leaves victims vulnerable
Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez is focusing on improving her leadership skills ahead of her sophomore season. Meet Ernie Zeigler, the newest member of Fred Hoiberg's coaching staff. Gas prices are falling daily. Updated: 16 hours ago. The cost of filling up has gone down every day for two months and...
1011now.com
More Nebraska families can now access Head Start
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Due to a change in guidelines, Nebraskans that qualify for SNAP now also qualify for Head Start and Early Head Start. Head Start is a federal program that promotes the school readiness of children from birth to age five from low-income families by enhancing their cognitive, social and emotional development. Many Head Start programs also provide Early Head Start programs that serve infants, toddlers, pregnant women and their families.
1011now.com
Election 2022: No gubernatorial debate in Nebraska this fall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska voters won’t see any debates between gubernatorial candidates this election season. While Democratic candidate Carol Blood wants to debate, Republican candidate Jim Pillen said he believes a debate is nothing but “political theater.”. Pillen told 6 News that he’s been “the most accessible...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Cooler temperatures expected on Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means Friday afternoon temperatures will be cooler. An upper level low pressure system over Minnesota will slide southward bringing clouds and the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in eastern Nebraska. Morning clouds with a chance of a few showers or sprinkles in eastern Nebraska on Saturday. More sunshine is expected by Saturday afternoon. Sunny and warm conditions for much of Nebraska on Sunday.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
1011now.com
Harmful Algal Blooms alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Both Maskenthine Reservoir and...
1011now.com
Turn To 10/11: Daughter says elderly mom is victim of Medicare scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last few months, box after box of medical equipment is landing on the doorstep of Lorrie Bryant’s elderly mom’s house. “I’m not sure what we’re going to do with this latest box,” Bryant said as she opened up a package of durable medical equipment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Warm temperatures with thunderstorms possible Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm temperatures with mostly sunny skies expected on Thursday across Nebraska. A cold front will trigger scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as it moves across the state. A few isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible in parts of central and northern Nebraska. Friday will be a bit cooler with partly sunny skies with a chance of a few pop showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Rain chance returns
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will move through the area Thursday. While a dramatic decrease in temperatures is not in the forecast, a chance of showers and thunderstorms is. There could also be some rain for at least part of the area Friday and Saturday, but the chance is less than Thursday’s possibility.
1011now.com
Inmate nearly died in smoky fire at Nebraska prison in October, report says
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - A state prison inmate nearly died in a smoky fire in October at the Lincoln State Correctional Center, according to a recent state report, which stated that response to the fire was slowed, and injuries were worsened, because the housing unit was unstaffed at the time.
Comments / 0