Pennsylvania sign language interpreters recognized by Wolf administration
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A recent National Association of the Deaf study examined states’ efforts to inform deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals during the height of the pandemic in 2020. The national study ranked Pennsylvania in tenth place for the state’s use of American Sign Language interpreters.
WATCH | Candid conversation about child care challenges PA is facing this fall
HARRISBURG, Pa. — While a lot of the back to school conversation centers around the kiddos going back to the classroom, there is still the persistent need for childcare in our state. As it stands now, Childcare providers have become less abundant in PA since the pandemic. Luke Burdsall...
Riley Williams approved to be released from house arrest to attend PA Renaissance Faire
Dauphin County, PA — UPDATE | Riley Williams' request to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair on August 21, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. was allowed by judges, according to court documents. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | The woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol Riot has...
Rideshare program for kids, with focus on safety and peace of mind, helps busy parents
Dauphin County, PA — The school year is a busy time for many parents. You have to pick up your kid one place, drop them off, take each of them to a different afterschool activity, etc. Bottomline— it is exhausting. One Pennsylvania mom is trying to fix this...
School bus safety awareness for the upcoming school year
Lackawanna County (WOLF) — Summer will soon be in the rear view mirror and the start of a new school year is just around the bend. Police will be making sure drivers follow the law and kids get to school safely. With the school year approaching, school bus safety...
Pennsylvania Little League team loses first game in World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHP) — This year Pennsylvania is being represented on and off the diamond at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. On Thursday, the team from Holidaysburg, in Blair County, played their first game against the little league team from Texas. They are representing the Mid-Atlantic Region.
PA State Trooper charged with driving while intoxicated while on duty, officials say
York County, PA — A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged with driving while intoxicated while on duty, according to police. PSP says Joshua M. Ravel, who is assigned to Troop J, York was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of August 15.
Fraudulent home builder charged for stealing customers' credit and funds, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A preliminary hearing was held for 53-year-old Timothy Hoffman who is facing five counts of felony theft by disposition of funds and two counts of felony theft by deception. All charges were held for court, following testimony from five different victims. It is alleged...
Virginia couple fights to not have to pay tickets while car was stolen, used in homicide
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) — When Bob Shepherd was getting ready to go to work one Monday morning in April, he came face-to-face with something more daunting than D.C. rush hour traffic: his wife's car was stolen. Angie Shepherd said she heard the family dog barking late the night before,...
16-year-old male missing in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lower Paxton Township Police are searching for 16-year-old Pramis Bhattarai who was last seen on August 19 at around 10:30AM. Officials say that Bhattarai is described as an Asian male who was last seen at his residence and was wearing a yellow hooded jacket, bright red pants, and riding a bicycle (pictured below).
