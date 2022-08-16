ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
local21news.com

School bus safety awareness for the upcoming school year

Lackawanna County (WOLF) — Summer will soon be in the rear view mirror and the start of a new school year is just around the bend. Police will be making sure drivers follow the law and kids get to school safely. With the school year approaching, school bus safety...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Pennsylvania Little League team loses first game in World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHP) — This year Pennsylvania is being represented on and off the diamond at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. On Thursday, the team from Holidaysburg, in Blair County, played their first game against the little league team from Texas. They are representing the Mid-Atlantic Region.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
local21news.com

16-year-old male missing in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lower Paxton Township Police are searching for 16-year-old Pramis Bhattarai who was last seen on August 19 at around 10:30AM. Officials say that Bhattarai is described as an Asian male who was last seen at his residence and was wearing a yellow hooded jacket, bright red pants, and riding a bicycle (pictured below).
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy