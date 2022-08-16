Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Department of Education is canceling $3.9 billion in debt for 208,000 former students of the now-defund ITT Technical Institute. That includes 180 borrowers from Maine who attended the school between Jan. 1, 2005, and September 2016. The average amount being wiped out for Mainers is $15,000, for a total of $2.7 million. The Maine Attorney General’s Office says those who quality do not have to do anything, the debt will be automatically discharged.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO