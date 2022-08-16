Read full article on original website
Maine Wild Blueberry Festival returns to Machias this weekend
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Maine Wild Blueberry Festival has returned to Machias this weekend. “We’ve really missed it for the past two years, so it’s just so wonderful to see the activity in Machias,” said Ellen Farnsworth, Maine Wild Blueberry Festival director.
Maine home sales ease due to inventory
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Home buyer interest across Maine continued at a healthy pace last month. But lower than normal for-sale inventory is affecting the market. According to Maine Listings, realtors sold nearly 17-hundred homes statewide in July, a drop of more than 15-percent from July of last year. The...
Body of Virginia diver recovered from St. Croix River in Calais
CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Virginia diver was recovered from the St. Croix River in Calais Thursday afternoon. Officials say the body of 54-year-old John Morris was recovered just after 2:30 p.m., near St. Croix Island. Maine Marine Patrol says Morris did not have dive tanks and...
LifeFlight of Maine receives $1 million gift
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - LifeFlight of Maine is getting ready to celebrate 25 years in 2023. They recently received a key donation that will help them continue to provide the best care to Mainers. “We’re soon to transport our 35,000 patient,” said Chief Operating Officer, Chuck Hogan. LifeFlight...
Fallen Soldier Ride raises funds for Veterans Home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Veterans riding together for a worthy cause. The Bangor Chapter of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association hosted its 13th fallen soldier ride Saturday. Starting at the Bangor VFW, the riders traveled along back roads to a campground in Eddington to enjoy lunch and live music.
Truck driver admits responsibility in crash that killed Maine detective
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three years since Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty. Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden.
287 newly recorded coronavirus cases
Maine (WABI) - There are 287 new cases of coronavirus recorded with the Maine CDC. One more person also died with the virus. The total number of deaths recorded with the state agency since the pandemic began is now at 2,497. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state were not updated Wednesday.
Convicted Maine murderer to be released pending possible new trial
Sunshine returns to the region for today and the weekend. Sunshine returns to the region as high pressure build in for today and the weekend, temperatures reach the mid 70's and lower 80's. Updated: 23 hours ago. Low will exit the region tonight. Clouds, drizzle & fog will remain into...
Maine Medical Center, Anthem Healthcare reach agreement
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s largest hospital has reached an agreement with Maine’s largest health care provider four months after announcing plans to terminate their contract. Those in Anthem’s care provider network will be able to get care at Maine Medical Center for the next two years thanks...
Former Maine prosecutor avoids jail time after admitting to destroying evidence
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney will not spend any time in jail for her role in a $13 million illegal marijuana operation in western Maine. A judge sentenced Kayla Alves Wednesday to two years probation and assessed her a $2,000 fine. She had faced...
Maine students to see $2.7 million in debt wiped out
Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Department of Education is canceling $3.9 billion in debt for 208,000 former students of the now-defund ITT Technical Institute. That includes 180 borrowers from Maine who attended the school between Jan. 1, 2005, and September 2016. The average amount being wiped out for Mainers is $15,000, for a total of $2.7 million. The Maine Attorney General’s Office says those who quality do not have to do anything, the debt will be automatically discharged.
Judge dismisses lawsuit filed against Gov. Mills, hospitals over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Maine (WMTW) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Gov. Janet Mills and several Maine hospitals over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a ruling issued Thursday, Judge Jon Levy granted the motion submitted by Mills and the hospitals. Liberty Counsel, which represented the seven health care workers, said...
