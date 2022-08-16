Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Sources: Former Florida standout Keyontae Johnson commits to Kansas State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang strikes again. Tang has shown his elite recruiting skills over the last couple of months and he snags another star. According to the Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Johnson committed to K-State over Western Kentucky and Memphis. He also had Nebraska on his list of schools.
WIBW
The sky is the limit for K-State’s defense
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Just over two weeks from the start of Kansas State football’s 2022 campaign, the defense is feeling good about their potential. As the end of training camp nears, the group is beginning to shift their focus to what could lie ahead for them this season.
WIBW
Kansas Prep Zone: Topeka High
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just over two weeks from kicking off their 2022 campaign, the Topeka High Trojans are optimistic about what’s ahead. Coming off a 2-7 2021 season led by a senior-heavy squad, this 2022 roster is young. Head coach Carlos Kelly has been planning on how to tackle that inexperience for a while now.
WIBW
Kansas Prep Zone: Rossville
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The back-to-back 2A State champs Rossville Dawgs are heading into the 2022 season with a younger roster looking to carry on the dominance from past teams. Rossville is currently on a 26-game winning streak, riding off two undefeated seasons in 2020 and 2021. While the team...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
K-State and Pete Hughes agree on extension
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State and head baseball coach Pete Hughes have agreed on a contract extension that will keep Hughes in Manhattan through the 2026-27 season, as announced on Thursday. “Coach Hughes is a proven leader of men who has established a great culture inside our baseball program,”...
WIBW
Washburn women’s soccer has fiery spirit heading into 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was team photo day for Washburn’s Women’s Soccer team. The Ichabods went 9-7-2 last season, their first winning season since 2017. Head coach Davy Phillips says they lost four seniors but added eight new players for this year’s squad. This year, all...
WIBW
Kansans to place first legal sports bets on Sept. 1
Couple donates items to benefit Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library. Glenn and Claire Swogger are giving their personal collection to benefit the library.
WIBW
Kansans mourn passing of Democratic Rep. Gail Finney
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Saturday morning, Aug. 20, the Kansas Democratic Party says State Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) passed away. She was 63 years old. “Our hearts are heavy today upon learning of the passing of a dear friend and committed public servant, Representative Gail Finney,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “We mourn her passing, we celebrate her life and her commitment to her community, and we are thinking of her family and friends at this time.”
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBW
Second TPS student admitted to college as a junior in high school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second student from Topeka Public Schools has been admitted to college as a junior in high school. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says its Early College Academy will have its second 11th-grade student attend college full-time this fall. TPS noted that the program created by...
WIBW
State Treasurer to tour new digital workspace at Topeka Shawnee Co. Library
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will tour a new digital workspace for all who visit the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he will tour the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library’s new technology center on the second floor of the building at 1515 SW 10th Ave.
WIBW
Officers raise money for Special Olympics Kansas athletes at Dunkin’ Donuts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement could be spotted at multiple Dunkin’ Donut locations Friday, but not for an emergency - it was to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas. From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., officers from the Topeka Police Department, the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office,...
WIBW
Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff and students at Meadows Elementary School started the day off in secure campus as KHP dealt with an incident nearby. While class continued as normal on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, at Meadows Elementary School, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS, that the school went into secure campus for a brief period.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
New nurse shares inspiration for her career
The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library host the celebration wrap up for the Topeka and Shawnee County area National Night Out. Certificates of Appreciation were handed out to neighborhood representatives, and sponsors. Kansans can place their bets through the state’s four state-owned casinos, in person and on mobile platforms...
WIBW
Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was rushed to the hospital via life flight after a motorcycle accident on Fort Riley Blvd. The Riley County Police Department says a female motorcycle driver, later identified as Haley Dunn, 23, of Manhattan, was rushed to the hospital via life-flight after her motorcycle rear-ended a 2008 Honday Odyssey driven by Lindsay Wells, 39, of Junction City, on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17.
WIBW
Demolition taking place at former Falley’s supermarket in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition work was taking place Thursday afternoon at the site of a former East Topeka supermarket that caught fire earlier this summer. The fire occurred on the morning of June 30 at the former Falley’s store which was located in the Deer Creek Shopping Center at 3110 S.E. 6th Ave.
WIBW
Reported robbery leads to vehicle pursuit
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to reports of a robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac shortly before 3:45 a.m Friday Aug. 19. When officers arrived the suspected vehicle involved fleed and a pursuit began. No suspects are currently in custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Poyntz Ave. reopened following Manhattan fire
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Poyntz Ave. has been reopened near Manhattan City Park after a fire on Saturday afternoon. The Manhattan Fire Department says that just after 11:40 a.m., crews were called to 1209 Poyntz Ave. with reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, a single-story wood frame home could be ween with smoking coming from the structure.
WIBW
Topeka Museum of History will close for a year and a half
Topeka Blues Society brings Stone Cutters Union to the Gage Park Amphitheater. This concert is part of the 'Summertime Blues at Gage Park' series. The Cincinnati Zoo's new hippo Fritz has the same daddy as the Topeka Zoo's Vision. Quick orientation before school starts. Updated: 2 hours ago. Topeka Public...
Comments / 0