TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Saturday morning, Aug. 20, the Kansas Democratic Party says State Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) passed away. She was 63 years old. “Our hearts are heavy today upon learning of the passing of a dear friend and committed public servant, Representative Gail Finney,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “We mourn her passing, we celebrate her life and her commitment to her community, and we are thinking of her family and friends at this time.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO