Sega to Adapt Space Channel 5, Comix Zone as Movies
Sega and Picturestart will adapt two of the publishers cult-classic '90s titles for the big screen.
Madden 23 Skill-Based Passing: Best Settings
Here's a breakdown of the best Skill-Based Passing settings in Madden 23.
Fortnite Dragon Ball Emotes: Full List
Want to emote like a Super Saiyan? Check out this list to see how you can. Fornite has seriously rocked the world of gaming for the better by launching the legendary Dragon Ball Super collaboration this week. Filled with all kinds of events, from more typical events we tend to...
How to Unlock Soul Eater in Vampire Survivors
A detailed guide on how to unlock Soul Eater in Vampire Survivors.
When do Dragon Ball Skins Leave Fortnite?
Dragon Ball skins may have only just arrived in Fortnite, but when are they set to leave?. The Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration has garnered praise from every corner of the internet. Fans have had their hands full with tons of events, quests, and new locations to explore. At the heart of the crossover's success are the featured Outfits which depict beloved characters from the celebrated anime and manga series. Skins for Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus are now available in the Item Shop.
League of Legends Patch 12.16 Release Date
League of Legends Patch 12.16 is confirmed to be coming soon. New patches in League of Legends often come with a variety of Champion and System buffs, nerfs, and adjustments, meaning Champion viability and which Champions are strongest in the meta change frequently after patches. Here's the release date for...
How to Unlock the RA 225
Just like most guns released every season, players will be able to unlock the RA 225 by progressing through the Season 5 Battle Pass, which will be available Aug. 24. There is currently no word on what tier the RA 225 will be on, but if Raven Software follows its previous trends expect it to be either tier 15 or 31.
World Series of Warzone 2022: How to Watch, Teams
World Series of Warzone 2022 is set to mark the second iteration of the biggest tournament for Call of Duty's battle royale, featuring two $300,000 prize pools to be divided and earned among trios in both North America and Europe. Here's a breakdown of how to watch the World Series...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Jewel: What is it?
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Terastallizing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
FIFA 22 Shapeshifters Player Pick: How to Complete
FIFA 22's Shapeshifters Player Pick Squad Building Challenge lets players one of three cards from the well-received Shapeshifters event. Shapeshifters was the event FIFA 22 used to tide players over between Team of the Season and FUTTIES. The event's gimmick was to take popular players, give them new statistics and attributes, and change their base positions. This made them playable in new configurations and opened up new strategies for squad building in Ultimate Team.
FIFA・
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.15
League of Legends champions received buffs and nerfs in Patch 12.15 which was released on Aug. 10. The five best bot lane duos have changed from the previous duos in Patch 12.14. Here is the list of the champions we believe you should pair in your upcoming League games. 5...
Loba 'War Fan' Heirloom Seemingly Teased for Apex Legends Season 14
Now that the dust has settled a bit since the launch of Apex Legends: Hunted, it's perhaps no surprise that plenty of attention is being turned towards just who will get the next Heirloom Set. Heirloom Sets are typically released once a season during a Collection Event. Fourteen of the...
League of Legends Patch 12.16 Skins: Steel Valkyries Arrive
League of Legends Patch 12.16 is expected to roll out on Aug. 24. A patch preview has already been released on Twitter, revealing the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments coming with the update. However, alongside Champion and System adjustments coming to the game, 12.16 will also be bringing a few new...
How to Use Vantage's Echo in Apex Legends
Apex Legends Season 14 has been underway for a few days now and players are already figuring out how to use the new legend Vantage. Vantage has two abilities, her Echo tactical and her sniper ultimate. Since her release, the sniper has been great. Especially when highlighted enemies receive double damage for a few seconds.
How to Get Overwatch 2 'Thank You' Email
Overwatch 2 players have begun receiving emails from Blizzard thanking them for their time playing the Overwatch 2 betas. Although it's always nice to receive a thank you, the emails are more interesting to recipients because they contain stats from their time playing the betas. Examples include total healing administered, total damage taken, and most-played hero.
Hyenas Alpha Gameplay Leaked
Alpha gameplay of Creative Assembly's next project, Hyenas, has leaked online.
How to Listen to Eminem in Fortnite
Eminem has made his way onto the airwaves in Fortnite. Here is how to listen to him. Move over Lil' Whip, a new rapper has entered the Fortnite Battle Island. As leakers like iFireMonkeyhave pointed out, and Fortnite has now confirmed, the Icon Radio station has been playing strictly Eminem tracks for the last several days. To enjoy some classic Eminem tracks, simply hop in a vehicle and turn the dial until the sounds of Slim Shady reaches your ears.
NFL・
Warzone and Vanguard Tracer Pack: Malware Ultra Skin Bundle: Items, How to Get
Activision and Sledgehammer Games released their newest premium collection in the in-game store in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded Monday, the "Tracer Pack: Malware Ultra Skin Bundle." Here's a breakdown of what exactly the Tracer Pack: Malware Ultra Skin Bundle has to offer to Call of...
Raven Software Teases 120-Player Titanium Trials Duos in Warzone
Raven Software has hinted towards rolling out Titanium Trials Duos for the mass-player mode in Warzone. Warzone players have been calling on Raven software to open up the playlists to some smaller squad types, particularly for the game's latest LTM — Titanium Trials. The mode is a newer spin on the popular Iron Trials mode that has surfaced in recent playlists, and encourages players to prioritze armor in order to withstand the ordeal.
Early Modern Warfare 2 Looked Like Mobile Game, According to Crimsix
CoD pro Crimsix recently joked that an early Modern Warfare 2 build looked like a mobile game. Activision's next entry into the long-running Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare 2, has already been subjected to plenty of leaks. From weapons, to maps, to returning modes, it seems like there's very little we haven't already seen from the new game — and it hasn't even released yet.
