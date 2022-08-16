Dr. Dre revealed that he almost turned down the chance to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show if it wasn’t for JAY-Z and Nas. In a recent appearance on the Workout the Doubt podcast, the prolific producer admitted that he was worried about being called a “sellout” for teaming up with the NFL, especially following the criticisms the league received about Colin Kaepernick. “I was absolutely concerned about that,” he said. “I actually called a couple of close friends and said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna pull out. I’m not gonna do the show. Because I don’t know if I want that smoke. I don’t know if I want the backlash after doing the show and potentially looking like a f*cking sellout or something like that.’”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO