Offset Delivers Baby Keem-Produced Single "54321"
Offset has dropped off his latest single “54321,” produced by none other than pgLang‘s very own Baby Keem with additional work from Mike Dean, Jahaan Akil Sweet and Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr. Clocking in at three minutes, the cut arrives with an accompanying music video that sees...
Fivio Foreign Drops New Track and Music Video “London Freestyle”
A few months after the release of his debut album B.I.B.L.E., Fivio Foreign has returned with some new music. Accompanied by an official video, “London Freestyle” hears the New York drill rapper reflect on his newfound success in the music industry and the pressure to keep moving upwards.
Kid Cudi Says Only a "Miracle" Will Mend His Friendship With Kanye West
Kid Cudi graced the cover of the latest issue of Esquire, where he opened up about his public fallout with former friend Kanye West and shared that it would take a “miracle” for them to rekindle. The artist explained that he did not appreciate the backlash he received...
Pusha T Performs "Brambleton" and "Dreamin of The Past" for Vevo Ctrl Series
Pusha T recently graced the Vevo Ctrl stage to perform two cuts off his latest album, It’s Almost Dry. The rapper shared a live performance of the album opener “Brambleton,” produced by Pharrell Williams, and the Kanye West-featuring and produced track “Dreamin of The Past,” which saw King Push in all-white outfit while performing in front of a hanging microphone.
Shazam Declares Drake Its Most Popular Artist
On the 20th anniversary of the service’s launch, Shazam has declared that Drake is the most Shazamed artist of all time. The rapper has over 350 million Shazams across his discography, counting both his own tracks and those he’s featured on. For those unfamiliar with Shazam, the app...
Macklemore Delivers New Track and Video "Maniac"
On Friday dropped off a new cut, “Maniac,” featuring rising artist Windser and production by Ryan Lewis and Budo. The comeback track, which arrives after the Seattle artist’s previous single, “Chant,” comes with an accompanying Jake Magraw-directed music video that pays homage to Outkast’s 2003 hit single “Hey Ya!”
Soap Opera Star Rena Sofer Is Exiting 'The Bold and the Beautiful' After 9 Years
It's tempting for some to write off soap operas and the actors in them as dramatic, over the top, and even frivolous at times. What most don't know is that acting in a soap opera is some of the most difficult work an actor can take on in their career. On average, a movie will shoot roughly three to five script pages per day. A soap opera usually knocks out 15 to 20.
Steve Lacy Speaks on Collaborating With Kanye West in the Studio and Their Matching Tattoos
Steve Lacy confirmed that he has collaborated with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and even opened up about their matching tattoos posted on Instagram. The young artist, who dropped his latest album Gemini Rights, quickly spoke to TMZ and shared Ye “never stops” in the studio. Lacy added, however, that they are not planning to release a collaborative album any time soon, but they do have a friendship. “But I’m around, he’s making stuff around me constantly,” he said.
The Game and Big Sean Work for a Moving Company In New "Stupid" Music Video
A week removed from The Game releasing his latest album DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind — which was made alongside record producer Hit-Boy — and it has already been met with thunderous applause. Even Shaq took to social media to say that all 31 songs on the record are certified bangers. Promotion on Game’s behalf is still rolling right along as he has just released his latest music video for “Stupid” which features Big Sean.
Best New Tracks: Offset, Nicki Minaj, Mura Masa and More
As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Offset, Nicki Minaj and Mura Masa, who released the Baby Keem-produced single “54321,” “Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)” and a remix of “blessing me” with a new feature from Kali Uchis. Also joining this week’s selection are fresh offerings from Larry June, Armani Caesar x Benny The Butcher x Stove God Cooks, SwaVay, Sudan Archives, Anitta with Missy Elliott, Cautious Clay and 070 Shake.
Dr. Dre Almost Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show if Not for JAY-Z and Nas
Dr. Dre revealed that he almost turned down the chance to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show if it wasn’t for JAY-Z and Nas. In a recent appearance on the Workout the Doubt podcast, the prolific producer admitted that he was worried about being called a “sellout” for teaming up with the NFL, especially following the criticisms the league received about Colin Kaepernick. “I was absolutely concerned about that,” he said. “I actually called a couple of close friends and said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna pull out. I’m not gonna do the show. Because I don’t know if I want that smoke. I don’t know if I want the backlash after doing the show and potentially looking like a f*cking sellout or something like that.’”
NFL・
Anuel AA Joins Reebok on the Pump Omni Zone II
As 2022 continues to present exciting new partnerships in the world of footwear, Reebok has connected with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA. Details regarding this partnership have not been disclosed, however, a look at a collaborative take on the Pump Omni Zone II has popped up. The old...
Alex Moss New York Crafts "The Godfather Ring" for Drake
After receiving his “Lucky Number 11 Ring” from close friend and Strawberry Jam founder, Kai Bent-Lee, Drake got Alex Moss New York to craft him an extravagant new ring. Dubbed the “The Godfather Ring,” the striking accessory was commissioned by the Canadian artist and designed by jeweler Alex Moss.
Jordan Dub Zero "Legend Blue" Receives an Official Release Date
Jordan Brand is set to drop the Dub Zero in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.”. The initial colorway was first debutd in 2014 and arrived in a white and icy blue transluscent outsole. The Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” takes design cues from the original shoe, incorporates multiple elements from other Jordan Brand classics like the Air Jordan 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 20. The colorwya sees the shoe come dressed in white, legend blue, black and neutral grey. The upper is donned in an all-white leather and features laser printed details on the side panels. The “Legend Blue” details are highlighted on the midsole, rounding out the design with a grey and white outsole. The tongue also features the Jumpan logo and “Two 3” stitched in the blue as a nod to the legendary Michael Jordan.
Marvel Gives Daredevil a New Hooded Costume
It seems that Charlie Cox‘s live-action Daredevil isn’t the only one who’s getting a new suit, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has just received a new look in his own Marvel comic series as well. Previewing the cover art for Daredevil #5 that’s scheduled for release in November, the entertainment giant has revealed a new hooded costume for the street-level superhero.
Raheem Sterling Taps His Jamaican Heritage for His New Clarks Collaboration
Raheem Sterling’s relationship with Clarks Originals is the gift that keeps on giving. The Chelsea and England forward first established his partnership with Clarks back in 2020 when he was the face of Clarks’ collaboration with A BATHING APE. Sterling then went on to create his first Wallabee silhouette in ode of his clothing line, Sixteen Ninety Two which made its debut during London Fashion Week in 2021. Now, the former Manchester City star is presenting his latest Clarks collaboration.
Doja Cat Launches “It’s Giving” Apparel Collection With Graphic Tees, Trucker Hats and More
For her new apparel collection “It’s Giving,” Doja Cat stepped out to capture paparazzi-style photos of her modeling the clothing and accessories. The capsule, which launched today with an official website, contains colorful graphic tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, trucker hats and underwear. In her volume I lookbook, the...
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following week 82’s plethora of sneakers, which featured the Jordan 4 Retro Black Cat and Winterised Loyal Blue, HBX Archives is back with a comprehensive range of footwear, apparel, and luxury accessories for Week 83. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...
Kangol Debuts Apparel Line Inspired by Old School Streetwear Styles
With a strong influence over hip-hop and fashion history, Kangol is channeling classic ’90s styling into its debut apparel collection. The inaugural launch features pieces for both men and women that include premium hoodies, jogger sets, tracksuits, graphic T-shirts and more. Details, colors and materials used all signify iconic old school styles, making the entire collective extremely versatile for everyday looks that bring a touch of flair.
G-Dragon Drops a New Range of PEACEMINUSONE Products for His Birthday
G-Dragon has been stirring up excitement over his upcoming Nike initiatives that involve a “Panda” colorway of his signature Kwondo 1 as well as a potential foral-covered Air Force 1. Before those items release to the market, the Korean artist’s PEACEMINUSONE label is making room for a new collection that celebrates his birthday.
