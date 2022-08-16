ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Qb
NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield not worried about starting quarterback decision

The competition continues between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, with no timeline for a decision. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the team will let things play out at least through the second preseason game. “When we know, we know,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “It could...
NFL
NBC Sports

Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson

The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
CLEVELAND, OH
AthlonSports.com

Las Vegas Raiders Are Cutting Veteran Linebacker This Thursday

The Las Vegas Raiders are making several roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. One of those moves is the release of a veteran linebacker. That linebacker is Kenny Young. The Raiders announced this Thursday afternoon that they are releasing linebacker Kenny Young. "We have signed free agent DE Jordan Jenkins. Additionally,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Bengals sign Nathan Gilliam, waive Carson Wells

The Bengals announced a pair of roster moves on Friday morning. They have signed guard Nathan Gilliam. Linebacker Carson Wells was waived in order to create space for Gilliam on the 85-man roster. Gilliam was undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 and he spent the year on the Chargers’...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

What impressed King about Lance after seeing QB at 49ers camp

The 49ers have made a statement at the starting quarterback position: Trey Lance is the guy they believe can lead the franchise to its sixth Super Bowl championship. San Francisco paid a hefty price to leap from No. 12 overall to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft to select the North Dakota State product.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Who Bosa views as top candidate to replace former DT Jones

EAGAN, Minn. — The 49ers were unable to retain a key figure on their defensive line in the offseason. But defensive end Nick Bosa said newcomer Hassan Ridgeway has what it takes to help pick up the slack as a rotational player on early downs. Ridgeway returned to practice...
NFL
NBC Sports

Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater

Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Aiyuk believes joint practices with Vikings were 'waste of time'

EAGAN, Minn. — Brandon Aiyuk was not thrilled with how the 49ers' joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings unfolded. Kyle Shanahan’s approach to the practices was to keep the offense relatively simple without game-planning at all. Without a specific offensive scheme, quarterback Trey Lance and the offense have been stunted during the two sessions, which has frustrated Aiyuk.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson returns for Week 13, at Houston Texans

With Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games to start the 2022 season, he’ll make his return in the twelfth game. That happens to be in Week 13. Against the Texans. In Houston. It’s somewhat amazing that the NFL relented in settlement talks, splitting the difference between 10 games...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

49ers' physical defense gets under skin of Vikings' offense

EAGAN, Minn. — The 49ers and Minnesota Vikings have contrasting practice styles. The 49ers’ defense did make any concessions on Thursday, and the Vikings’ offense was none too pleased with the physical nature of their on-field work. Linebacker Fred Warner told his 49ers teammates that their practice...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

P.J. Walker is expected to start at QB for Panthers Friday night

Baker Mayfield is reportedly leading the competition to be the Panthers starting quarterback in Week 1 of the regular season and it doesn’t look like he’ll be doing anything to impact that battle on Friday night. That’s also the case for Sam Darnold, who has been competing with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Tannenbaum: Jimmy G trade should be 'no brainer' for Browns

The Cleveland Browns trading for Jimmy Garoppolo should be explored, longtime NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum says. Tannenbaum, currently an analyst for ESPN, believes that the Browns should be reaching out to San Francisco about Garoppolo and asking what they want in return. "I'm calling and I'm not hanging up without...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy