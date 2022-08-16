Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
Injury Update For Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a bit banged up following his appearance in Thursday night's game. Per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Smith has ice wrapped around his right knee. It doesn't look to be a serious injury, but he's done for the game. Smith played the entire...
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Lauren Baxley explains her refusal to settle with Deshaun Watson: He shows no remorse
The NFL settled with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson despite the fact that he has shown no true remorse toward the women he allegedly (or, as determined by Judge Sue L. Robinson, actually) assaulted. All but one of the women who sued Watson have settled with him, too. The lone holdout...
How tarantula encounter led to Crawford kids' viral video
It certainly was a night to remember for Brandon Crawford and his family. Launching a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Oracle Park, Crawford's big moment resulted in a viral video of his children watching and reacting to the moment, posted by his wife Jalynne on Twitter shortly after.
Pete Carroll: Damien Lewis “very, very fortunate” to avoid major injury
Seahawks left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field on Thursday night with what looked like an ugly injury, but coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lewis looks like he’s going to be OK. “We were very, very fortunate,” Carroll said. “He had a lateral ankle...
Did Deshaun Watson dupe NFL into thinking he was accepting responsibility?
Last Friday, with a settlement of the Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary case suddenly a possibility, the Browns quarterback for the first time apologized to the women “impacted” by his behavior. Immediately after resolving the situation on Thursday, Watson issued a statement in which he accepted accountability for his decisions.
Agent from firm representing Deshaun Watson makes a strange comparison
Ideally, the evaluation and treatment of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will result in an eventual acknowledgment that, despite his claims of innocence, he engaged in misconduct. It becomes more difficult for that to happen, as a practical matter, if he continues to be surrounded by enablers and excuse-makers. On Thursday,...
Pete Carroll Has A Concerning Drew Lock Health Update
Earlier this week, the Seattle Seahawks announced Drew Lock would start their second preseason game. Only moments after the announcement did the NFL world learn that Lock tested positive for COVID-19. He missed Seattle's second preseason game on Thursday night, as a result. It's a big setback for the former...
Baker Mayfield not worried about starting quarterback decision
The competition continues between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, with no timeline for a decision. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the team will let things play out at least through the second preseason game. “When we know, we know,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “It could...
Bengals sign Nathan Gilliam, waive Carson Wells
The Bengals announced a pair of roster moves on Friday morning. They have signed guard Nathan Gilliam. Linebacker Carson Wells was waived in order to create space for Gilliam on the 85-man roster. Gilliam was undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 and he spent the year on the Chargers’...
The Tom Brady training-camp hiatus gets stranger and stranger
When someone fully and completely embraces a public life, there really are no personal issues. That dynamic is becoming abundantly clear with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who has cultivated a platform that has resulted in the aggressive pursuit of multiple business interests, has had his football career plunge into mystery with an unprecedented training-camp hiatus. Brady has been absent for a full week, for personal reasons. There’s apparently no end in sight. Beyond a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the situation has nothing to do with the health of Brady or his family, there has been no announcement or reporting on why he’s away.
Deshaun Watson returns for Week 13, at Houston Texans
With Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games to start the 2022 season, he’ll make his return in the twelfth game. That happens to be in Week 13. Against the Texans. In Houston. It’s somewhat amazing that the NFL relented in settlement talks, splitting the difference between 10 games...
Jimmy G offers Browns clear upgrade after Watson suspension
EAGAN, Minn. — An hour or so after news broke that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would serve an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on personal conduct, 49ers general manager John Lynch scanned his incoming messages. The Browns had yet to reach out. Time is of...
Luke Knox, college football player and brother of Bills’ Dawson Knox, dies at 22
Luke Knox, a college football player who is the brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died at the age of 22. Knox recently transferred from Ole Miss to Florida International University. FIU coach Mike MacIntyre announced Knox’s death today. “Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel...
Tom Brady mystery sparks speculation that he’s The Masked Singer
The fact that no one knows anything about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s current whereabouts during an extended training-camp hiatus for “personal” reasons invites speculation as to where he is and what he’s doing. The longer it lasts, the crazier the speculation. And the speculation on Friday...
What impressed King about Lance after seeing QB at 49ers camp
The 49ers have made a statement at the starting quarterback position: Trey Lance is the guy they believe can lead the franchise to its sixth Super Bowl championship. San Francisco paid a hefty price to leap from No. 12 overall to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft to select the North Dakota State product.
Who Bosa views as top candidate to replace former DT Jones
EAGAN, Minn. — The 49ers were unable to retain a key figure on their defensive line in the offseason. But defensive end Nick Bosa said newcomer Hassan Ridgeway has what it takes to help pick up the slack as a rotational player on early downs. Ridgeway returned to practice...
Shanahan explains 49ers' surprise decision to release Dennard
When the 49ers released Darqueze Dennard on Monday, it was somewhat of a shocking move, given the veteran corner had been lining up with the first team at nickel back. Following the team’s joint practice in Minnesota with the Vikings on Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan provided some clarity on what went into the decision with a straightforward answer.
49ers' physical defense gets under skin of Vikings' offense
EAGAN, Minn. — The 49ers and Minnesota Vikings have contrasting practice styles. The 49ers’ defense did make any concessions on Thursday, and the Vikings’ offense was none too pleased with the physical nature of their on-field work. Linebacker Fred Warner told his 49ers teammates that their practice...
