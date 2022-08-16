Read full article on original website
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Popculture
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Give Update on Tom Brady's Return to Team
Tom Brady left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week for "personal reasons." And with the team entering the second week of the preseason, the question is will Brady be back once the season begins? Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke to reporters on Thursday and was asked about Brady's return to the team. Bowles didn't give a date as to when Brady will be back and said they will have to wait and see how things go next week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
NBC Sports
Lauren Baxley explains her refusal to settle with Deshaun Watson: He shows no remorse
The NFL settled with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson despite the fact that he has shown no true remorse toward the women he allegedly (or, as determined by Judge Sue L. Robinson, actually) assaulted. All but one of the women who sued Watson have settled with him, too. The lone holdout...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Damien Lewis “very, very fortunate” to avoid major injury
Seahawks left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field on Thursday night with what looked like an ugly injury, but coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lewis looks like he’s going to be OK. “We were very, very fortunate,” Carroll said. “He had a lateral ankle...
‘Distasteful’: Amid Cowboys Rumors, Bears' Roquan Smith Makes Trade Decision
Let me put it this way: These might be good ideas. But they are not the Cowboys’ ideas.
NBC Sports
The Tom Brady training-camp hiatus gets stranger and stranger
When someone fully and completely embraces a public life, there really are no personal issues. That dynamic is becoming abundantly clear with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who has cultivated a platform that has resulted in the aggressive pursuit of multiple business interests, has had his football career plunge into mystery with an unprecedented training-camp hiatus. Brady has been absent for a full week, for personal reasons. There’s apparently no end in sight. Beyond a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the situation has nothing to do with the health of Brady or his family, there has been no announcement or reporting on why he’s away.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Sent Out 2 Tweets On Friday
On Friday morning, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out two tweets. This past season, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
NBC Sports
Roquan Smith will play for Bears on current contract
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has had a change of heart. Smith, who had previously said he wouldn’t practice for the Bears and demanded a trade to a team that would give him a lucrative contract extension, has now decided he will play for Chicago this season on his current contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G offers Browns clear upgrade after Watson suspension
EAGAN, Minn. — An hour or so after news broke that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would serve an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on personal conduct, 49ers general manager John Lynch scanned his incoming messages. The Browns had yet to reach out. Time is of...
NBC Sports
Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson
The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
AthlonSports.com
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Friday, Aug. 19)
It's Week 2 of the NFL preseason and there are three games on Friday, Aug. 19. Two of the games are on NFL Network (all three are available locally), and while though fans shouldn't expect any of the big names to play very long, if at all, it still means we are getting closer to the when the real games take place.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: Ideally starters will play a half, but injuries may prevent that
There are a variety of approaches that NFL head coaches take when it comes to playing starters in the preseason and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is proving to be on the side of the more snaps the better this summer. Rivera had the Commanders first-teamers in the game into...
NBC Sports
Bengals sign Nathan Gilliam, waive Carson Wells
The Bengals announced a pair of roster moves on Friday morning. They have signed guard Nathan Gilliam. Linebacker Carson Wells was waived in order to create space for Gilliam on the 85-man roster. Gilliam was undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 and he spent the year on the Chargers’...
AthlonSports.com
Las Vegas Raiders Are Cutting Veteran Linebacker This Thursday
The Las Vegas Raiders are making several roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. One of those moves is the release of a veteran linebacker. That linebacker is Kenny Young. The Raiders announced this Thursday afternoon that they are releasing linebacker Kenny Young. "We have signed free agent DE Jordan Jenkins. Additionally,...
Patriots’ second-round pick suffers significant injury
The New England Patriots received very bad news about a key second-round pick after Friday’s preseason game. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury Friday against the Carolina Panthers, and will miss significant time. The injury is not expected to be season-ending, but certainly appears likely to linger into the regular season.
NBC Sports
Jed York: We’re happy to keep Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ roster . . . for now. The 49ers gave the quarterback the opportunity to find a trade partner, and crickets have followed. Garoppolo is working out on his own at the team facility as he bides his time waiting for his next opportunity.
NBC Sports
P.J. Walker is expected to start at QB for Panthers Friday night
Baker Mayfield is reportedly leading the competition to be the Panthers starting quarterback in Week 1 of the regular season and it doesn’t look like he’ll be doing anything to impact that battle on Friday night. That’s also the case for Sam Darnold, who has been competing with...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady mystery sparks speculation that he’s The Masked Singer
The fact that no one knows anything about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s current whereabouts during an extended training-camp hiatus for “personal” reasons invites speculation as to where he is and what he’s doing. The longer it lasts, the crazier the speculation. And the speculation on Friday...
NBC Sports
Josh Allen and Bills’ starting offense score easily on first drive
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is getting his first preseason action today against the Broncos, and it didn’t take him long to look this preseason the way he looked last postseason. Allen was excellent on the Bills’ first drive, completing all three of his passes, culminating in a 28-yard strike...
