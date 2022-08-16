Effective: 2022-08-20 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Choctaw, northwestern Washington and northwestern Clarke Counties through 430 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southeast of Millry, or 9 miles north of Chatom, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Millry and Coffeeville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO