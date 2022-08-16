Gadsden area football preview: Everything you need to know about upcoming 2022 season

The Alabama high school football 2022 season kicks off with games on Thursday.

Want to stay informed with everything you need to know leading into the season? No one has you more prepared than the Gadsden Times.

Below are links to stories published throughout the spring and summer including position breakdowns, class-by-class predictions and much more.

Rankings

1 TO 29: Piedmont football is our No. 1 team in Gadsden area. See who is 2-29.

PRESEASON POLL: First poll from the Alabama Sports Writers Association

ALABAMA SUPER 25: Ranking the top 25 high school football teams in state

Class-by-class previews

CLASS 7A-5A: Breaking down Class 7A-5A teams in the Gadsden area

CLASS 4A-3A : Breaking down Class 5A teams in the Gadsden area

CLASS 2A-1A : Breaking down Class 2A-1A teams in the Gadsden area

Position-by-position breakdowns

POSITIONS TO WATCH: QB | RB | WR/TE | OL | DL | LB | DB

Meet the coaches : A look at the football coaches and records in the Gadsden area for the 2022 football season

New coaches

Sardis : Chris Stephenson: 'I've never had a losing season...it won't start here'

Etowah : Matt Glover hired as new football head coach for Blue Devils

Glencoe : Scott Martin: Rebuilding programs 'stokes my passion'

What you need to know

FULL SCHEDULES: Week-by-week look at schedules for area teams

REGION PREDICTIONS: Region-by-region season predictions

TURNAROUND SEASONS?: These 8 schools have a chance to improve from last season

RECLASSIFIED: How moving down to Class 6A can impact Gadsden City's chances in postseason play

25 QUESTIONS: A look at 25 questions we have for Gadsden area teams going into season

Games to watch

15 GAMES TO NOT MISS : Here are 15 of the best games to watch this season in the area

WEEK ZERO GAMES TO WATCH: Top games to watch in Week Zero, with predictions

Last season

ALL-STATE: 27 Gadsden area players named to 2021 All-State high school football teams

ALL-COUNTY: Meet The Gadsden Times' 2021 All-Etowah County high school football team

REWIND: Gadsden area high school football rewind: Best games, moments, surprises, bold predictions

Contact Ehsan Kassim at 256-300-5313 or ekassim@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden area football preview: Everything you need to know about upcoming 2022 season