ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Gadsden area football preview: Everything you need to know about upcoming 2022 season

By Ehsan Kassim, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago

The Alabama high school football 2022 season kicks off with games on Thursday.

Want to stay informed with everything you need to know leading into the season? No one has you more prepared than the Gadsden Times.

Below are links to stories published throughout the spring and summer including position breakdowns, class-by-class predictions and much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXOQD_0hJa8JY100

Rankings

1 TO 29: Piedmont football is our No. 1 team in Gadsden area. See who is 2-29.

PRESEASON POLL: First poll from the Alabama Sports Writers Association

ALABAMA SUPER 25: Ranking the top 25 high school football teams in state

Class-by-class previews

CLASS 7A-5A: Breaking down Class 7A-5A teams in the Gadsden area

CLASS 4A-3A : Breaking down Class 5A teams in the Gadsden area

CLASS 2A-1A : Breaking down Class 2A-1A teams in the Gadsden area

Position-by-position breakdowns

POSITIONS TO WATCH: QB | RB | WR/TE | OL | DL | LB | DB

Meet the coaches : A look at the football coaches and records in the Gadsden area for the 2022 football season

New coaches

Sardis : Chris Stephenson: 'I've never had a losing season...it won't start here'

Etowah : Matt Glover hired as new football head coach for Blue Devils

Glencoe : Scott Martin: Rebuilding programs 'stokes my passion'

What you need to know

FULL SCHEDULES: Week-by-week look at schedules for area teams

REGION PREDICTIONS: Region-by-region season predictions

TURNAROUND SEASONS?: These 8 schools have a chance to improve from last season

RECLASSIFIED: How moving down to Class 6A can impact Gadsden City's chances in postseason play

25 QUESTIONS: A look at 25 questions we have for Gadsden area teams going into season

Games to watch

15 GAMES TO NOT MISS : Here are 15 of the best games to watch this season in the area

WEEK ZERO GAMES TO WATCH: Top games to watch in Week Zero, with predictions

Last season

ALL-STATE: 27 Gadsden area players named to 2021 All-State high school football teams

ALL-COUNTY: Meet The Gadsden Times' 2021 All-Etowah County high school football team

REWIND: Gadsden area high school football rewind: Best games, moments, surprises, bold predictions

Contact Ehsan Kassim at 256-300-5313 or ekassim@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden area football preview: Everything you need to know about upcoming 2022 season

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HBCU Gameday

Talladega not ready yet for football, SIAC

New Athletics Director Michael Grant is rebuilding the athletics program at Talladega literally from scratch. Getting the historic HBCU NAIA school ready to bring back football or move up to rejoin the NCAA Div. II SIAC is on the table but is going to take some time. The post Talladega not ready yet for football, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TALLADEGA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Manifest Destiny for Anniston’s Lewis

Anniston, AL – Anniston’s Lewis predicted a kickoff return for a touchdown, the Bulldogs got two, including Lewis’ to open their 52-18 rout of Wellborn. Jayden Lewis had been telling his Anniston teammates all week somebody was going to return a kickoff for a touchdown in their season opener Friday night. They were too good and too fast in practice for it not to happen.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gadsden, AL
Sports
City
Gadsden, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Gadsden, AL
Education
City
Sardis, AL
Gadsden, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022

Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Season#High School Football#Previews#Football Teams#Everything You Need#American Football#Highschoolsports
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden City aiming for closure in 2022

GADSDEN CITY SENIORS. Pictured, kneeling, from left: Stephen Powell, Khalil Hughley, Jake Malone, Barron Byers, Jacob Perry, John Paul Al Hajazin, Kanye Harvey, Andrae Fomby, K’Rysiax Yow. Standing, from left: David Fitzpatrick, Damien Carlisle, Steven Jones, Braylen Starkes, Clyde Curry, Aaron Wood, Dorian Patterson, Jackson Sparks, Elijah Taylor, Elijah Dunn, DeSean Gray, Jackson Veasy. (Not pictured: Jordan Nowell, Colton Cornelius, Jake Malone)
GADSDEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
ABC 33/40 News

Report: Anniston one of the cheapest U.S. cities to live in

A recent report from Kiplinger shows the Anniston metro area ranks 6th on a list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Some people said there are pros and cons to the ranking. "At first it sounds like a good thing, especially with inflation and the economy like it is, that you can also live in a cheaper part of the state," said Chad Hopper who works in Anniston occasionally.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools will dismiss at noon Friday, August 19 due to a water leak. A post on the Oneonta Elementary School Facebook page says front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child’s teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.
ONEONTA, AL
CBS 42

Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

$1,000 reward offered for info on Talladega homicide

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a Talladega shooting that killed a local woman last month. On July 28, Talladega Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Brignoli Street on a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they located a 30-year-old Black […]
TALLADEGA, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy