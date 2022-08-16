BWL warns of solar panel scam involving fake BWL credentials

LANSING – The Board of Water & Light said imposters with fake BWL credentials are going door-to-door selling solar panels in the Lansing area.

The utility said it's heard reports of scammers identifying themselves as a BWL contractor, wearing vests with a BWL logo and carrying fake BWL badges.

"This matter is being thoroughly investigated internally, and we want to ensure no one falls victim to their trap," BWL General Manager Dick Peffley said in a news release.

Peffley said said BWL is not affiliated with any solar installation company.

Information about BWL's Net Metering Program is available here. Customers who want to invest in solar panels can call 800-573-3503. Anyone who sees suspicious activity can call customer service at (517)702-6006.

