Politics

newschannel20.com

PETA brings Hell on Wheels to Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was an unconventional way to bring attention to a controversial issue at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) held its Hell on Wheels demonstration. It aims to make people think twice about eating chickens. The demonstration...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Illinois boosts early childhood education funding by $54 million

CHICAGO (WICS) — More money is going toward early childhood education in Illinois. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on Thursday the allocation of a $54 million increase in funding for the Early Childhood Block Grant. The funds are a 10% increase and will serve 4,500 additional...
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

STEAM Expo at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Wednesday was the start of the Tech Prairie STEAM Expo at the Illinois State Fair. The Expo allows all fairgoers to engage, interact, and explore incredible innovation and emerging career opportunities related to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. This is the second...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Tenants and legislators push to lift ban on rent control

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tenants and legislators are calling for lawmakers to use the veto session to pass a law that protects and assists tenants with their rent. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that 47% of Illinois renters are paying more than 30% of their income to keep a roof over their heads.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Counties continue to decrease that are rated high or medium for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a total of 81 counties in Illinois that are rated high or medium. Forty-Two counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, while 39 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Parents and teachers can claim school expenses on taxes

CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is reminding parents, guardians, and educators that they may be able to claim school expenses for K-12 students on their 2022 Illinois individual income tax returns. Parents or legal guardians of students K-12 can take a 25% tax credit for...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Central Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — An east central Illinois family is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say they conspired to bring two young girls to their homes to work. A federal grand jury indicted Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, and Catarina Domingo-Juan, siblings and Guatemalan nationals, with conspiracy to...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Highland Park pushes for semi-automatic weapons ban

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WICS/CNN NEWSOURCE) — The Highland Park City Council is pushing for Illinois and the federal government to ban all semi-automatic weapons. This comes after a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in the city left seven dead and dozens injured. The city council passed the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
newschannel20.com

Cops take to rooftops for Special Olympics

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser is being held from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday. Law enforcement officials will be stationed on the roofs at over 300 Dunkin' locations across Illinois. They will be collecting money for Special Olympics Illinois. Locally, law enforcement...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Maryland mother arrested, charged in death of 18-year-old daughter

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — A mother in Maryland has been arrested and charged in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, authorities announced on Friday. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said Virginia Marie Stone, 45, was apprehended in connection to the case. According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office,...
COBB ISLAND, MD

