PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said it was responding to a possible domestic dispute in the southeastern Pine Island area. The public is asked to stay clear of the area.Police said the suspect began to make threats of using firearms against members of law enforcement and said they were holding a hostage.SWAT teams of Goodhue and Olmstead counties were called on-site and determined there are no additional people in the house.Law enforcement negotiators have been talking with the individual for six hours and...

PINE ISLAND, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO