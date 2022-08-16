Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Fire crews respond to multi-unit house fire in NW Rochester
(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Fire Department says nobody was injured after a fire at a multi-unit home in northwest Rochester Friday evening. The fire was called in around 5:30 p.m. from a passerby that noticed smoke coming from the 2nd story window of a home on the 500 block of 3rd St. NW.
Shelter-in-place warning issued for Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said it was responding to a possible domestic dispute in the southeastern Pine Island area. The public is asked to stay clear of the area.Police said the suspect began to make threats of using firearms against members of law enforcement and said they were holding a hostage.SWAT teams of Goodhue and Olmstead counties were called on-site and determined there are no additional people in the house.Law enforcement negotiators have been talking with the individual for six hours and...
KAAL-TV
Crews respond to hay bale fires in Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) - Emergency crews responded to hay bale fires early Friday morning in Pine Island. The fires were being reported in Pine Island at 25075 525th St. A deputy with the Dodge County Sheriff's office tells ABC 6 News the call came in at 6:41 a.m. from a person living at a nearby residence.
KIMT
Authorities ID person who died in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities on Tuesday identified the person killed in a weekend house fire. "Albert Lea Fire Rescue has identified the victim of an Aug. 13 house fire as Garth D. Conklyn. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that his death was accidental, caused by soot and smoke inhalation," officials said.
Southern Minnesota News
Crash at Highway 22 intersection leaves Mankato man fighting for his life
A Mankato man is fighting for his life following a crash at a Highway 22 intersection early Thursday morning. Charles Patrick Virkus, 38, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says Virkus was westbound on Co Rd 101 in a Chevy Cruze, and a...
Minnesota Man Dies After Being Run Over by Multiple Vehicles
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a 25-year-old Lakeville man was killed early this morning when he ran out into the traffic lanes on I-94 in St. Paul after crashing his car into a guardrail. The report on the deadly incident indicates the victim was driving...
KIMT
16-year-old boy shot, injured early Thursday morning in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized early Thursday morning. Police said it happened at 1:37 a.m. in the 1500 block of 10th St. SE. Authorities said it appears one shot was fired and hit the 16-year-old, who was then taken to St. Marys for non-life-threatening injuries.
KAAL-TV
Woman charged with stealing $213K from Albert Lea housing agency
(ABC 6 News) - A woman has been charged in U.S. District Court of Minnesota for stealing $213,217 from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority. Marcie Marie Thumann, appeared in court on Tuesday and is charged with theft from a program receiving federal funds which is a felony. Thumann,...
ktoe.com
Six Arrested After Disturbance in Mankato
On 08/17/2022, Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 Block of East Washington Street in the Washington Park Neighborhood. Agents began an investigation into the residence after receiving numerous complaints from neighbors about the activity occurring at the house, including short term traffic. DTF Agents conducted surveillance operations and identified several people coming and going from the residence who were known by the agents from previous controlled substance investigations. Agents also observed several hand to hand drug transactions occurring outside of the residence and in nearby Washington Park.
KAAL-TV
No arrest in Thursday morning SE Rochester shooting
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are actively investigating a Thursday morning shooting in SE Rochester. At about 1:37 a.m., officers responded to a shooting outdoors, in the 1500 block of 10th Street SE. According to at least one caller in the area, a gun was fired once, striking a...
Southern Minnesota News
6 arrested; 1 suspect hospitalized after Mankato drug raid
Six people were arrested Wednesday and one of those suspects was hospitalized after a drug raid in Mankato’s Washinton Park area. Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force Commander Jeff Wersal said agents executed a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of E Washington St Wednesday. The investigation...
KIMT
Retirement celebration planned for Mrs. Gerry of 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - It's hard to go through the deli section of a grocery store in our area and not see salads, desserts and sides made by 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea. On Saturday, August 20, the founder and previous owner of the company, Mrs. Gerry Vogt will...
84-year-old Owatonna man found after going missing Friday
OWATONNA, Minn. -- Authorities in southern Minnesota say an 84-year-old man who went missing Friday was found within hours.Owatonna police sought the public's help finding Glen Schnittger after he went missing after leaving his home to go to the store. Later in the afternoon, officials said that Schnittger was found. No information was given on his condition. Owatonna is located about 70 miles south of Minneapolis.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
KIMT
Woman charged with stealing more than $200K from Albert Lea housing authority
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A woman is charged with embezzling from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority. Marcie Marie Thumann is facing one count of theft from a program receiving federal funds. The charge was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota. Federal prosecutors say Thumann was an agent of the Authority between January 2018 and July 2018 and stole $213,217 for her own use.
KAAL-TV
Mason City animal ordinance violations on the rise
(ABC 6 News) - The Mason City Police Department is urging citizens to familiarize themselves and follow local animal ordinances after violations have been on the rise. 9 bite cases, 6 were dogs, and 2 were cats. (One of these cases involved a dog attacking another dog. The rest were bites on people).
KAAL-TV
Minnesota law enforcement increase patrol on roads
(ABC 6 News) - Summer is already the most dangerous time on the roads, and the end of summer is considered even more dangerous. That's the reason you could see more law enforcement out on the roads over the next few weeks. But, it's not just summer that brings more...
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4
Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
New Prague Times
Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24
Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
KIMT
Mason City man takes plea deal over gunfire
MASON CITY, Iowa – A case of gunfire inside a Mason City building ends with a plea deal. Dylan James Mitchell, 30 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of carrying weapons for an incident on October 19, 2021. He was originally charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
